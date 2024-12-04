Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as Junior side Hermes come back from FOUR goals down to oust Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as Junior side Hermes come back from FOUR goals down to oust Buckie Thistle

In an 'unbelievable' nine-goal thriller at Lochside Park, Hermes progressed to the last-four of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

By Callum Law
Hermes' hat-trick hero Craig Mackie, right, celebrates after scoring their fifth goal in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield win against Buckie Thistle.
Manager Steve Watson hailed Hermes’ “unbelievable” Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield comeback against Buckie Thistle as the best result of his time at the club.

The North Region Junior side trailed the Breedon Highland League champions 4-0 at Lochside Park, but battled back to triumph 5-4 and set-up a semi-final tie against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Conditions played a big part in this tie. The Jags had a strong wind at their backs in the first period, but after half-time the home side also used the stiff breeze to their advantage.

Hermes only became eligible to play in the Shield and Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in 2021 when they joined the Aberdeenshire and District FA.

This is the first time they’ve reached the semi-finals of either tournament.

Watson has been with the club since 2012 as player, coach, assistant manager and now manager.

Craig Mackie celebrates Hermes’ win against Buckie.

He said: “This is the best result in my time with Hermes. We’ve beaten Beith, Cumnock and other Highland League teams here, but to beat the Highland League champions with the talent they’ve got is unbelievable.

“The conditions weren’t good, but getting two goals against the wind and going in at 2-4 at half-time, I was happy because we were still in the game.

“Second half we knew, if we pressed, it would be hard for Buckie to get out, and for us to get through is unbelievable.”

Nine-goal thriller

Buckie took the lead after two minutes courtesy of Jack MacIver’s superb free-kick from 35 yards.

In the 17th minute, Josh Peters crossed from the right and Cohen Ramsay converted at the back post.

Ten minutes later, Liam Harvey finished clinically from the edge of the box to make it 0-3.

In the 36th minute, MacIver grabbed the fourth after intercepting a poor throw-out from Hermes goalkeeper Jacob Otto.

Cohen Ramsay, right, scores for Buckie against Hermes.

But Hermes’ comeback began before half-time. On 41 minutes, James McMahon’s shot from 18 yards was parried by Mark Ridgers and Aaron Angus scored on the rebound.

Three minutes later, Craig Mackie got in behind and finished neatly

. Mackie – making his first start for Hermes – was at it again on 55 minutes, scoring at the second attempt after Ridgers blocked his initial effort.

Four minutes later Ryan Fyffe felled McMahon inside the area, and referee Owen Lawrence awarded the penalty, Paul Esslemont finding the bottom right corner to restore parity.

Craig Mackie, on the ground scores, Hermes’ winning goal against Buckie.

Buckie’s Fyffe was sent off on 75 minutes. After being booked for conceding the penalty, he received a second caution for taking too long with a throw-in.

Eight minutes later, Hermes’ Joe Burr received a straight red card for hacking down MacIver from behind.

In the second minute of stoppage time, Hermes won it as Mackie completed his hat-trick from Liam Cheyne’s corner on the right.

Buckie Thistle boss left furious

Buckie were without Sam Pugh, Kevin Fraser, Joe McCabe, Dale Wood and Fraser Robertson, but boss Lewis MacKinnon pulled no punches.

He said: “I’m disappointed, angry and embarrassed. When we’re 4-0 up we should manage the game correctly.

“Conceding the goals when we were playing with the wind in the first half was a disgrace.

“The way we started the second half was disgusting. It wasn’t good enough and it’s an absolute disgrace.

“Players missing isn’t an excuse – the players that played are more than capable of getting a result.”

