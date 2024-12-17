Exclusive: Chris Sutton slates Aberdeen’s compensation fee wait for Connor Barron as ‘strange’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Chris Sutton slates Aberdeen’s compensation fee wait for Connor Barron as ‘strange’

Sutton also gives his assessment of Aberdeen's bid to finish runners-up in the Premiership ahead of Rangers to secure a Champions League qualifying spot.

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron points to the Rangers badge on his shirt as he signs for the Ibrox club.
Aberdeen are still waiting for a development fee for Connor Barron. Image: SNS

Chris Sutton reckons the longer Aberdeen’s wait for a compensation fee for Connor Barron drags on the more Rangers will have to pay.

Midfielder Barron signed a four-year contract with the Ibrox club in June, but six months on the Dons have yet to receive any payment.

Sutton says Aberdeen’s drawn out wait to receive a compensation fee is “strange”.

And he reckons it will ultimately hit Rangers financially as the figure will ramp up due to Barron’s on-going positive impact at Ibrox.

Barron has started 22 games for Rangers, including seven in Europe.

Celtic and Blackburn Rovers legend Sutton believes the drawn out wait indicates how far apart the two clubs are in their valuation for the midfielder.

Aberdeen are entitled to development compensation as Barron came through their youth ranks and was only 21 when he signed for Rangers.

The Dons would have been entitled to just over £500,000 in compensation if Barron had moved to a club outside Scotland.

It is understood Aberdeen turned down an opening offer of around £525,000 from Rangers during the summer for the midfielder.

After negotiations between the clubs failed to reach an agreement.

In September it was confirmed the matter was handed over to the SPFL to arrange a compensation tribunal.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the tribunal which will decide the fee.

Rangers' midfielder Connor Barron (left) holds off a challenge from Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn in a Premiership match at Parkhead.
Rangers’ Connor Barron (left) and Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn battle for the ball. Image: PA

Sutton said: “It is strange and probably tells us how far apart both clubs are at with their valuations.

“Aberdeen have lost a good player in Barron and will want every penny they can.

“They will want an absolute fortune.

“I know Barron wasn’t in Rangers’ starting XI for the Premier Sports Cup final but the better he does the worse it is for Rangers in terms of the more they’ll have to pay.

“I can understand both sides of it.

“However, as is typical at this time year, they’ll probably now put it (tribunal) to after Christmas.”

Rangers' Connor Barron dribbles with the ball at his feet against St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Rangers’ Connor Barron in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Aberdeen can ‘push hard’ for a second-place Premiership finish

As Aberdeen and Rangers await the SPFL tribunal the clubs are also battling it out for second spot in the Premiership.

The Dons currently hold second spot with a two point advantage over Rangers.

However the Ibrox club hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen suffered their first setback under manager Jimmy Thelin when slumping to a five-game winless streak.

Sutton reckons the Swede will have them firing again and up for the battle to finish second.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin directs his players from the touchline during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Sutton, 51, said: “There will be a disappointment within the ranks at Aberdeen at recent results.

“They were leading against Hibs deep into time added on then conceded an equaliser.

“At Hearts they threw away a lead.

“And it was a bit of a struggle to come from behind to draw with St Johnstone.

“It would be a surprise if Aberdeen went on another run like they did at the start of the season.

“However, there’s enough quality and belief within the squad to really push hard for that second place.

“Rangers have got a game in hand and are two points behind.

“Everybody’s getting the bunting out for Rangers in terms of their recent performances, but I’m sure they’ll dip again as well.”

Thelin has been ‘a breath of fresh air’

Having arrived  in the summer Thelin began his Pittodrie career with a sensational unbeaten run.

Aberdeen went 16 games undefeated in all competitions, with 15 wins.

That run ended when the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 6-0 loss to Celtic.

Thelin’s Reds were level on points at the top of the Premiership with leaders Celtic after 11 league games.

The recent slump has resulted in the Dons dropping nine points behind Celtic, who also hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring with a right footed shot from 15 yards to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Sutton said: “Thelin has been a breath of fresh air with what he has achieved.

“There has been a blip of late.

“However, that shouldn’t be a surprise as all teams have their peaks and troughs throughout the season.

“I was at the games at Pittodrie against Celtic (1-0 loss) and Rangers (2-1 win).

“It feels like there’s belief back in the club.

“The stadium was bouncing and it’s really important Aberdeen fans have something to really hang on to.

“Under Thelin there is a good brand of football and a nice balance to the team.

“Where Aberdeen are now to where they were last season is night and day.”

