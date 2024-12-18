Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan says contract talks can wait

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan insists he has put all thoughts of his future on hold as he focuses on proving himself at Pittodrie.

The shot-stopper has played the role of understudy at Pittodrie since joining the club from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2023, firstly to former goalkeeper Kelle Roos then for Roos’ successor Dimitar Mitov.

But with Bulgarian international Mitov sidelined until January due to a hamstring tear suffered in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Hearts on December 1, Doohan has been given his first team chance.

Mitov’s absence has given Doohan, who is out of contract in the summer, a chance to show he is worth a new deal but the 26-year-old says he is focused on showing proving himself worthy of an extended run in the side.

Doohan said: “This is my last year here but I’m not really focusing on that right now.

“I’m just focusing on getting the run of games and just showing everybody what I can do.

“It’s a big spell because it’s December time which in Scotland is always massive.

“There are a lot of games coming at once so I’m just looking forward to the challenge and showing everyone what I can do.”

Doohan’s fight to establish himself in Scotland

History has shown Doohan is nothing if not persistent.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, the goalkeeper had spells on loan at Morton and two productive periods on loan at Ayr United in the Championship.

He also had a brief time in the Highlands with Ross County where he made just five appearances in the first half of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

Doohan returned to Celtic Park before joining Dundee United on an emergency loan where he played twice in the post-split fixtures at the end of the campaign.

Another loan followed to Tranmere Rovers in League 2 in the 2021-22 campaign, and it proved to be a much more prolific spell for Doohan as he made 34 appearances.

The success of his time at Prenton Park led to Doohan returning to Rovers on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022 but by January 2023 had moved again, joining Forest Green Rovers in their bid to stay up in League 1.

Doohan was unable to help keep his club in the second tier, however, and with the club dropping down a division he moved back to Scotland to join Aberdeen.

‘I’m taking it game by game’

Despite being at Pittodrie since the start of the 2023-24 campaign,former Celtic goalkeeper Doohan has been a fringe player at Aberdeen.

He made just two appearances in his first season with the Dons, but Mitov’s injury means he has now beaten that tally with the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in the club’s last game being his fourth appearance this term.

Clearly patience has been the name of the game during the Scot’s Pittodrie tenure but now he has been given some game time he is determined to show what he can do.

Doohan said: “I’ve not really thought about the end of the season, I’m just taking it game by game, working under the manager and the staff here, it’s been brilliant.

“Working with all the boys, we’re just looking to get going on what we’re looking forward to the next game.

“I’ve come up here, I’ve had a few games, not too many but this is just the way to show everyone what I can do.

“I’m taking it game by game now, it’s obviously came out of the blue a wee bit as well but that’s all we can do.

“You can’t focus too far on the future, you just need to go game by game and take it from there.”