Duncan Shearer: Where has Aberdeen’s goal threat gone?

Aberdeen paid for their lack of attacking potency in losing 1-0 at Dundee United – further emphasising the need for a new main man upfront when the transfer window opens on New Year’s Day.

I didn’t think it was a great game, and it certainly wasn’t a festive classic, but Aberdeen did deserve a point for their performance at Tannadice.

It was a better showing than the 4-0 Premiership defeat at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day – one Jimmy Thelin admitted was the worst display of his managerial tenure so far.

But in and around the box is where it seemed to be breaking down for Aberdeen against United.

I know the manager made line-up changes again (with captain Graeme Shinnie among those coming out of the midfield), but those selected across recent games are not creating enough for the strikers – with just three goals scored now in six matches.

The man selected up top against United, Ester Sokler, was also guilty of spurning a few openings on Sunday due to poor touches.

Aberdeen are in one of those moments where it feels like everything which could go against them is going against them.

They are getting punished in the way they were punishing teams late in games during their undefeated run earlier in the season.

For Kevin Holt’s late winning header for Dundee United, you could blame individuals – Sivert Heltne Nilsen allowing Holt to drift by him, or as Steve Tosh thought on RedTV, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov – who was good in the game and normally likes to command his area in those situations – staying stuck to his goal-line.

But Aberdeen just needed somebody to take charge for the goal – to say: ‘We’ve just got to clear this ball and we’ve at least got a point to take up the road.’

But there was a lapse in concentration in the moment, and as a collective, they failed to deal with the danger.

Aberdeen have quality – as the start of season showed. But you just feel something has got to go the Dons’ way soon – maybe against Ross County at Pittodrie on Thursday – to get them going again.

They need a win, as their slump means the Premiership top-six pack have closed in on the Reds.

In terms of their points return, it has been a complete collapse since victory over Dundee on November 9, and securing at least third place and European qualification now looks under serious threat.

Having been clear in second place thanks to their blistering start to the campaign, the Dons have been overtaken by Rangers, who are not exactly flying themselves, while United are now just three points behind, with St Mirren and Motherwell not too far back either.

A boost for boss Thelin – whose own ability to make game-changing substitutions looks to have waned in recent weeks – is the winter transfer window opens on Wednesday.

With every passing game, it feels like more strengthening might be needed.

It is clear Aberdeen will be targeting a striker – with the rotation of Sokler, Kevin Nisbet and Peter Ambrose as the lone striker in recent matches showing Thelin does not think the Dons have yet got a main man to fill the void left by Bojan Miovski’s summer departure… and it is a role which needs filled.

They are also in the market for a bit more experience at centre-half, as reflected by their pursuit of Latvian stopper Kristers Tobers.

A battle-worn defender might have taken it upon himself to snuff out the late danger at Tannadice, so it looks to be the right move.

What an incredible point for Ross County against Hearts

Ross County’s late double to draw with Hearts in Dingwall on Sunday was unbelievable.

The Staggies did not get battered in the game by any means – it wasn’t like the Jambos had loads and loads of chances and dominated the whole match – but the home side never really got going.

Hearts were comfortable at 2-0 after 96 minutes, and the only moment of attacking threat I can remember from County up to then was one effort from distance Craig Gordon saved quite easily. They looked like they could have played for weeks and not scored!

What then happened, though, was the sort of turnaround I can’t recall seeing for a long, long time, with the Staggies roaring back via Josh Nisbet then Jordan White to claim their surprise point.

I was looking down at Hearts manager, Neil Critchley, and he looked like he had lost the power of his legs at what he was seeing.

It was “bang”, “bang”… and his team had let two points slip in just 120 seconds of stoppage-time action.

County boss Don Cowie was right to say his side didn’t deserve anything from the Dingwall clash, but there will be games this season where the Staggies feel like they have been the better side and come away with nothing.

The draw is a huge boost for 10th-placed County. They have not given up any ground to the Jambos – especially after Thursday’s fabulous victory against Dundee.

The Premiership is so tight down at the bottom and those are the points which will keep County’s cushion to the danger-zone – currently occupied by Hearts and rock-bottom St Johnstone – and, they’ll hope, edge them nearer to the top-six.

Boos for Caley Thistle shouldn’t be overblown ahead of huge Dumbarton game

Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Cove Rangers was a bit of a dent to the feelgood factor at Caley Thistle in League One.

ICT were beaten handsomely by their visitors in Inverness – something which doesn’t happen very often – and only really had a 10-minute spell in the first half after they scored.

Scott Kellacher said he didn’t see it coming, but Caley Jags were just a bit off the pace at the weekend against a Cove team who looked fantastic.

However, it is the sort of inconsistency you have to expect sometimes from Caley Thistle, who are running with a younger squad and less quality at present due to their financial situation.

They just need to move on.

There have been reports of booing from home fans at Caledonian Stadium during the defeat, but I don’t think it was many supporters out of 1,700 ICT supporters who were voicing their displeasure.

Things have been going well under Kellacher, and everyone at Caley Thistle just needs to keep pulling together.

It wouldn’t surprise me if the club find some finance from somewhere to land a striker in January. I think they, too, need another option up top.

Ninth-placed Caley Jags also have a huge clash with bottom side Dumbarton this weekend, and a win to create a six-point cushion (with a game in hand) would be a massive step to dodging automatic relegation in what has been a torrid campaign for the club off the park.