EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge on adding new parts to game at Ayr United and Scott Brown’s management

Up-and-coming Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge is confident he is becoming a better player at Championship Ayr United, and will return to Pittodrie ready to make a stronger claim for a first-team place.

Bavidge, 18, is on a season-long loan at the Premiership promotion-chasing Honest Men, who are third in the second tier.

Ayr are managed by former Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, and Bavidge has mainly been used off the bench by Brown so far, as he competes with the likes of seasoned lower-league frontmen George Oakley and Anton Dowds for a starting berth.

However, the youngster celebrated the milestone of netting his first two goals for United in the second half of their eye-catching win over leaders Falkirk on December 14.

He feels he is adding new dimensions to his game after stepping up a level from his loan at League One Kelty Hearts last term.

Bavidge told The Press and Journal: “I knew it would be tough. I wanted to come to the Championship to test myself and it’s been tough, as I said, but it’s been a massive learning curve for me and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I think it’s just obviously that next level up that I played (with Kelty Hearts) last season, and obviously the quality is slightly better and it’s a bit more physical, so you’ve kind of got to adapt to that. And yeah, it’s been tough, but I feel like I have adapted to it.

“It’s a really good squad, so it’s been really tough to get in the team.

“But it’s good to play alongside these players because they’ve obviously played at this level for a while, and they’re really good at this level, so it’s good to learn off these guys.

“I think it’s just the way they use their body, protecting the ball. I think that’s massive – keeping the ball off centre-halves.

“I’ve tried to learn a bit of that – using my body and stuff, like how they do.”

Bavidge says his confidence has taken a “massive” shot after his double against Falkirk – a brave close-range finish and then a pinpoint header.

He added: “I can look back on that and think that I have done it before, so I can go and score again.”

Alfie Bavidge on Scott Brown: The manager

Bavidge is unsure whether his passing acquaintance with hugely successful Celtic captain Brown during the latter’s brief Aberdeen player-coach stint under Stephen Glass in 2021-2022 played a part in his loan to Ayr.

What he does know, however, is the 39-year-old former midfielder – in just his second managerial role – has impressed him.

Bavidge said: “I knew him briefly. I was quite young when he was with the first-team. I trained a couple of times, so I knew him a bit from that.

“I’m not sure (if it played into the Ayr interest) – I got the phone call about it and it was hard to turn down, because it seemed like it was a great move for me.

“Obviously we were both Aberdeen, but I was glad it came about.

“He’s a really good manager.

“As he was on the pitch, he’s a winner, and he just wants to win, so it’s good to play under him.

“You obviously want to work just that bit harder because it’s Scott Brown – but he’s just a winner the same as he was on the pitch.”

The emerging forward added: “If there’s a time to get a shouted telling-to. he’ll do it. But he can also be really positive and he can appreciate you.

“He’s a good mixture.”

‘I just want to try to score as many goals as I can’

Bavidge has had another familiar face alongside him at Ayr in fellow Aberdeen academy graduate, Connor McLennan – with the Peterhead native signing for the Honest Men after leaving Salford City in the summer.

The son of Martin Bavidge – an ex-Peterhead FC frontman (and legend of north football) – the young Don has been training full-time with loan club United since signing, rather than returning for sessions at the Dons’ Cormack Park.

He is keeping his hopes for the rest of campaign simple as current side Ayr attempt to chart a course to the top-flight.

Bavidge – who was heading back to the north-east for Christmas Day before United host Morton in Championship on Saturday – said: “I just want to enjoy my football, and try to score as many goals as I can.

“I’m looking forward to the next six months and to see where it takes me.

“It’s been a good first half of the season. It’s a really good team, so I’m sure it’ll keep it going, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Jimmy Thelin told Bavidge his loan would ‘benefit chances’ at Aberdeen

Still a teenager, Bavidge is contracted to Premiership outfit Aberdeen until the summer of 2026.

After conversations with recently-appointed Swedish boss Jimmy Thelin in the summer, he is hopeful his time at Ayr will open the door to increased opportunities upfront with the Dons.

The still-teenage Bavidge – whose five appearances for the Reds’ first-team all came off the bench in the second part of the 2022/23 campaign – said: “I’ve been in contact with a few of the staff, but I’ve not been in too much contact with the manager now.

“Yeah, I had a few conversations (with Thelin) beforehand – he was just saying that it was a good level and it would be good for me to go out and experience it.

“And it would hopefully benefit my chances of coming back at some point and trying to be involved.

“I think obviously when I come back I’m going to be a better player if I’m playing at a really good level.

“I’m just trying to better myself every game and see where that takes me.”