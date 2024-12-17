Exclusive: Chris Sutton slates Aberdeen’s compensation fee wait for Connor Barron as ‘strange’

Chris Sutton reckons the longer Aberdeen’s wait for a compensation fee for Connor Barron drags on the more Rangers will have to pay.

Midfielder Barron signed a four-year contract with the Ibrox club in June, but six months on the Dons have yet to receive any payment.

Sutton says Aberdeen’s drawn out wait to receive a compensation fee is “strange”.

And he reckons it will ultimately hit Rangers financially as the figure will ramp up due to Barron’s on-going positive impact at Ibrox.

Barron has started 22 games for Rangers, including seven in Europe.

Celtic and Blackburn Rovers legend Sutton believes the drawn out wait indicates how far apart the two clubs are in their valuation for the midfielder.

Aberdeen are entitled to development compensation as Barron came through their youth ranks and was only 21 when he signed for Rangers.

The Dons would have been entitled to just over £500,000 in compensation if Barron had moved to a club outside Scotland.

It is understood Aberdeen turned down an opening offer of around £525,000 from Rangers during the summer for the midfielder.

After negotiations between the clubs failed to reach an agreement.

In September it was confirmed the matter was handed over to the SPFL to arrange a compensation tribunal.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the tribunal which will decide the fee.

Sutton said: “It is strange and probably tells us how far apart both clubs are at with their valuations.

“Aberdeen have lost a good player in Barron and will want every penny they can.

“They will want an absolute fortune.

“I know Barron wasn’t in Rangers’ starting XI for the Premier Sports Cup final but the better he does the worse it is for Rangers in terms of the more they’ll have to pay.

“I can understand both sides of it.

“However, as is typical at this time year, they’ll probably now put it (tribunal) to after Christmas.”

Aberdeen can ‘push hard’ for a second-place Premiership finish

As Aberdeen and Rangers await the SPFL tribunal the clubs are also battling it out for second spot in the Premiership.

The Dons currently hold second spot with a two point advantage over Rangers.

However the Ibrox club hold a game in hand.

Aberdeen suffered their first setback under manager Jimmy Thelin when slumping to a five-game winless streak.

Sutton reckons the Swede will have them firing again and up for the battle to finish second.

Sutton, 51, said: “There will be a disappointment within the ranks at Aberdeen at recent results.

“They were leading against Hibs deep into time added on then conceded an equaliser.

“At Hearts they threw away a lead.

“And it was a bit of a struggle to come from behind to draw with St Johnstone.

“It would be a surprise if Aberdeen went on another run like they did at the start of the season.

“However, there’s enough quality and belief within the squad to really push hard for that second place.

“Rangers have got a game in hand and are two points behind.

“Everybody’s getting the bunting out for Rangers in terms of their recent performances, but I’m sure they’ll dip again as well.”

Thelin has been ‘a breath of fresh air’

Having arrived in the summer Thelin began his Pittodrie career with a sensational unbeaten run.

Aberdeen went 16 games undefeated in all competitions, with 15 wins.

That run ended when the Premier Sports Cup semi-final 6-0 loss to Celtic.

Thelin’s Reds were level on points at the top of the Premiership with leaders Celtic after 11 league games.

The recent slump has resulted in the Dons dropping nine points behind Celtic, who also hold a game in hand.

Sutton said: “Thelin has been a breath of fresh air with what he has achieved.

“There has been a blip of late.

“However, that shouldn’t be a surprise as all teams have their peaks and troughs throughout the season.

“I was at the games at Pittodrie against Celtic (1-0 loss) and Rangers (2-1 win).

“It feels like there’s belief back in the club.

“The stadium was bouncing and it’s really important Aberdeen fans have something to really hang on to.

“Under Thelin there is a good brand of football and a nice balance to the team.

“Where Aberdeen are now to where they were last season is night and day.”

