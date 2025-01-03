Calvin Ramsay poised for new loan move after former Aberdeen defender’s spell at Wigan cut short by Liverpool

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool after his loan spell at Wigan Athletic was cut short.

The 21-year-old was originally secured by League One Wigan on a season-long loan.

However the defender has returned to Anfield early after making 12 appearances during his time with the Latics.

It is understood Ramsay will be sent out for another loan spell in the second half of the campaign by Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Aberdeen youth academy graduate Ramsay has endured a frustrating time since signing for Premier League giants Liverpool in summer 2022.

The Dons secured an initial £4.2million for Ramsay with the potential of an additional £2.5m in add-ons.

It was a then club record transfer fee for Aberdeen as the right-back penned a five-year deal under then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The deal also includes a 17.5% sell-on clause.

Frustrating time at Liverpool

Ramsay was handed a first team debut by Klopp as a late substitute in 2-0 Champions League win against Napoli in November 2022.

He then started an EFL Cup win against Derby.

In November 2022 Ramsay received a first senior Scotland call-up by national boss Steve Clarke.

The right-back made his Scotland debut when introduced as a half-time substitute in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey.

However he has since been dogged by injury setbacks.

In February 2023 Ramsay suffered a serious knee injury that required surgery and ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Ramsay was then sent out on loan last summer to English Championship side Preston.

However illness and injury restricted the former Don to just two appearances before being recalled by Liverpool in January 2024.

The full back went out on loan in second half of the 2023/24 season to Bolton Wanderers in League One, but made just four appearances.

Ramsay has fallen behind Conor Bradley in the right-back pecking order at Anfield.

Real Madrid are expected to move to sign first choice Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer.