Pape Gueye injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pape Gueye injury update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen attacker Gueye has been sidelined for 10 weeks with a quad muscle tear that required surgery.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed attacker Pape Gueye is on course to return from his long-term injury nightmare next month.

And Thelin insists the Pittodrie goal hero is determined to come back “even stronger”.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye has been sidelined for 10 weeks by a quad muscle tear that required surgery.

Gueye was in red-hot form and hit five goals in four games before suffering his injury setback during a training session.

The 25-year-old played a key role in the record-breaking winning start to the season under Thelin.

Gueye was top scorer in the Premiership with five goals from five leagues games prior to his injury.

Aberdeen have struggled recently and have slumped to a five-game winless streak.

Thelin reckons Gueye, a £500,000 signing last summer, has “different skills” that can strengthen his team on his return.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal when running from inside his own half to net and make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

On Gueye’s return timeline, Thelin said: “It is sometime in January.

“Exactly when in January I can’t say.

“But somewhere around there, not earlier than that.

“The thing with Pape is he has some different skills than we have in the squad right now.

“Pape is a good player that we want to get back as soon as possible.

“Until then we have supported him to help him come back.”

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye runs with team-mates towards fans to celebrate his second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock .
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates his second goal in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

One of the Premiership’s top scorers

Gueye remained the Premiership’s leading goal-scorer for more than a month after suffering the thigh injury.

Despite a 10-week absence, the Dons attacker is only one goal off the leading scorers in the Premiership – although Gueye has by far the highest goals per game ratio.

Gueye sits on five goals from five Premiership matches.

The top scorers in the top-flight this season are all on six goals – Sam Dalby (Dundee United), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic), Vaclav Cerny (Rangers) and Cyriel Dessers (Rangers).

They have all made at least 12 league appearances to reach that tally.

Pape Gueye’s rise under manager Jimmy Thelin

Gueye’s rise to goal-scoring hero is a remarkable turnaround after a frustrating first season at Pittodrie.

The attacker was secured in a £500,000 transfer from Belgian club KV Kortrijk last summer.

However, he made just one start and played only132 minutes of first-team action before being sent on loan to Norway in February.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS

During his loan Gueye made 15 appearances for Kristiansund, delivering six goals and three assists.

His stint in Norway was so impressive Kristiandsund were keep to keep the attacker.

Gueye returned to Pittodrie in July and is revitalised under the management of Thelin.

Attacker Gueye determined to ‘come back even stronger’

Thelin says it was vital to support Gueye during his injury setback.

He took the same approach with midfielder Dante Polvara during his time out with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

Manager Thelin kept Polvara involved with the first team by making him a set-piece coach during his rehabilitation.

Polvara recently returned to the first-team squad after four months out.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Everything is easy when it goes well.

“But the most important thing is how we support each other when it is tough times.

“It can be different. Sometimes it can be an injury or something can happen outside football.

“That is when you have to show how you support your team-mates as friends.

“We also have a really strong medical team and support at the club.

“However, when you get an injury it is about how you take care of yourself.

“Pape has done really well.

“There is always a big smile on Pape’s face and a lot of positive energy.

“He is quite determined to come back even stronger.”

Conversation