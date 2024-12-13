STARTING XI: Peterhead FC midfielder Jack Brown’s toughest shift against ‘class act’ Lewis Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

STARTING XI: Peterhead FC midfielder Jack Brown’s toughest shift against ‘class act’ Lewis Ferguson

Ex-Caley Thistle youngster Brown on facing Ferguson, career highs and why Peterhead team-mate Danny Strachan's big ears might be useful on a desert island.

Jack Brown celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Clyde in the 2023-24 season.
Jack Brown celebrates scoring for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
By Paul Third

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown is the latest player to take on The Press and Journal’s Starting XI Q&A feature.

The Blue Toon midfielder, 23 – who came through the youth ranks at Caley Thistle – took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s game against League Two leaders East Fife, to reflect on his career so far.

What do you remember about your senior debut?           

It was in January 2018 for Caley Thistle in a 3-1 defeat at Falkirk when I was 16.

I didn’t think I was going to get on, but we went down to 10 men when Jake Mulraney was sent-off before half-time.

I wasn’t expecting it, but I got the shout to come on and was told to man-mark Craig Sibbald actually – which was a challenge in itself!

But I managed to get an assist for another boy I grew up with there, Daniel Mackay, who was 16 at the time as well.

It was special as my family were there watching and school friends were watching. It was something I worked hard for through the years.

What is your career highlight so far?

The following season I made it on to the bench for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts. There were a good few of us who grew up together on the bench.

To be at Hampden with my hometown club, travelling there for such an important game, was something I’d never been part of. Even though I didn’t come on, it was a memorable weekend for me, personally.

Who is the best player you played with?

This is a tough one. Growing up – I’d always say Cammy Harper, who’s at Carlisle now, and Roddy MacGregor, who’s at Queen’s Park.

Both of them are full of quality, and I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked growing up to get to the level they are at.

From my time at Peterhead, I’d say Grant Savoury (also now at Queen’s Park) – he has been unlucky with injuries in the last couple of years, but I always thought he was going to go on to bigger things.

And who is your toughest opponent?

This one is self-explanatory, but I’d say Lewis Ferguson. You’ve seen what he’s doing in Italy now and he’s a class act.

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson celebrates scoring against Celtic .
Former Don Lewis Ferguson is Jack Brown’s toughest opponent. Image: SNS

I played against him in a friendly a few years ago when he was at Aberdeen, but back then you could tell the quality he had because of how hard he was to play against.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I’ve seen a few boys have said Robert Ward, but I’m going to stay away from him – I’m going to say David Wilson.

His gear is just terrible. He plans what he’s wearing about five minutes before he goes out… and you can definitely tell!

How would your team-mates describe you?

I think I’m easy to get along with, to be honest.

I get along with everyone on the team – always have done wherever I’ve been.

I’m probably quite quiet at times, but I’m easy to get along with.

What is the best advice you have been given?

I’m going to go for never get too high, never get too low – Andy McCarthy at Peterhead likes that one and says it all the time.

Peterhead’s Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.

I really agree with him. Especially after a bad loss, you don’t get too down.

If you don’t play well, you don’t get too down on yourself, but it’s the same going the other way: don’t get carried away.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

We played Hibs early on this season, so I’ll go for Easter Road.

The size of the stadium and the fact the pitch was a bowling green makes it the favourite place I’ve played so far.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Probably my first goal for Peterhead.

It was against Falkirk at home. I remember it was quite a big game.

We needed to get three points due to our position in the league, so to score my first in a big game meant a lot.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I think I’m going to pick two from the current team.

My first pick is Danny Strachan, because I’m pretty sure we’ll manage to get a signal off his ears!

The second person is Jason Brown, as I think he’d fight anything that came near us – he’d be a good bit of protection.

How do you relax away from football?

If I can get home to Inverness, I will, but really I don’t do anything special… I go to the gym, like a sauna and enjoy a coffee.

