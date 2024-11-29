Why Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin doesn’t care if rival teams work out his tactics

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is not concerned if opponents work out how Aberdeen play – as it will still be difficult to stop the Reds if they get it right.

Aberdeen’s sensational start to the Premiership campaign has hit a bump, with only one point from the past two league matches.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin had the element of surprise over opponents when he arrived at Pittodrie in the summer.

Now 20 games into the season, Thelin says he has no worries if teams are wise to what they will come up against when facing the Reds.

He points to the top teams in world football having a clear style and identity – but opponents are still unable to stop them.

That is what Thelin aims to bring to Aberdeen, who sit second in the Premiership table – nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

Thelin said: “I’m not worried if teams understand how we play, because that can be a good thing in one way.

“As it shows we are starting to do something we are really good at.

“And I know if we can do that really well, it’s difficult to stop us anyway.

“That’s what we are trying to create here.

“When they’re really good at something, the best teams in the world, they’re really clear in their identity. You know exactly what they’re going to do, but you can’t stop it.

“There is maybe no surprise when we play games today, more or less.

“But it’s the timing, speed and quality of the things you’re doing that is difficult to cope with.

“Not exactly what you’re doing.

“So that’s why we have to be better in some parts in a longer time period and also inside inside of our games.

“Such as how we defend and how we attack.

“For example, we scored three goals away (against Hibs) so we’re still doing good things.

“But we conceded goals as well so we have to stay sharp.

“I still think if we can do these things a little bit better, more often, then we’re going to be strong.”

‘Nothing comes for free… it’s a lot of work’

Aberdeen have failed to win in their last four away games, in stark contrast to the imperious form at Pittodrie with 11 wins from 11 in all competitions.

The Dons are winless in 11 league visits to Hearts (eight losses, three draws).

It is seven years since Aberdeen last won in the Premiership at Tynecastle – a 2-1 victory in May 2017 under Derek McInnes.

Thelin insists a dire record at Tynecastle will not subconsciously hinder his players for the trip to Edinburgh.

He said: “We can’t look in the past and go into a game and already feel like you can’t do it.

“I don’t like that approach, so we have to focus on the game.

“I think it’s important to always see every game and every challenge as a unique thing.

“That’s how I see things and that’s what I try to talk about inside the club

“Then you also have to respect that away game are always difficult, and you have to be sharp, you have to be ready, you have to run a lot.

“You also have to be fresh and take responsibility – and nothing comes for free.

“It’s a lot of work you have to put in to get a win.

“So that’s the mentality we want to create here.

“You always get what you deserve, so you have to be ready and you have to fight for it.”

Hearts changes in wide-areas

Hearts are languishing near the foot of the Premiership table, level on points with bottom club Hibs but with a superior goal difference.

The Tynecastle club have experienced managerial upheaval this season after axeing Steven Naismith in September.

Former Liverpool under-23, Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers manager Neil Critchley was appointed as new Jambos boss in October.

Has Thelin recognised any changes in Hearts’ play under Critchley?

He said: “Yes, they are still in that process.

“They try to make some changes to how they play with the full-backs and wingers.

“So, of course, they’re making small changes.

“It will take some time maybe before they get exactly the understanding what they want to improve.

“But still, they have good individual players who can find situations one against one.

“So we need to be ready.”