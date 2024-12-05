Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher provides Remi Savage and Keith Bray injury update

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher confirmed injured defender Remi Savage could be fit to feature in Saturday’s League One trip to Montrose.

The centre-half suffered a back injury late in the 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Cove Rangers at the weekend and is a doubt for the Links Park tussle.

Before the cup tie, administration-hit Inverness beat Cove and Alloa Athletic in successive league matches as they seek to eat into the 10-point gap between themselves and eighth-placed Annan Athletic.

With several players carrying injuries, having former Newcastle and Liverpool youth defender Savage available would be a big boost.

Several players have 50-50 chances

At his weekly pre-match press conference, Kellacher said: “We’ve had a few boys injured of late and two or three are 50-50 at the moment. We’ll wait and see

“Remi Savage did a little bit of light running today, which was a boost. Keith Bray also did some running work (as he recovers from a shoulder injury).

“We’ll see how they get on in terms of any reaction they might have, do a bit more work with them on Friday and see if they are in the picture for Saturday.

“As much as we want them back, we can’t take chances in rushing them given the circumstances we’re in and the size of squad we have.

“It is important we look after them and try to do the right thing by them.

“The boys know that as well. I know they are trying to push themselves a wee bit, but we have to be sensible with them.”

Also on the injury list are defenders Connall Ewan and Lewis Nicolson, with on-loan Dundee midfielder Charlie Reilly and defender Jake Davidson expected to be longer-term absentees.

‘Capable of beating anyone’

So far in League One, Cove Rangers have had the best running sequence of victories when they defeated Alloa, Queen of the South, Montrose and Dumbarton in October into November.

Inverness are looking for nine points from nine as they look to move up the table.

Kellacher said: “If you can put two or three wins together, the league changes every week.

“Stenhousemuir are top of the league now, but it was Cove and it was Alloa recently.

“All of the teams are more than capable of beating any of the other teams.

“We’re capable of beating anyone on our day and that’s why we need to make sure we’re at it every week.”

ICT ‘need to be at their best’ to win

Former Ross County attacker Stewart Petrie has just celebrated eight years in charge of Montrose and it was ICT who ended their promotion bid in last season’s Championship play-off quarter-final.

The teams drew 1-1 at the Caledonian Stadium in August and Kellacher expects another tense affair.

He added: “They have some very good players at Montrose. Stewart has done a great job.

“It is a really hard place to go, and our boys are aware of that.

“We played them down there last year (in the relegation play-off) and we remember how hard the game was (a 0-0 draw before a 1-0 home win).

“We know we will have to be at our best to get something from the game and we’ll go down there and be as positive as we can.”

Manner of victory won’t matter – boss

This will be Kellacher’s sixth match in charge since replacing Duncan Ferguson, and Inverness are showing signs of positive play paying off.

He said: “It has been good more recently to see us get our rewards when we are in control of games, especially the two games against Cove and Alloa in the league.

“Whatever it takes to win a game of football, whether it is an ugly, or a great performance, that’s where we’re at right now.

“As long as we win the game of football, that’s what is most important.”

Chase continues to catch Annan

A controversial late penalty award for Cove, which Declan Glass scored from, riled Inverness last week in their Scottish Cup tie and the Aberdeen side made it 2-0 as ICT chased a last-gasp leveller.

Missing out on the chance of a potential money-spinning fourth-round tie hurt, but Kellacher explained the focus has shifted.

He said: “We were absolutely gutted last week with the way the game ended, but that’s in the past now.

“Our focus is the league. We know what’s at stake and what we need to do in the next few weeks and months.”

Dumbarton, who are also in administration and were also hit with a 15-point penalty, drew 2-2 with Alloa in midweek, to move to within three points of ICT.

On Saturday, the Sons travel to new leaders Stenhousemuir, while the team Inverness are hunting, Annan, are at home to fourth-placed Arbroath.

