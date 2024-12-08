Aberdeen AGM: Players and Pittodrie top the agenda

Aberdeen’s board of directors can look forward to a serene evening in front of the club’s shareholders at tonight’s annual meeting – but that does not mean there is not much to discuss.

In comparison to a year ago, domestically the Dons are in a far healthier place in the Scottish Premiership.

That is why there will be no questions about the manager’s future.

The backing from the support towards Jimmy Thelin has been unanimous and you will struggle to find a fan out there who believes the Swede is not the man for the job at Pittodrie.

But five league matches without a win will have a few feeling the need for reinforcements is growing so no doubt chairman Dave Cormack and his board will be ready to field questions about the January transfer window.

It is hard to disagree with the sentiment.

Board can expect questions on January backing for the manager

It has been a sterling effort from this Dons squad to reach the dizzy heights of second spot in the league and some of the entertainment along the way has made for great viewing.

Sold-out home games in front of a passionate and fired-up Pittodrie has made watching games in the Granite City a very different experience to what we’ve seen in recent years.

But it feels right now as if Thelin’s squad needs a fresh injection – but there may be some difficult decisions to be made to achieve it.

The first call is deciding what to do with the three out of contract players – Jamie McGrath, Jack Mackenzie and Duk.

Aberdeen are in stick or twist territory with all three, as it stands, heading out of Pittodrie for nothing next summer.

However, getting someone at the top table to state they would be prepared to move one or more of those three on in January to ensure a transfer fee is received is unlikely to happen.

But don’t think for a second it has not been discussed within the board room.

It’s comings rather than goings which will really pique the Pittodrie punters’ interests.

A replacement for Bojan Miovski, who left the club for Girona in the summer, will be uppermost in the shareholders’ thoughts for sure.

Some defensive reinforcements for a backline which looks stretched and starting to feel the pace somewhat will also be high up the agenda for many.

Stadium issues remain a keen talking point

But the other hot topic of conversation, which seems to rear its head every year, is the stadium.

Aberdeen fans have been told for years the club needs to move away from Pittodrie but it’s less a case of the search for a new home moving at a snail’s pace to having stopped altogether.

As Cormack stated in his chairman’s statement in the annual accounts last month: “It is unlikely the club will move from Pittodrie in the short to medium term.”

Cormack cited the rising inflation costs following Covid and a depressed housing market in the city as factors for the delay but highlighted talks with the city council about the beachfront masterplan remain ongoing.

The nature of those talks, which seem to have gone from offering a glimmer of hope to being dead in the water for months, will be a subject some shareholders will be seeking further clarification on.

The Dons hope to be annual participants on the European stage and given past messaging about the prospect of home games being played away from Pittodrie, an update on that potential problem will be sought to allay any fears.

Stadium issues apart, it is clear Aberdeen is a club making progress on and off the pitch.

Just as the league table does not lie, nor do the figures quoted in the annual accounts.

The Dons are in a good place and, crucially, appear firmly focused on growing stronger.

More investment in the youth academy and Cormack Park is being planned and the outlook for the future looks promising.