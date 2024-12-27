Here’s what ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said about Jimmy Thelin’s squad after Kilmarnock dismantled the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s what ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said about Jimmy Thelin’s squad after Kilmarnock dismantled the Dons

Aberdeen crashed to a humiliating 4-0 defeat to ex-gaffer McInnes' Kilmarnock at Rugby Park as their winless slump extended to seven games.

By Sean Wallace
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes leads his team against former club Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Derek McInnes has hailed Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for doing a “brilliant” job since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer as he offered a verdict on the Dons squad after two meetings this term.

McInnes managed the Dons from 2013 to 2021 and is the last manager to bring trophy glory to the club, with the League Cup in 2014.

Now manager of Kilmarnock, McInnes masterminded a 4-0 hammering of Thelin’s Aberdeen at Rugby Park on Boxing Day.

It piled more misery on an Aberdeen team who are now seven games without a win.

However, McInnes praised Swede Thelin for the sensational start to the season where the Dons were unbeaten in the first 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Despite the recent slump in form McInnes believes Thelin has built a “really strong side” after the club’s board splashed the cash.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes urges his side during the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

McInnes said: “Aberdeen are a well-managed team and their manager has done a brilliant job.

“They spent a lot of money putting that squad together and they started the season brilliantly.

“We spent £120,000 putting our squad together, so we had to do so much right to overcome a strong Aberdeen team with that talent.

“I’m delighted for the players we managed to do it.

“They have assembled a really strong side and have options in forward areas that make you think differently about your defending at times.

“We had to be laser sharp with that.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen still carry a threat – McInnes

Aberdeen were level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table after an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

The crash in form has resulted in a return of only three points from the last possible 21.

Thelin’s Dons have also been overtaken in second spot by Rangers.

Kilmarnock inflicted the heavy defeat courtesy of goals from Kyle Vassell, David Watson, Innes Cameron and ex-Dons youngster Bruce Anderson.

McInnes said: “Even though Aberdeen have struggled of late for their best form they still carry a threat.

“In the game last week (3-1 loss to Hibs), they still had ample opportunities to score more than one goal.

“Aberdeen always keep you on your toes, and it just needs one pass and Duk or Shayden Morris (are through) one against one.

“Jamie McGrath always gets chances in every game.

“You very rarely manage to keep that type of talent quiet for a full game.

“You have to try to keep on top of Aberdeen, because if you let up at any point they are good enough to pick holes through you.

“We’re delighted we have managed to overcome such a strong opponent.”

