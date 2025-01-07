Inside track on the man who holds the key to Aberdeen’s transfer window success

Sivert Heltne Nilsen insists Aberdeen’s new head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida’s knowledge of the European transfer market and contacts will be invaluable in the January window.

De Almeida was recently promoted to the head of recruitment role, having previously worked as the Dons’ international scout.

Former Porto international scout and Rio Ave Sporting Director de Almeida replaced Chris Badlan, who recently left the Pittodrie club.

Portuguese de Almeida previously worked with Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at Swedish top flight Elfsborg from 2018-19.

During that time de Almeida held a dual role under Thelin as assistant first team coach and chief scout.

Heltne Nilsen played at Elfsborg during de Almeida’s time at the Swedish top flight club.

Thelin and de Almeida are working hard on securing January transfer window signings to reinforce the Reds’ squad.

De Almeida ‘knows European market’

The Dons have made an approach to sign right-back Alexander Jensen from Swedish outfit Brommapojkarna.

However, an initial bid of £400,000 was rejected by the Swedish club, who are holding out for £800,000.

Jensen, 23, can play also play at left-back and in midfield but it understood the price tag could be prohibitive to a deal.

The Reds are also closing in on the signing of Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss top flight club Grasshoppers.

Latvian international captain Tobers, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen have already signed Jeppe Okkels, the first addition of the January window.

Winger Okkels arrived on loan until the end of the season from Preston North End.

Okkels, 25, previously played under Thelin at Elfsborg for three-years.

Aberdeen have an option to buy Okkels if he impresses.

Heltne Nilsen, 33, said: “Nuno was at Elfsborg when I was there and he is a passionate football guy.

“He helped Elfsborg get some very good players who they then sold on to other clubs.

“He has good experience from the Portuguese league where he was with Rio Ave and Porto.

“So it’s a very good thing for Aberdeen to bring him in, as he knows the European market.

“And as a scout for a club like Porto, I imagine you will have a lot of very good contacts.”

Training the team at Elfsborg

Prior to moving to Pittodrie, the Portuguese has spent the last four years at Rio Ave as chief scout and more recently, football director.

He also spent the summer as head scout for the Qatar Super League, where he specialised in identifying, monitoring and evaluating strikers.

During his time at Elfsborg the Dons’ new head of recruitment also pitched in with training alongside Thelin.

Heltne Nilsen said: “He actually did some coaching for us on the pitch at Elfsborg.

“That was in terms of positional stuff and runs of the attackers.

“But I don’t think that he will be that much on the pitch here.”

Aberdeen need to punish opponents

Aberdeen are in the midst of a 10 game winless streak that has yielded just three points from the last possible 30.

Heltne Nilsen admits the midfield has become more compact during the slump with less space to operate.

Heltne Nilsen said: “I’ve sensed that it’s quite tight in the central area in many of the games we have been playing recently.

“In the start I felt it was maybe easier to find the central passes but now there’s more space on the side.

“I think also that me and the team could be better in terms of reading their play to punish them more.

“For me as a midfielder, it’s very important to know where and when the players need the ball to get the best out of them.”

Heltne Nilsen on Graeme Shinnie

Heltne Nilsen occupies a defensive midfield role in a 4-2-3-1 formation, primarily alongside Graeme Shinnie and occasionally beside Ante Palaversa.

There have been claims Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie are too similar to form a successful midfield partnership.

The Norwegian disagrees.

He said: “I think we are different and there’s no doubt Shinnie is a quality player.

“He surprised me a lot when I came here because people were talking about his aggression and that sort of thing.

“For me, Graeme’s quality and ability on the ball has been very good.

“And we can definitely play together.”