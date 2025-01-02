Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: ‘I’m responsible for NINE-game winless run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: ‘I’m responsible for NINE-game winless run’

The Dons manager says the buck stops with him following a fourth defeat on the spin, which came v Ross County - but he will turn his team's fortunes around.

By Paul Third
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (15067006cx) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, William Hill Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2025 - 21 Sep 2024
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during his side's 2-1 defeat by Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says the buck stops with him after the club’s winless run extended to nine matches.

Thursday’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County at Pittodrie was the Dons’ third home loss in a row and their fourth straight defeat of the club’s ongoing, miserable winless run.

But Thelin insists he will find a solution to get the team back to winning ways.

The Dons boss said: “For me, it’s more about the performance because I’m the manager and I’m responsible for the team and how we play.

“We have a journey to do, to be that team we want to be in the future.

“We need to be consistent with intensity, put the basics, the high standards in some parts and be more stable.

Duk reacts after seeing his shot come off the crossbar at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“We can improve the team through training and keep pushing that and the pressure is on me to push that and also through recruitment.

“We have to know how we want the team to look in the future and we try to execute these things step by step.

“I’m always trying to avoid the word confidence – you have to have some tactical discipline and some basics in your team DNA.

“You can’t drop, even if it’s hard time.

“If you hide just behind confidence, how can you find a solution?”

Thelin calls for mental strength from Aberdeen

From a stunning start to the season where his side picked up 31 points from a possible 33, Thelin has watched his side muster just three points from a possible 27 after an alarming dip in form.

The frustration is building, but Thelin says there is no shortcut to success.

He said: “I think when you work in this business as a manager or a player for me, you have to be really strong in your mentality because there’s always pressure there.

“When you’re going really well, you have to stay your feet on the ground so you don’t lose the direction.

“And when it’s really, really tough, you can’t get beaten down, you have to have a strong belief in what you’re actually doing.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

“For me, nothing has changed there from the long-term process – we know what we want to execute, we also know what we have to execute to get there and that’s the things we have to focus on.”

Dons boss repeats ‘stay humble’ mantra

A stunning 30-yard strike from Ross County defender Akil Wright gave the Staggies the lead at Pittodrie before Kevin Nisbet’s free-kick put the Dons on level terms before the break.

Duk struck the crossbar for the home side in the second half, before County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah denied Nisbet from close range as Aberdeen pushed for a second.

Noah Chilvers’ lob restored County’s lead and Don Cowie’s side held on to take all three points at Pittodrie.

Defeat means the Dons have lost further ground on Rangers, who are now five points clear of Thelin’s side, but the Aberdeen manager’s focus is now firmly on stopping the rot at Pittodrie.

He said: “It’s always a challenge, but I think you have to stay humble when things are going well and you also need to stay humble when things are going bad.

“You can’t lose track of what you want to build, even if you get emotional.

“Try to build a stronger and stronger team – and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“And the players are trying, but right now we don’t get the performance and we’re dropping too much sometimes in the game and it hurts.”

Aberdeen wait for news on Sokler injury

Defeat on Thursday was compounded by an injury to striker Ester Sokler, who limped off after just 30 minutes at Pittodrie.

When asked about the severity of the injury, Thelin said: “I don’t know, it’s too early.

Ester Sokler was forced off with injury after 30 minutes. Image: SNS.

“We have to assess him tomorrow, when the doctor and the medical staff have been there to check him, and then I’ll know better.”

Conversation