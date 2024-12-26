Four new businesses that opened and are thriving in Elgin’s town centre in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four new businesses that opened and are thriving in Elgin’s town centre in 2024

Here we look at some of the businesses that have opened this year in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre is a topic that often sparks lively debate.

With the rise of online shopping, the impact of Covid-19, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it has faced significant challenges in recent years.

Despite these obstacles, a wave of optimism is emerging.

New businesses are opening their doors, established businesses continue to thrive, and exciting redevelopment plans are taking shape.

Here’s a closer look at four businesses that opened in the Elgin town centre this year and are thriving.

From home business to Elgin town centre shop

Mini Bakes pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In October, Mini Bakes opened its doors at 26 Commerce Street, adding a new spot for baked goods in Elgin town centre.

Ruby Smart launched the business in 2020 from her family home in Kinloss.

Ruby Smart pictured open a shop in the Elgin town centre.

She previously told the Press and Journal that having a shop had always been her dream.

The unit was formerly home to The Bake Project with owner Hazel Robinson moving away from the area.

Commerce Street where the shop is. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Arrival of a new Elgin vintage store

Docs and Frocks owner Julie Flanighan is pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Also in October, Julie Flanighan opened Docs and Frocks, a vintage store at 6 Harrow Inn Close.

The shop focuses on Doc Martens and vintage dresses, offering both pre-loved and new items.

Docs and Frocks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A variety of colours, designs and sizes is on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats.

The unit was formerly home to Enchanted Highlands which moved into a larger unit on South Street.

The unit pictured when it was home to Enchanted Highlands before they moved to 18 South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

From coffee giants home to independent cafe

Nathan Davies, his partner Ashlyn and his daughter Norah outside their new business.

In September, Norahs opened at 143 High Street, Elgin, serving coffee, homemade cakes, smoothies, sandwiches, and pastries.

Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn, who also own Badenoch, run this business.

Meanwhile, there is hopes they can use the building as a wine bar in the evenings later down the line.

Norahs on Elgin’s High Street pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The building used to be home to coffee giants Starbucks.

Last summer, they moved into bigger premises across the road at the former Burtons store.

The building pictured inside when it was previously home to Starbucks.

New business in St Giles Centre

Lee Midlane and Matt Cassells holding up red Dandy Lion hoodie.
The Dandy Lion design will also be available on t-shirts, mugs and tumblers. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Box Brand opened up in the St Giles Centre.

The business is a spin-off from IT Central, a well-established Elgin company.

The firm creates unique, personalised merchandise and gifts.

Elgin merchandise on shelves.
Elgin tumblers for sale at Box Brand. Image: DC Thomson

Love him or hate him, everyone’s got an opinion on Elgin High Street’s Dandy Lion.

The firm even has an exclusive merchandise range depicting the well-known sculpture.

Box Brand occupies a unit that was previously home to Witkowski Jewellers, which had been vacant for around four years.

