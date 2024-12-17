Ross County forward Alex Samuel facing ‘significant period of time’ on the sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County forward Alex Samuel facing ‘significant period of time’ on the sidelines

Staggies manager Don Cowie reveals initial scan showed bad news for the forward, who has already missed 11 months of his Dingwall career.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County forward Alex Samuel has suffered a muscle thigh injury. Image: SNS.
Ross County forward Alex Samuel has suffered a muscle thigh injury. Image: SNS.

Ross County striker Alex Samuel has been dealt a fresh injury blow – which could see him ruled out for several months.

Manager Don Cowie confirmed that, following an initial scan, the 29-year-old attacker has a torn thigh muscle, and the Premiership club now await full confirmation, but it doesn’t look good.

Samuel, who spent almost a year on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury until January 2023, has started the last two matches for County after 16 appearances from the bench.

He came off midway through the second half of the weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Hibernian, which saw the side slide to 10th spot by the end of the weekend.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

Injured taking a shot

At his weekly press conference, to preview Saturday’s St Mirren match in Dingwall, Cowie said: “Unfortunately, Alex has got a tear in his thigh muscle.

“It was an action when he got on the inside-right channel on Saturday. He went to take a shot and went down for a wee bit.

“He came off the park two or three minutes after that.

“He’s had a scan and there is quite a bit of damage on the thigh muscle.

“He will get a second opinion, but going by the initial scan result, he will be out for quite a period of time.

“We’re really disappointed for Alex. He is a fantastic team-mate, who has been really patient and very supportive of the group this season.

“He has not only come off the bench to make an impact, but he has also started the last two games and he was excellent against Hibs on Saturday.

“For him to now not get the opportunity to build on what he’s done over the last two games will be really frustrating for him.

“He has been injured before and out for a long time.

“It is our job as a football club to get around him and make him feel positive.”

Cowie disappointed for top pro

Cowie says Samuel is everything you wouldd want in a player, given his professionalism within the squad.

He said: “Alex is an incredible character.

“He is the epitome of what you look for in a squad player. He’s always encouraging everyone and always positive.

“Everyone is really disappointed for him. Injuries are part of football but it doesn’t make it easier for him.”

The County boss says the injury to his forward opens the possibility of adding a striker to his January wish-list, having already stated a winger is a key area.

He said: “That’s why you always evaluate the squad – it can change quickly.

“You must always have your finger on the pulse and look to strengthen in different areas.

“Alex being out for a long period of time might mean we have to look elsewhere in terms of strengthening the squad.”

Eli Campbell in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Two-week absence for Eli Campbell

Better news for County is that on-loan Everton defender Eli Campbell is not expected to be out for more than a fortnight after also picking up a knock against Hibs.

He added: “Eli Campbell took a bang on his knee on Saturday. The signs are there is a little bit of damage, but it is nothing serious.

“We may lose him for a couple of games.

“It could be two weeks for Eli. When it is a knee injury, you fear the worst. He did fear the worst, but after Monday’s scan, he is positive and happy that it is nothing major.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

Conversation