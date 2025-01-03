Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin demands rise in standards after ‘stressful’ run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin demands rise in standards after ‘stressful’ run

Dons manager looking for a response at Motherwell after backward step against Ross County.

By Paul Third
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 02: Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie, on January 02, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin wants a reaction to his side's home defeat by Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes raising the standard is the only solution to turning the club’s fortunes around.

The Dons have hit a brick wall since the international break in November, going nine games without a win.

Thursday’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County mean the Dons have last their last four games in a row and taken just three points from a possible 27 since November.

Thelin knows his side have to break their losing run and believes demanding more from each other is the key.

Aberdeen scorer Kevin Nisbet stands dejectedly at full-time against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons boss said: “We have to push it.

“These basic things that we want to do demand higher standards and being accountable.

“You can’t find an easy way out of it, it’s not easy football and especially when you are on this run, it can be stressful.

“So don’t get panicked, be stable and calm, and keep doing the things and believing in it.

“The work for me is to push the standards and the performance higher and higher.

“There’s no other way around it. You have to keep doing the work and you have to put the standards higher, push in the performance and be consistent and accountable.

“That’s the way to be stable as a team. Do the basics really well. I think we need to be calm and put the standards higher.”

County was a step back for the Dons

From being nine points clear in second place in the Premiership, Aberdeen have now slid to fourth in the table after Dundee United’s 2-1 win at Dundee in the derby on Thursday took them above Thelin’s side on goal difference.

There is still time to get their season back on track and with it their push for a European place next season but Thelin believes the defeat by County was a case of one step forward and two steps back for his side.

Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin on the sideline as it snows during during his side's 2-1 defeat by Ross County.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during his side’s 2-1 defeat by Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

The Aberdeen manager said: “I think some games, like Kilmarnock and some games before that, we were quite unstable and then at United we were quite stable again.

“After that I thought ‘now we can take a push’ but the first half against County we were back some steps.

“In the second half when we get the momentum they scored to make it 2-1 and then we were a bit stressed.

“But then, because of the support who are still here and believe in us, we had a chance in the end to get an equaliser at least.

“But overall on Thursday the performance was not really there.”

Dons aiming to avoid unwanted run reaching double figures

The number of games without a win is increasing and as the games come thick and fast for the Dons.

Next up is a trip to Fir Park on Sunday to face sixth-placed Motherwell, who are seven points behind Aberdeen.

Thelin knows his side face another tough test and must find a better performance if they want to avoid the winless run reaching double figures.

Aberdeen FC midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is set to return at Motherwell on Sunday. Image: SNS.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough game, it’s an away game and they’re on quite a good run and we have a more difficult run.

“But for me it’s still the same as when we’re winning and when we’re losing we have to focus and try to be better in the performance.”

Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Ante Palaversa and Slobodan Rubezic, who all missed Thursday’s defeat by County due to suspension, are available for the trip to Fir Park.

Conversation