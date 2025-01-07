Inside track on the man who holds the key to Aberdeen’s transfer window success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside track on the man who holds the key to Aberdeen’s transfer window success

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen was at Elfsborg at the same time as de Almeida and gives the lowdown on Aberdeen's new head of recruitment.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen FC head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida pictured with a red and white scarf at the club's Cormack Park training facility.
Sivert Heltne Nilsen insists Aberdeen’s new head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida’s knowledge of the European transfer market and contacts will be invaluable in the January window.

De Almeida was recently promoted to the head of recruitment role, having previously worked as the Dons’ international scout.

Former Porto international scout and Rio Ave Sporting Director de Almeida replaced Chris Badlan, who recently left the Pittodrie club.

Portuguese de Almeida previously worked with Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at Swedish top flight Elfsborg from 2018-19.

During that time de Almeida held a dual role under Thelin as assistant first team coach and chief scout.

Heltne Nilsen played at Elfsborg during de Almeida’s time at the Swedish top flight club.

Thelin and de Almeida are working hard on securing January transfer window signings to reinforce the Reds’ squad.

De Almeida ‘knows European market’

The Dons have made an approach to sign right-back Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, an initial bid of £400,000 was rejected by the Swedish club, who are holding out for £800,000.

Jensen, 23, can play also play at left-back and in midfield but it understood the price tag could be prohibitive to a deal.

The Reds are also closing in on the signing of Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Latvian international captain Tobers, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have already signed Jeppe Okkels, the first addition of the January window.

Winger Okkels arrived on loan until the end of the season from Preston North End.

Okkels, 25, previously played under Thelin at Elfsborg for three-years.

Aberdeen have an option to buy Okkels if he impresses.

Kristers Tobers (L) of Latvia and Irfan Can Kahveci of Turkey in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D qualifying match in Riga, Latvia, Image: Shutterstock
Heltne Nilsen, 33,  said: “Nuno was at Elfsborg when I was there and he is a passionate football guy.

“He helped Elfsborg get some very good players who they then sold on to other clubs.

“He has good experience from the Portuguese league where he was with Rio Ave and Porto.

New Aberdeen signing Jeppe Okkels. Image courtesy of Aberdeen FC.
“So it’s a very good thing for Aberdeen  to bring him in, as he knows the European market.

“And as a scout for a club like Porto, I imagine you will have a lot of very good contacts.”

Training the team at Elfsborg

Prior to moving to Pittodrie, the Portuguese has spent the last four years at Rio Ave as chief scout and more recently, football director.

He also spent the summer as head scout for the Qatar Super League, where he specialised in identifying, monitoring and evaluating strikers.

During his time at Elfsborg the Dons’ new head of recruitment also pitched in with training alongside Thelin.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (l) on the pitch beside the players before his final home game for Elfsborg. Image: DC Thomson
Heltne Nilsen said: “He actually did some coaching for us on the pitch at Elfsborg.

“That was in terms of positional stuff and runs of the attackers.

“But I don’t think that he will be that much on the pitch here.”

Aberdeen need to punish opponents

Aberdeen are in the midst of a 10 game winless streak that has yielded just three points from the last possible 30.

Heltne Nilsen admits the midfield has become more compact during the slump with less space to operate.

Heltne Nilsen said: “I’ve sensed that it’s quite tight in the central area in many of the games we have been playing recently.

“In the start I felt it was maybe easier to find the central passes but now there’s more space on the side.

“I think also that me and the team could be better in terms of reading their play to punish them more.

“For me as a midfielder, it’s very important to know where and when the players need the ball to get the best out of them.”

Heltne Nilsen on Graeme Shinnie

Heltne Nilsen occupies a defensive midfield role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, primarily alongside Graeme Shinnie and occasionally beside Ante Palaversa.

There have been claims Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie are too similar to form a successful midfield partnership.

The Norwegian disagrees.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
He said: “I think we are different and there’s no doubt Shinnie is a quality player.

“He surprised me a lot when I came here because people were talking about his aggression and that sort of thing.

“For me, Graeme’s quality and ability on the ball has been very good.

“And we can definitely play together.”

