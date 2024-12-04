Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as Junior side Hermes come back from FOUR goals down to oust Buckie Thistle

Manager Steve Watson hailed Hermes’ “unbelievable” Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield comeback against Buckie Thistle as the best result of his time at the club.

The North Region Junior side trailed the Breedon Highland League champions 4-0 at Lochside Park, but battled back to triumph 5-4 and set-up a semi-final tie against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Conditions played a big part in this tie. The Jags had a strong wind at their backs in the first period, but after half-time the home side also used the stiff breeze to their advantage.

Hermes only became eligible to play in the Shield and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2021 when they joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA.

This is the first time they’ve reached the semi-finals of either tournament.

Watson has been with the club since 2012 as player, coach, assistant manager and now manager.

He said: “This is the best result in my time with Hermes. We’ve beaten Beith, Cumnock and other Highland League teams here, but to beat the Highland League champions with the talent they’ve got is unbelievable.

“The conditions weren’t good, but getting two goals against the wind and going in at 2-4 at half-time, I was happy because we were still in the game.

“Second half we knew, if we pressed, it would be hard for Buckie to get out, and for us to get through is unbelievable.”

Nine-goal thriller

Buckie took the lead after two minutes courtesy of Jack MacIver’s superb free-kick from 35 yards.

In the 17th minute, Josh Peters crossed from the right and Cohen Ramsay converted at the back post.

Ten minutes later, Liam Harvey finished clinically from the edge of the box to make it 0-3.

In the 36th minute, MacIver grabbed the fourth after intercepting a poor throw-out from Hermes goalkeeper Jacob Otto.

But Hermes’ comeback began before half-time. On 41 minutes, James McMahon’s shot from 18 yards was parried by Mark Ridgers and Aaron Angus scored on the rebound.

Three minutes later, Craig Mackie got in behind and finished neatly

. Mackie – making his first start for Hermes – was at it again on 55 minutes, scoring at the second attempt after Ridgers blocked his initial effort.

Four minutes later Ryan Fyffe felled McMahon inside the area, and referee Owen Lawrence awarded the penalty, Paul Esslemont finding the bottom right corner to restore parity.

Buckie’s Fyffe was sent off on 75 minutes. After being booked for conceding the penalty, he received a second caution for taking too long with a throw-in.

Eight minutes later, Hermes’ Joe Burr received a straight red card for hacking down MacIver from behind.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Hermes won it as Mackie completed his hat-trick from Liam Cheyne’s corner on the right.

Buckie Thistle boss left furious

Buckie were without Sam Pugh, Kevin Fraser, Joe McCabe, Dale Wood and Fraser Robertson, but boss Lewis MacKinnon pulled no punches.

He said: “I’m disappointed, angry and embarrassed. When we’re 4-0 up we should manage the game correctly.

“Conceding the goals when we were playing with the wind in the first half was a disgrace.

“The way we started the second half was disgusting. It wasn’t good enough and it’s an absolute disgrace.

“Players missing isn’t an excuse – the players that played are more than capable of getting a result.”