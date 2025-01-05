The four big Moray plans we expect to be submitted this year

Welcome to a special edition of Planning Ahead.

This time, however, we’re focusing on four major developments in Moray that are expected to be submitted to planning bosses this year.

New Forres Academy

Last May, councillors chose Roysvale Park, near Applegrove Primary, as the site for the new Forres Academy.

The new school will have an indicative capacity of 1,240 pupils, 119 more than the current academy.

Moray Council is expected to submit the plans in the first part of this year, start construction in early 2026, and finish in 2028.

Elgin High School expansion

The new Elgin High School, opened in 2017, already needs an extension because it has reached bursting point.

Data published by the Scottish Government shows it is already at 93.7% of its capacity – behind only the new Lossiemouth High and Bishopmill Primary in Moray.

Moray Council secured funding for the extension a few years after deciding to accelerate the project.

It is expected that the extension will cater for an additional 250 to 320 pupils.

Initial timelines for the project were for construction to begin early this year. It was previously hoped the new building will be open by August 2026.

Moray Council is funding the anticipated £15 million construction costs. The Scottish Government is providing 25 years of funding for the upkeep once complete.

Officials say designs are still being developed and finalised for the school.

Grant Lodge transformation

Grant Lodge will be brought back into use as part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £31 million Cultural Quarter project.

The transformation aims to combine restored heritage spaces with sensitive contemporary extensions.

These will provide flexible, high-quality areas and services including a café/bar, gallery, exhibitions, retail, and events like weddings, within a vibrant Moray heritage and tourism hub.

Meanwhile, it is understood the final proposals will be submitted to planning officials later this year.

The construction works are expected to be carried out between 2026 and 2028.

Last year, photographer Jason Hedges and I were given exclusive access to see inside Grant Lodge.

The great Scottish architect Robert Adam designed the B-listed building, constructed between 1766 and 1790.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

Plans for bigger Aldi Elgin store

Early last year, we reported on how Aldi wanted to move from the Elgin town centre to a new supermarket at the Elgin Retail Park.

The discount retailer says its current store at Trinity Place is no longer fit-for-purpose.

Aldi wants to take two units of Elgin Retail Park, which is already home to Iceland’s Food Warehouse, Pure Gym and Matalan.

It has earmarked the two units between Pure Gym and Edgar Road. A small extension would be built on the rear of the units.

The unit to the right would principally be the supermarket while the one on the left would be warehouse space, a “welfare block” and house equipment.

Aldi says the new supermarket would be a £3 million investment from the firm and create 10 new jobs.

Aldi could submit a planning application this year.

