Joe Harper: Signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen was a masterstroke by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Signing midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in the summer was a masterstroke by Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Norwegian has been superb this season and quickly forged a strong partnership in midfield with captain Graeme Shinnie.

They are both highly influential and drive the Dons on.

Thelin moved in the summer transfer window to sign Heltne Nilsen on a three-year contract from Norwegian top-flight club SK Brann.

The midfielder was captain at SK Brann and it was quickly crystal clear when he arrived at Pittodrie that Heltne Nilsen is a leader.

Aberdeen’s transfer outlay of £300,000 to sign him is already looking like a bargain.

Heltne Nilsen does not have scintillating pace but his brain works extremely fast as he is such an intelligent player.

The speed of thought for his accurate passing is lightning quick.

Palaversa also impressing in midfield

Heltne Nilsen is also constantly directing his team-mates during matches.

He is demanding on the pitch and that is what every team needs.

Thelin knew exactly what he was getting with Heltne Nilsen as he previously managed him at Elfsborg from 2019 to 2021.

The midfielder played under Thelin when he led Elfsborg to a runners-up spot in the Swedish top flight in 2000.

Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie are both leaders and bring out the best in one another.

Shinnie has also been in great form this season.

Aberdeen boss Thelin has an extremely strong midfield as Ante Palaversa is also battling to get a regular starting slot.

Croatian Palaversa came in for Heltne Nilsen in the 4-1 win against Dundee before the international break because the Norwegian was ruled out by illness.

Palaversa was very impressive against Dundee and netted the opener.

Manchester City paid £6million to sign Palaversa in 2019 so he clearly has real quality – and is showing that at Aberdeen.

It will be interesting to see who gets the nod out of Heltne Nilsen and Palaversa to start away at St Mirren on Saturday.

Testing run of fixtures for Aberdeen

It is certainly a welcome selection headache for manager Thelin.

The trip to St Mirren is the first game of a tough run of fixtures that will test Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

To be unbeaten in the first 11 league games, will 10 wins, is a sensational return.

Now they face St Mirren on the road before an Edinburgh double header away to Hibs and Hearts.

And after that comes the mouth-watering clash against Celtic at Pittodrie on December 4.

Aberdeen now have a target on their back due to their red hot Premiership form with teams desperate to be the first to beat them in the league.

The 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden was a major blow.

However, the way the Dons rallied to beat Dundee proved that heavy loss to Celtic was just a blip and they are now back on track.

Jimmy Thelin’s drive to secure wins

What has really impressed me about Thelin is his drive to win games.

He refuses to sit back on a draw and pushes to the very end for a victory.

Thelin is willing to make early substitutions in a bid to inject more energy and attacking intent to get that win- and very often it has paid off.

It will be a real test for Aberdeen to maintain their unbeaten Premiership run over the next four fixtures.

But if they remain undefeated and emerge from that run with three or four wins Scottish football, and Celtic, will really have to sit up and take notice.