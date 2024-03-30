Interim boss Peter Leven hails Aberdeen’s character in ‘massive win’ to ease relegation fears

Interim boss Peter Leven hailed Aberdeen’s character for taking a mammoth step towards ending the threat of relegation.

The battling Dons edged out second bottom Ross County 2-1 at Pittodrie to ease relegation worries.

Aberdeen are now six points ahead of the Staggies who occupy the relegation play=off spot.

First team coach Leven has now led the Dons to back to back wins to lessen the danger of battling the drop.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are still searching for a new permanent manager, two months after sacking Barry Robson.

Leven insists he has had no indication of a time frame for the appointment of a new manager and is taking it “day to day and game to game”.

Leven said: “The character was brilliant in the second half and they were all fighting.

“You could see that from everyone.

“Hopefully having that wee gap now takes the pressure off.

“The three points is massive.

“But every game is massive for this club, the fans demand it.

“We knew it was a big game and we’re delighted to get the win although our performance at times could have been better.

“We started well in the first half then Ross County came into it a bit.

“Our distances weren’t right and there were a few misplaced passes.

“However I always knew we had the players on the pitch to get that next goal.”

‘I’m taking it day by day and game by game’

Aberdeen went into this game having failed to win any of their previous six Premiership fixtures at Pittodrie.

Under Leven’s management the Dons ended that barren home win drought.

The Dons announced on March 11 they hoped to have a new manager appointed during the international break but the process remains ongoing.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin dropped out of the running a week ago to remain in Sweden while Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill insists his focus is on the national team.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows recently stated the club’s search for a new manager is “entering the final stages”,

Leven said: “I’m taking it day by day and game by game unless someone tells me otherwise.

“Unless someone tells me something over the weekend I’ll be in on Monday.”

Asked if he had received any indication from the Pittodrie board about the time frame for a new manager, Leven said: “No. I’m working day by day”.

Aberdeen gain an early advantage

There was one change to the Aberdeen starting line-up that beat Motherwell 1-0 with centre-back Richard Jensen coming in for Angus MacDonald.

Aberdeen stunned Ross County in the fifth minute with the opening goal

A superb defence splitting pass from Junior Hoilett picked out Bojan Miovski’s run.

The Dons striker stepped beyond Ryan Leak and unleashed a six yard shot which took a slight deflection off Jack Baldwin.

Loick Ayina then attempted to clear on the line but sliced into the roof of the net.

It was a gift of a goal to Aberdeen.

In the 15th minute Kelle Roos blocked a low drive from Josh Sims with an impressive, and vital, save.

Ross County punished slack defending to level in the 26th minute when Josh Sims played a short corner to Yan Dhanda on the right.

Dhanda whipped in cross that found Simon Murray unmarked who was allowed the time and space to bullet home an eight yard header.

McGrath strike secures vital victory

Aberdeen keeper Roos came to the rescue in the 62nd minute when superbly tipping a vicious 20 yard Yan Dhanda shot over the bar.

Ross County keeper Wickens was booked in the 73rd minute for clumsily colliding with Duk as he raced out his box.

Aberdeen were screaming for a red, but referee Kevin Clancy showed yellow.

From the resultant free-kick Leighton Clarkson flashed a 22 yard shot inches wide of the near post.

Aberdeen regained the lead in the 78th minute when Jack MacKenzie picked out substitute Duk inside the box.

Duk spun past Ayina before sliding a pass across goal to Jamie McGrath who clinically fired home from eight yards to send the Red Army wild.

The woodwork denied Aberdeen a third goal in the 85th minute when a 22 yard strike from Dante Polvara cracked the crossbar.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 6, Gartenmann 6, Jensen 6, MacKenzie 6; Barron 6 (Polvara 67), Shinnie 6, McGrath 7, Clarkson 6, Hoilett 7 (Duk 67); Miovski 7 (Sokler 90 +1)

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Hayes, Morris, Duncan, Milne

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Efete 6, Baldwin 7, Leak 6; Ayina 6, Randall 6, Loturi 6 (Brophy 84), Reid 7 (Harmon 84); Dhanda6 ; Sims 4 (White 46), Murray 7

Subs not used: Ross, Borthwick-Jackson, Brown, Sheaf, Henderson, Khela,

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 17,616

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)