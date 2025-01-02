Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher plans double signing – despite transfer embargo

Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher hopes the administration-hit club can sign two under-20s players in January to help win their League One survival battle.

With administrators BDO seeking to find a buyer, or buyers, for the Highlanders, the club cannot sign players aged 21 or over.

This puts ICT – hit by a heavy points deduction and sitting 11th in the relegation play-off spot – at a real disadvantage, as most of their rivals will be able to bolster their numbers.

But Kellacher is working around the clock to identify players in the permitted age bracket to come in and assist his squad.

He said: “We have the transfer embargo in place – we really are up against it.

“I can assure fans we’re doing the rounds to see whether we can get a couple of players in to help the boys.

“I’m hopeful we can make that happen. Fingers-crossed.

“We’re asking the same boys to go week in, week out to do a job for us, and it’s tough – especially for the younger players.”

Caley Thistle set for Charlie Reilly talks

ICT will also speak to Premiership side Dundee in the coming days to find out the position of striker Charlie Reilly, who played just once for the Highlanders after agreeing to a loan switch in October.

The 23-year-old played in the 1-0 loss at Arbroath on October 5 before a hamstring injury sidelined him.

He has since had a back injury, with his loan deal is due to expire this month.

Kellacher said: “Charlie has really struggled with injury since that game for us at Arbroath.

“It’s not been ideal for both parties – and it’s a real shame, because he’s a really good player.

“We hope to have a discussion with Dundee before the start of next week to see the way forward.

“We’re not in a position to take players if they’re not going to be fit.”

Kellacher went into bar to plead with Caley Thistle fans after Cove defeat

Head coach Kellacher insists he will give everything he has got in the second half of the campaign to save Caley Thistle from suffering a second successive relegation.

Inverness kick off 2025 with what the head coach called “a massive match” against Dumbarton this Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.

It is a meeting of two clubs in administration, with ICT’s 4-1 defeat by Cove Rangers last weekend meaning they are just three points ahead of the rock-bottom Sons, who were also hit by a points deduction in recent months.

Kellacher – who revealed he pleaded with supporters to stand by his team following the disappointing display at home to Cove – said: “This club is my life – I will give it everything I’ve got to keep us up.

“I’m like supporters. I’m a fan as well.

“I went into the sports bar after the defeat to Cove, and I just asked the fans to stick with us. We need to stick together.

“I get why some fans booed at the end of Saturday’s game. We’d just lost 4-1 at home – but they must stick with us the whole way.

“They maybe don’t realise the part they can play by getting right behind our boys – that transmits to the pitch. Even if they can encourage the lads when they’re struggling a bit in games.

“You can see the strides we’re making, not just with the football side of things, but in terms of the feeling around the club and more fans coming to see us.

“There were almost 2,000 fans at the game on Saturday, which was another 300-400 on the gate (from the 1-1 draw v Cove in September), and hospitality sold out and the sports bar was packed. That’s what we’re needing.

“That’s why I was more upset than anything on Saturday, because there was an expectation that we would go out and win against Cove.

“It’s never that simple.”

Inverness and Dumbarton on similar form

Inverness went into administration in October, which led to Kellacher replacing axed boss Duncan Ferguson.

A few weeks later, Dumbarton suffered the same fate.

In Kellacher’s first match in charge, after just two days of training, Dumbarton beat ICT 3-1, and since then the teams have almost identical results.

Stevie Farrell’s Sons have played 10, won five, drawn once and lost four. ICT have played nine, won four, drawn once and lost four.

Caley Thistle had a fixture against Queen of the South frozen off, which they will play on January 21.

Back-to-back wins over Montrose and Kelty Hearts have given Dumbarton hope of matching ICT’s tally of 10 points with a victory in the Highlands this weekend.

Dumbarton’s improving form is no surprise to Kellacher, who says they’re a mirror image of his own team.

He said: “Like us, Dumbarton have regrouped since administration was confirmed, it has galvanised them, as it has here.

“Both clubs know they have to go out and win games of football.

“Since we’ve taken over, we’ve only drawn one game – 1-1 against Kelty Hearts – so rather than drawing a few games, we’ve ensured we put as many wins on the board as possible.

“We won’t win every game, and we know that as we’ve such a young squad.

“They’re learning as they’re going – the main objective is to keep this club in League One.”

Still 18 fixtures left to catch Annan

Inverness are nine points adrift of eighth-placed Annan above them, who they visit at Galabank next weekend in another game of vital importance.

Kellacher added: “League One is very hard going and no one has the divine right to go and win games of football. You must earn it.

“We all want to catch Annan as quickly as we can, but we also have to realise there are still 18 games to play. It was never going to happen right away.”

