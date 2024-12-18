Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan says contract talks can wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan says contract talks can wait

Dons goalkeeper is out of contract in the summer but insists his focus is on showing what he can do at first-team level.

By Paul Third
Ross Doohan gestures in his goalmouth while in action for Aberdeen against Celtic.
Ross Doohan in action for Aberdeen against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan insists he has put all thoughts of his future on hold as he focuses on proving himself at Pittodrie.

The shot-stopper has played the role of understudy at Pittodrie since joining the club from Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2023, firstly to former goalkeeper Kelle Roos then for Roos’ successor Dimitar Mitov.

But with Bulgarian international Mitov sidelined until January due to a hamstring tear suffered in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Hearts on December 1, Doohan has been given his first team chance.

Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan at Cormack Park ahead of the match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Mitov’s absence has given Doohan, who is out of contract in the summer, a chance to show he is worth a new deal but the 26-year-old says he is focused on showing proving himself worthy of an extended run in the side.

Doohan said: “This is my last year here but I’m not really focusing on that right now.

“I’m just focusing on getting the run of games and just showing everybody what I can do.

“It’s a big spell because it’s December time which in Scotland is always massive.

“There are a lot of games coming at once so I’m just looking forward to the challenge and showing everyone what I can do.”

Doohan’s fight to establish himself in Scotland

History has shown Doohan is nothing if not persistent.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, the goalkeeper had spells on loan at Morton and two productive periods on loan at Ayr United in the Championship.

He also had a brief time in the Highlands with Ross County where he made just five appearances in the first half of the 2020-21 Premiership season.

Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.

Doohan returned to Celtic Park before joining Dundee United on an emergency loan where he played twice in the post-split fixtures at the end of the campaign.

Another loan followed to Tranmere Rovers in League 2 in the 2021-22 campaign, and it proved to be a much more prolific spell for Doohan as he made 34 appearances.

The success of his time at Prenton Park led to Doohan returning to Rovers on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2022 but by January 2023 had moved again, joining Forest Green Rovers in their bid to stay up in League 1.

Doohan was unable to help keep his club in the second tier, however, and with the club dropping down a division he moved back to Scotland to join Aberdeen.

‘I’m taking it game by game’

Despite being at Pittodrie since the start of the 2023-24 campaign,former Celtic goalkeeper Doohan has been a fringe player at Aberdeen.

He made just two appearances in his first season with the Dons, but Mitov’s injury means he has now beaten that tally with the 1-1 draw against St Johnstone in the club’s last game being his fourth appearance this term.

Clearly patience has been the name of the game during the Scot’s Pittodrie tenure but now he has been given some game time he is determined to show what he can do.

Ross Doohan in possession of the ball in goal for Aberdeen in their Premier Sports Cup match against East Kilbride.
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan in action during a Premier Sports Cup group match against East Kilbride. Image: SNS

Doohan said: “I’ve not really thought about the end of the season, I’m just taking it game by game, working under the manager and the staff here, it’s been brilliant.

“Working with all the boys, we’re just looking to get going on what we’re looking forward to the next game.

“I’ve come up here, I’ve had a few games, not too many but this is just the way to show everyone what I can do.

“I’m taking it game by game now, it’s obviously came out of the blue a wee bit as well but that’s all we can do.

“You can’t focus too far on the future, you just need to go game by game and take it from there.”

