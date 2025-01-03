Aberdeen fan view: Footprints in Pittodrie snow after Ross County opener show Dons caught cold AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Footprints in Pittodrie snow after Ross County opener show Dons caught cold AGAIN

Aberdeen have developed an insurmountable passivity early in matches, with pictorial evidence against Ross County, writes Chris Crighton.

Snow falls during the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie, on January 2, 2025. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

In an age of ever more granular and niche football statistics, among those most frequently reached for is that known as the heat map.

It is an eye-catching and accessible representation of the areas in which a game’s action has taken place, and it gives a good idea of the balance of power.

Never has one been as visible and indisputable as at Pittodrie on Thursday, even if it could more accurately have been described as a freeze map.

As Akil Wright’s stone-cold stunner for Ross County dropped out of the heavy sky and into Aberdeen’s net, a quick glance at the playing surface confirmed that, though out of nothing, it was hardly against the run of play.

While the vicinity of the Dons’ box was studded with footprints and strung with ribbons where passes had gathered snow, that at the opposite end sat beneath a pristine white carpet, undisturbed by human exploration during the half-hour blizzard.

Ross County’s Akil Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

It may have preceded a spell, either side of the break, in which the Dons were somewhat more urgent and compelling, but it was too little too late.

They had already showed County that the route to goal on a snowbound park was over Ross Doohan’s head, but were again unable to construct anything in return save for a major gift from their first footers.

Aberdeen have developed an insurmountable passivity in the early stages of matches, and hopefully the pictorial evidence here jolts them out of it.

They should not have to delve too deep into their analysis archive to realise what can happen when they charge out of the tunnel: the win over Rangers was a note-perfect application of the strategy, which they have not come anywhere near replicating since.

The Dons’ heat has now cooled to ice. Jimmy Thelin needs to light a fire under them immediately.

