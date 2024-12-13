STARTING XI: Peterhead FC midfielder Jack Brown’s toughest shift against ‘class act’ Lewis Ferguson

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown is the latest player to take on The Press and Journal’s Starting XI Q&A feature.

The Blue Toon midfielder, 23 – who came through the youth ranks at Caley Thistle – took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s game against League Two leaders East Fife, to reflect on his career so far.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was in January 2018 for Caley Thistle in a 3-1 defeat at Falkirk when I was 16.

I didn’t think I was going to get on, but we went down to 10 men when Jake Mulraney was sent-off before half-time.

I wasn’t expecting it, but I got the shout to come on and was told to man-mark Craig Sibbald actually – which was a challenge in itself!

But I managed to get an assist for another boy I grew up with there, Daniel Mackay, who was 16 at the time as well.

It was special as my family were there watching and school friends were watching. It was something I worked hard for through the years.

What is your career highlight so far?

The following season I made it on to the bench for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. There were a good few of us who grew up together on the bench.

To be at Hampden with my hometown club, travelling there for such an important game, was something I’d never been part of. Even though I didn’t come on, it was a memorable weekend for me, personally.

Who is the best player you played with?

This is a tough one. Growing up – I’d always say Cammy Harper, who’s at Carlisle now, and Roddy MacGregor, who’s at Queen’s Park.

Both of them are full of quality, and I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked growing up to get to the level they are at.

From my time at Peterhead, I’d say Grant Savoury (also now at Queen’s Park) – he has been unlucky with injuries in the last couple of years, but I always thought he was going to go on to bigger things.

And who is your toughest opponent?

This one is self-explanatory, but I’d say Lewis Ferguson. You’ve seen what he’s doing in Italy now and he’s a class act.

I played against him in a friendly a few years ago when he was at Aberdeen, but back then you could tell the quality he had because of how hard he was to play against.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I’ve seen a few boys have said Robert Ward, but I’m going to stay away from him – I’m going to say David Wilson.

His gear is just terrible. He plans what he’s wearing about five minutes before he goes out… and you can definitely tell!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think I’m easy to get along with, to be honest.

I get along with everyone on the team – always have done wherever I’ve been.

I’m probably quite quiet at times, but I’m easy to get along with.

What is the best advice you have been given?

I’m going to go for never get too high, never get too low – Andy McCarthy at Peterhead likes that one and says it all the time.

I really agree with him. Especially after a bad loss, you don’t get too down.

If you don’t play well, you don’t get too down on yourself, but it’s the same going the other way: don’t get carried away.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

We played Hibs early on this season, so I’ll go for Easter Road.

The size of the stadium and the fact the pitch was a bowling green makes it the favourite place I’ve played so far.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Probably my first goal for Peterhead.

It was against Falkirk at home. I remember it was quite a big game.

We needed to get three points due to our position in the league, so to score my first in a big game meant a lot.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I think I’m going to pick two from the current team.

My first pick is Danny Strachan, because I’m pretty sure we’ll manage to get a signal off his ears!

The second person is Jason Brown, as I think he’d fight anything that came near us – he’d be a good bit of protection.

How do you relax away from football?

If I can get home to Inverness, I will, but really I don’t do anything special… I go to the gym, like a sauna and enjoy a coffee.

