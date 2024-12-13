Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin takes us inside his Dons squad evaluation ahead of January transfer window

Boss Jimmy Thelin has already competed two evaluations of Aberdeen’s squad and form ahead of the January transfer window.

The winter window opens on January 1 and the Pittodrie board have confirmed backing will be given to the Swede to strengthen his starting XI.

Thelin revealed he undertakes an evaluation of the Dons every 10 games to assess where he can improve the side on the pitch – and via player recruitment.

Aberdeen have played 23 matches in all competitions, so Thelin has been through two evaluations.

Thelin began his Pittodrie career by racking up a record-breaking 16-game unbeaten start in all competitions as Aberdeen manager – with 15 wins.

After winning the first 12 games, the Dons were the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by governing body Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions.

However, the Reds have suffered a slump and are in the midst of a five-game winless run in the Premiership.

Thelin said: “We make evaluations to see trends and where we can focus to get improvement.

“An evaluation is made every 10 games, not after every game, because you can be in the midst of a hectic fixture programme.

“You can see a trend after 10 games, and then 10 games again.

“After 10 games, and then 20, usually you can see if the trends are in the right direction – and if we are on course to where we want to arrive.

“To be good in the longer term you need to have stability in certain parts of the game.

“That’s why we go for the trends, to try to push more in some areas. To identify what we need to improve to be consistent and challenge for European spots over the season and future seasons.

“So that’s connected with how we train, what we want to improve and what we want to recruit.

“It’s more a trend-based thing.”

Aberdeen manager Thelin’s bid to build an ‘identity’

Aberdeen do not have a game this weekend because their scheduled clash with Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday was postponed.

That is because Rangers are set to face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

The Dons are next in action when they face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, December 21.

Despite the recent winless streak, Aberdeen remain second in the Premiership table.

It is a mammoth improvement on last season when the Reds were faced with a potential relegation play-off battle in March and finished in the bottom six.

Thelin is driving for constant improvement in what he has previously said is a three-year plan to bring sustained success to the club.

He said: “What we do is develop our own ideas and how we want to create here.

“We develop our identity and aim to be stronger.

“Of course, we know we have things to improve and that’s been our focus from day one.

“That hasn’t changed, regardless of the results,

“That is because we try to improve over time, be better in certain parts, and have a clear identity.”

Aberdeen were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic at the top of the table after 11 games.

However, the five-game winless run has resulted in the Reds falling nine points behind Celtic, with the Parkhead side also holding a game in hand.

At one stage, the Dons held a nine-point lead over third-placed Rangers.

The Ibrox club have slashed this to just two points and have also played a game less than Aberdeen.

Despite the winless slump, Thelin retains complete faith in his process to bring success to Pittodrie.

He said: “In our football department, we try to be better every day.

“It is one step, then another to keep to this long-term process – that’s how you create an identity.

“If you lose one game or draw one game, don’t stop believing.”