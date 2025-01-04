Richard Gordon: 2024 was the year of Aberdeen’s most baffling decision – but there are reasons for optimism in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: 2024 was the year of Aberdeen’s most baffling decision – but there are reasons for optimism in 2025

The P&J columnist reflects on a rollercoaster year for the Dons and Jimmy Thelin's priorities for the coming months.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

It has been the latest of a number of tumultuous years for the Dons as the club searches for the stability and consistency lacking for far too long.

They have at least exited the old one with a little more reason to be optimistic, although we will find out fairly quickly if that is to be borne out.

Despite the alarming dip in form, the situation does feel more under control than 12 months ago when Aberdeen went into 2024 on the back of a 3-0 home defeat by St Mirren.

By the end of January, following a loss at Tynecastle and a 1-1 draw at home to Dundee – a result greeted by boos ringing around Pittodrie – and the team languishing in eighth place, Barry Robson was sacked. He has only just returned to the game, appointed by Raith Rovers, which seems a more appropriate post at this stage of his managerial career

Peter Leven was put in charge for the next game, another 1-1 draw, but that was against Celtic, and Peter coaxed a much more creditable performance out of the side. It would have made sense to put him in temporary control, but two days later we got the bombshell news that Neil Warnock had inexplicably been appointed for the remainder of the season.

I made my feelings clear at the time and have done so subsequently; it remains possibly the most baffling decision ever taken by the club

Mercifully Warnock lasted just 34 days, ironically leaving after his one decent result, a 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock, allowing Peter to once again assume the role.

Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
After losing at Dens in his first game, Leven put together an impressive run of ten matches during which his only defeat was on penalties to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

In the midst of that, the appointment of Jimmy Thelin was announced, the Swede officially taking over in June, and he immediately had the fans onside with his approach to the role.

Highly impressive start from Swede

It would be fair to say Jimmy made the kind of start no-one could have anticipated, winning his first 13 matches in charge, then overseeing a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in a game which looked lost at half-time.

Two more victories followed before the first setback, and it was a major one, a 6-0 Hampden loss to the champions.

The side bounced back, a 4-1 win over Dundee heightening dreams of sustaining a title challenge. Few would have expected that to last the course in the long term, but with Rangers struggling there was every reason to believe that, at the very least, second place was a more realistic target.

Then came a collapse of almighty proportions.

The first league defeat of the season in Paisley was followed by back-to-back draws in Edinburgh, and as the defence looked shakier by the game, heavy losses against Hibernian and Kilmarnock.

The manner of the defeat at Rugby Park on Boxing Day was particularly alarming, the side lacking fight and a basic organisation, and 2024 ended in heartbreaking fashion, more defensive frailty leading to a stoppage time loss at Tannadice.

The new year began in a similarly disappointing way, Ross County plundering the points at Pittodrie, and while the team is in a better place than it was 12 months ago, there has been a serious reality check of late.

Ross County’s Akil Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

Jimmy Thelin is going to have to perform surgery on a squad which, with the benefit of hindsight, was clearly overachieving during the late summer and autumn.

A long-lasting solution might have to wait until the summer, but he does need to sort out his central defence, and also find a replacement for Bojan Miovski.

Ester Sokler, Kevin Nisbet, and particularly Peter Ambrose, who looks way off the pace, have failed to fill the gaping hole left by the North Macedonian’s departure. Pape Gueye had a purple patch in August and September, but there is no guarantee he will rediscover that form when he returns from injury.

Those issues will be priorities for Jimmy in 2025; resolving them will go a long way towards ensuring the campaign recovers enough to be a successful one.

