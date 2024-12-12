Council votes down calls for probe into ‘undue pressure on officials to justify Aberdeen bus gates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council votes down calls for probe into ‘undue pressure on officials to justify Aberdeen bus gates’

An exclusive report in The Press and Journal sparked claims that local authority higher-ups had worked "hand in glove" with coach firms to push the measures through.

Aberdeen City Council has voted against launching a probe into bus gate emails
Aberdeen's bus gates continue to prove controversial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The councillors accused of “pressuring” officials into justifying Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates are blocking an investigation into the issue.

Earlier this week The Press and Journal published a dossier of emails between the council’s head of planning, David Dunne, and coach firm executives.

The emails surrounded the rollout of Aberdeen city centre traffic bans – and discussed the negative reaction to them.

Mr Dunne sought favourable statistics from First and Stagecoach to compile reports aimed at preserving the system that brought desperate traders to their knees.

The article this week that uncovered the Aberdeen bus gate emails, sparking calls for a probe. Image: Reid/DC Thomson

Opposition councillors argued Mr Dunne had been put under “undue pressure” to “spin a narrative”, while fuming business leaders were not asked to share their views on the measures.

The matter came to a head in a stormy council meeting, with impassioned pleas for a probe into the matter.

What happened at council meeting?

Leader of the council’s Conservative group, Richard Brooks, said the findings of our Freedom of Information request warranted a closer look.

He asked the SNP and Lib Dem council leaders: “Are you representing the public or a couple of companies?”

Richard Brooks wanted a probe into the Aberdeen bus gate emails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added: “I am seeking assurance that protocol was not breached by the administration putting pressure on officers.

“I do not expect officers to be pressurised into presenting one-sided viewpoints. All stakeholders should be engaged with in equal measure.

“If it’s spun in a different direction, then it’s not fair.

“The city centre is in an economic crisis, and we have a council plagued by controversy.”

‘Council had already arrived at a position’

Tory Ryan Houghton added that “only the council administration and bus companies” were for the traffic measures.

He said our article and the “clear evidence contained within it” damaged the “perception of the council being able to arrive at an objective decision”.

Aberdeen's Bridge Street bus gate.
Mr Houghton said: “It presents an image of a council that had already arrived at a position.

“Were the voices of the business community being given equal weight? Were the voices of the thousands of people being given equal weight?

“Anyone reading the media reporting could not arrive at any answer but ‘no’.”

How have traffic bans hit businesses?

As talk turned to the controversial traffic bans during this week’s meeting, one councillor demonstrated how they have affected city centre traders.

Independent member Jennifer Stewart said she had an emotional encounter with a dismayed shopkeeper recently.

Catholic and Aberdeen councillor Jennifer Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Before she knew it, she was crying’

She said: “This was towards the beginning of November, I went into a small shop at the top end of Union Street – and it was quiet.

“The person who owned it didn’t know who I was but we got chatting, and before she knew it she started crying…”

Mrs Stewart said the tearful trader was “going through her order book and cancelling the orders she couldn’t afford to buy before Christmas”.

The bus gate on Aberdeen's Market Street.
The bus gate on Aberdeen’s Market Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

She continued: “The shopkeeper said the main problem was the bus gates stopping people from coming into town.

“I felt embarrassed. But I said to her I would convey her pain.

“It seems to be the only people that benefit are bus companies. Currently the city is being absolutely crucified.”

Do you think the administration should have allowed an investigation to take place? Let us know in our comments section below

How did they vote on Aberdeen bus gates emails probe?

The SNP’s Alex McLellan said that his recent attendance at a business breakfast showed he was listening to the trade community.

And he stressed the investment the Nationalist and Lib Dem administration have been making in the city centre.

Finance convener Alex McLellan is keen to hear what the hotel sector and public think of the possibility of an Aberdeen visitor levy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
He added: “We are delivering for the people of Aberdeen. Opposition members can highlight the challenges, but perhaps they can’t see the change.”

‘We don’t get officers to spin a report’

After telling Mr Brooks to “belt up” for “heckling him”, Lib Dem leader Ian Yuill rubbished the accusations against the leading coalition.

He said: “Undue pressure on officers is a very serious charge to make.

“If anyone feels they have been put under undue pressure by me or any of my colleagues, I urge them to speak to their manager or the chief executive.

“We want professional, impartial advice. We don’t get officers to spin a report.”

Ultimately councillors at the meeting voted 23 to 22 against launching an investigation.

The administration won an earlier vote against announcing their votes in person in the chamber, preferring to do so electronically.

Disagreement over ‘spin’ as tempers flare

And the SNP’s John Cooke argued that the bus gates had not, in fact, harmed traders in the city centre.

He highlighted a recent report showing how Aberdeen city centre had made progress in the last five years.

“That’s not spin, that is based on an independent report,” he countered, blasting concerns about trade as “fact-free spin”.

However, Tory leader Mr Brooks pointed out that the Union Square shopping centre was included in these statistics.

“Please don’t tell me it’s not spin, the statistics are being propped up by a car-filled, bustling Union Square,” he told the chamber.

