Four new businesses that opened and are thriving in Elgin’s town centre in 2024

Elgin town centre is a topic that often sparks lively debate.

With the rise of online shopping, the impact of Covid-19, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, it has faced significant challenges in recent years.

Despite these obstacles, a wave of optimism is emerging.

New businesses are opening their doors, established businesses continue to thrive, and exciting redevelopment plans are taking shape.

Here’s a closer look at four businesses that opened in the Elgin town centre this year and are thriving.

From home business to Elgin town centre shop

In October, Mini Bakes opened its doors at 26 Commerce Street, adding a new spot for baked goods in Elgin town centre.

Ruby Smart launched the business in 2020 from her family home in Kinloss.

She previously told the Press and Journal that having a shop had always been her dream.

The unit was formerly home to The Bake Project with owner Hazel Robinson moving away from the area.

Arrival of a new Elgin vintage store

Also in October, Julie Flanighan opened Docs and Frocks, a vintage store at 6 Harrow Inn Close.

The shop focuses on Doc Martens and vintage dresses, offering both pre-loved and new items.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes is on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats.

The unit was formerly home to Enchanted Highlands which moved into a larger unit on South Street.

From coffee giants home to independent cafe

In September, Norahs opened at 143 High Street, Elgin, serving coffee, homemade cakes, smoothies, sandwiches, and pastries.

Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn, who also own Badenoch, run this business.

Meanwhile, there is hopes they can use the building as a wine bar in the evenings later down the line.

The building used to be home to coffee giants Starbucks.

Last summer, they moved into bigger premises across the road at the former Burtons store.

New business in St Giles Centre

Meanwhile, Box Brand opened up in the St Giles Centre.

The business is a spin-off from IT Central, a well-established Elgin company.

The firm creates unique, personalised merchandise and gifts.

Love him or hate him, everyone’s got an opinion on Elgin High Street’s Dandy Lion.

The firm even has an exclusive merchandise range depicting the well-known sculpture.

Box Brand occupies a unit that was previously home to Witkowski Jewellers, which had been vacant for around four years.

Read more Elgin town centre stories