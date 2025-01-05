Four cars ‘end up off road’ near Skye’s Fairy Glen during yellow ice warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Four cars ‘end up off road’ near Skye’s Fairy Glen during yellow ice warning

One local says increased tourism is to blame for an increased number of accidents in all weather conditions.

By Jamie Sinclair
Four cars ended up stuck. Image: supplied by Scott MacKenzie.
Four cars ‘spun off the road’ near Fairy Glen in Skye during a yellow weather warning.

A local claims two cars had to be winched out while two eventually managed to get back on Sheader Road, a single track off the A87, on Friday.

Freezing temperatures combined with rain and snow created treacherous conditions across the north of Scotland, with drivers told to think carefully about making journeys.

One of the stuck vehicles. Image: Supplied by Scott MacKenzie.

Scott MacKenzie lives on Sheader Road and says cars coming off the road is a “daily occurrence” due to tourists heading towards the Fairy Glen car park.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the attraction each year, with local groups calling for funding and investment in infrastructure to protect the island.

Scott, 49, said: “It’s been a problem since it started to be advertised as a tourist destination, regardless of the weather conditions.

“Vehicles coming off the road is now a daily occurrence.

“This issue is simply, there’s just too much traffic.

“Residents raised the issue five years ago, we wanted to find ways of reducing vehicle numbers and the kinds of vehicles that came up the hill road.”

Dangerous road sees cars go off-track daily

Gamekeeper Scott said: “If you are one of the elderly residents in the Glen, then it can be miserable when the road is blocked.

“Carers can’t get to them, so imagine if one needed an ambulance, or if one of us needed the emergency services.”

“It can be a real pain just trying to get in or out the glen, many times we have had cars or campervans parked on our drives blocking us in.”

With children of his own, safety is a huge concern for Scott and his family.

Scott said: “It’s a dangerous road to walk now, my eldest three children all walked the road to the Fairy Glen to play in its magical landscape.

“That landscape has been destroyed by car parks and bulldozed footpaths.

“The volume of people has eroded the environment beyond recognition.

“My five-year-old will never know the charm the Glen once had – she will never be able to walk the road to call on friends to play.

“It’s too dangerous.”

MP reacts as cars face treacherous conditions on Isle of Skye road

The conditions have proved challenging. Image: supplied by Scott MacKenzie.

MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, Angus MacDonald said: “The roads have been treacherous these last couple of weeks, with surface water, gale force winds and now freezing rain.

“Try as they might, the council gritters are struggling to cover the area.

“Drive very carefully is the only advice I can offer.”

It comes as a new weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office.

The Highlands, including Skye, will face further “difficult driving conditions” due to “icy stretches”.

Conversation