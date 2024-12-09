Aberdeen fan view: Fortune carried in early months of season beginning to even out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Fortune carried in early months of season beginning to even out

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-1 draw against St Johnstone.

Abnerdeen's James McGarry and St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk in action. Image: SNS.
Abnerdeen's James McGarry and St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk in action. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

It is probably a reasonable indication it isn’t going to be a team’s day when they concede the opening goal by virtue of one of their players kicking the ball into his own face.

James McGarry cannot be faulted too harshly for his doomed attempt at clearing the cross: he could scarcely have legislated for it landing in his own dish, and then on to Makenzie Kirk’s plate.

The meal was largely made elsewhere – with too many cooks spoiling the midfield broth, an ill-advised decision to exit the stramash with an extravagant ladelled backheel was perhaps the first sign of mental and physical fatigue on the part of Sivert Heltne Nilsen, who has been playing non-stop since the Norwegian league began at the start of April.

That it led to a goal, though – and, in the final analysis, two dropped points – was down to some of the fortune Aberdeen had carried through the season’s early months beginning to even out.

Just as the Dons were never quite as dominant as to rack up a winning streak like they did without occasional assists from luck, so are they not yet as incessant as to be able to absorb outrageous blows and still emerge victorious, in the manner of sporting giants.

With experience, determination and a preceding reputation, that is a quality which can be developed. One day you’re smashing yourself in the nose, the next you’re the heavyweight champion of the world.

Though hints of fury were evident at the end of the first half – and a triple substitution was radical even for the shifty Jimmy Thelin – there is still acceptance around Pittodrie that beautifying this team is a longer process than putting up the Christmas decorations.

Results thus far, like the tinsel and banners, have been above the target window.

 

Conversation