Here’s what ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said about Jimmy Thelin’s squad after Kilmarnock dismantled the Dons

Derek McInnes has hailed Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for doing a “brilliant” job since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer as he offered a verdict on the Dons squad after two meetings this term.

McInnes managed the Dons from 2013 to 2021 and is the last manager to bring trophy glory to the club, with the League Cup in 2014.

Now manager of Kilmarnock, McInnes masterminded a 4-0 hammering of Thelin’s Aberdeen at Rugby Park on Boxing Day.

It piled more misery on an Aberdeen team who are now seven games without a win.

However, McInnes praised Swede Thelin for the sensational start to the season where the Dons were unbeaten in the first 16 games in all competitions, with 15 wins.

Despite the recent slump in form McInnes believes Thelin has built a “really strong side” after the club’s board splashed the cash.

McInnes said: “Aberdeen are a well-managed team and their manager has done a brilliant job.

“They spent a lot of money putting that squad together and they started the season brilliantly.

“We spent £120,000 putting our squad together, so we had to do so much right to overcome a strong Aberdeen team with that talent.

“I’m delighted for the players we managed to do it.

“They have assembled a really strong side and have options in forward areas that make you think differently about your defending at times.

“We had to be laser sharp with that.”

Aberdeen still carry a threat – McInnes

Aberdeen were level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership table after an 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

The crash in form has resulted in a return of only three points from the last possible 21.

Thelin’s Dons have also been overtaken in second spot by Rangers.

Kilmarnock inflicted the heavy defeat courtesy of goals from Kyle Vassell, David Watson, Innes Cameron and ex-Dons youngster Bruce Anderson.

McInnes said: “Even though Aberdeen have struggled of late for their best form they still carry a threat.

“In the game last week (3-1 loss to Hibs), they still had ample opportunities to score more than one goal.

“Aberdeen always keep you on your toes, and it just needs one pass and Duk or Shayden Morris (are through) one against one.

“Jamie McGrath always gets chances in every game.

“You very rarely manage to keep that type of talent quiet for a full game.

“You have to try to keep on top of Aberdeen, because if you let up at any point they are good enough to pick holes through you.

“We’re delighted we have managed to overcome such a strong opponent.”