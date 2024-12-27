Joe Harper: Where is Aberdeen players’ pride – because rivals are laughing at Jimmy Thelin’s Dons now

It is time for Aberdeen’s dressing room leaders to stand up and be counted, as the Dons’ season is in freefall right now.

The winless run reached seven matches with a 4-0 mauling by Kilmarnock on Thursday.

From being the pride of the north and the same group of players who had got everyone talking about Aberdeen so positively, the same squad is now etching towards laughing stock territory.

That’s what the fans of other clubs are saying – ‘Same old Aberdeen, their bubble has burst, they are back to what they were.’

That would hurt me as a player.

It’s great when people are talking about you and lavishing praise on you for winning games and playing well, but it’s a horrible feeling when you are being ridiculed after games.

But it saddens me to say that’s where the Dons are at the moment.

Aberdeen playing as if their legs have gone

It’s hard to believe I am watching the same group of players right now.

I think about the start to the season and I saw a team with a real buzz about them.

They played with a zest and energy which was fantastic to watch – and they deserved all the praise coming their way.

But I didn’t see any of those qualities in defeat at Killie. What I saw was a team of individuals not doing their jobs.

In August, September and October I saw a relentless Dons team who hunted down the opposition in packs.

If an opposition player evaded a challenge, you could bet on another red shirt coming flying in to win the next one.

Now I see gaps all over the place.

The defence need to tighten up, the goals have dried up, and Aberdeen are not just losing some of the physical battles on the pitch, they are being bullied in games.

We’re only at the midway point in the season, but if I didn’t know better I’d say the legs have gone.

It’s incredible to even suggest that in December, but that’s how it looks right now.

Jimmy Thelin looked shellshocked by Kilmarnock loss

Aberdeen were battered at Rugby Park and manager Jimmy Thelin looked completely stunned by what he had watched in his post-match interviews.

If he can’t work out where this horrific displays are coming from, then what chance have I got?

I can’t provide any answers to what has gone wrong.

It’s the same players who received all the plaudits just a couple of months ago who are now being rightly criticised for some bang average displays.

Thursday was the worst one yet… but it’s been coming.

There will be more of the same unless the players get their heads together and come up with a plan on how to get back to the standards they set.

Could Aberdeen players benefit from a day away from Cormack Park?

It may sound as if it’s the team being rewarded for poor performances, but I wonder if a change of scenery is needed here.

The games are coming thick and fast for the Dons and the pattern is pretty much play a game, recover, then on to the next.

Maybe Thelin should take his squad away from Cormack Park for a round of golf or something similar – get the players together in a different environment so they can hash it out among themselves and find some common ground.

Drastic times call for drastic measures – and Aberdeen need to do something to change these results.

Dundee United defeat would be damaging for the Dons

One former Dons boss revelled in handing his old club a heavy defeat on Thursday.

Now, another lies in wait for Aberdeen on Sunday.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was understandably jubilant at seeing his side beat the Dons handsomely on Thursday.

That’s football – when you get one over on your old club, it’s a sweet feeling.

But the Dons have little time to lick their wounds as they head to Tannadice on Sunday to face Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United.

The stakes are high for this one, as victory for the home side will move them to within three points of the third-placed Dons in the final game of 2024.

However, a win for the Dons would be significant and give everyone at Pittodrie a huge lift heading into the New Year.

The Red Army will be at Tannadice in big numbers and will get behind their players once again.

Here’s hoping the players can draw a line in the sand in terms of their recent results and give the hardy souls who will be behind them something to smile about again.

Dimitar Mitov’s welcome return

One bit of good news during this difficult spell is Dimitar Mitov’s return to action.

He was powerless to prevent his side from falling to defeat on Thursday but the Bulgarian has been outstanding for Aberdeen this season.

He made some fine saves against Killie and is a good communicator at the back for the Dons.

It was a tough shift for him on his return, but I’m sure the team will benefit for having him back in goal in the weeks ahead.