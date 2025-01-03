Calvin Ramsay poised for new loan move after former Aberdeen defender’s spell at Wigan cut short by Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Calvin Ramsay poised for new loan move after former Aberdeen defender’s spell at Wigan cut short by Liverpool

Former Aberdeen right-back Ramsay has endured a frustrating time in England since his big money move to English Premier League giants Liverpool.

By Sean Wallace
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool after his loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short.

The 21-year-old was originally secured by League One Wigan on a season-long loan.

However the defender has returned to Anfield early after making 12 appearances during his time with the Latics.

It is understood Ramsay will be sent out for another loan spell in the second half of the campaign by Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Ramsay has endured a frustrating time since signing for Premier League giants Liverpool in summer 2022.

The Dons secured an initial £4.2million for Ramsay with the potential of an additional £2.5m in add-ons.

It was a then club record transfer fee for Aberdeen as the right-back penned a five-year deal under then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The deal also includes a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Preston in a pre-season friendly against Aberdeen at Deepdale in July 2023.Image: SNS.

Frustrating time at Liverpool

Ramsay was handed a first team debut by Klopp as a late substitute in 2-0 Champions League win against Napoli in November 2022.

He then started an EFL Cup win against Derby.

In November 2022 Ramsay received a first senior Scotland call-up by national boss Steve Clarke.

The right-back made his Scotland debut when introduced as a half-time substitute in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey.

However he has since been dogged by injury setbacks.

Lewis Dobbin of Derby County and Calvin Ramsay of Liverpool in the EFL Carabao Cup 3rd Round clash at Anfield. Image: Shutterstock

In February 2023 Ramsay suffered a serious knee injury that required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Ramsay was then sent out on loan last summer to English Championship side Preston.

However illness and injury restricted the former Don to just two appearances before being recalled by Liverpool in January 2024.

The full back went out on loan in second half of the 2023/24 season to Bolton Wanderers in League One, but made just four appearances.

Ramsay has fallen behind Conor Bradley in the right-back pecking order at Anfield.

Real Madrid are expected to move to sign first choice Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer.

 

