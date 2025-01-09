Jimmy Thelin plans to ‘stabilise’ Aberdeen defensive frailties this month

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to solve his side’s defensive frailty which has been exposed in a 10-game winless slump.

The Dons are on a 13-game streak since early October without a clean sheet in all competitions – having conceded 28 goals during that run.

Thelin accepts leaking goals is a major problem for his side, with just three shut-outs in their 21 Premiership fixtures.

However, he is determined to deliver a solution in the January transfer window to the defensive woes to get Aberdeen’s season back on track.

Thelin has targeted a swoop for versatile defender Alexander Jensen of Swedish top-flight club Brommapojkarna.

Aberdeen have held talks with the Allsvenskan side, but it is understood they want £800,000 for the 23-year-old defender.

Brommapojkarna would have to lower the figure for a deal to be done for Jensen, who can play at right-back, left-back, centre-back and midfield.

It is understood Jensen is one of a number of further defensive signing options Thelin is looking at for the January transfer window.

Thelin moved quickly to sign centre-half Tobers

The Swede has already signed Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers from Swiss club Grasshoppers in a £600,000 deal.

The Latvian national captain, capped 37 times, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Dons.

A work permit for Tobers has been secured and the defender is now set to make his debut in the Premiership clash against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Tobers availability is a timely defensive boost as Angus MacDonald is the only other available centre-back.

Centre-backs Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne are both out injured long-term, while Slobodan Rubezic is suspended following his straight red card in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell.

Thelin said: “The problem in this run is how we defend as there are so many goals against us, then it is difficult to win football matches if you always go one or two goals down.

“We then have to score three goals to win and that’s when the stresses come in.

“For us, we have to stabilise the team now and keep working.

“We have some problems that we will fix.”

Thelin vows to ‘strengthen the team’

Thelin also moved in the transfer window to sign winger Jeppe Okkels on loan until the end of the season from Preston North End.

Aberdeen also have the option to buy Okkels, 25, should he impress.

Thelin previously managed Okkels for three seasons at Swedish top flight Elfsborg before selling him to Dutch club Utrecht for £700,000 in January 2023.

Okkels was the first signing of what will be a busy January transfer window for the Dons – with a striker and defensive reinforcements a priority.

Thelin said: “We have to do better than we have in recent games to try to deny opponents scoring goals.

“It can be for 10 minutes sometimes, or 15 minutes – but not being able to do that is costing us a lot as a team when it happens.

“When opponents have momentum we are not strong enough right now.

“It is up to myself, my staff and the players to work through this. To strengthen the team and get out on the other side.”

Damaging cost of defensive problem

The Dons last registered a clean sheet on October 2 – in 1 -0 home win against Dundee United.

Aberdeen’s collapse in form is in stark contrast to their record-breaking unbeaten 16-game start to the season.

They were level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic after taking 31 points from the opening 11 games, but they have now dropped to fourth in the table.

Thelin said: “We have to keep working through this and stay strong.

“And also try to improve parts inside the team.

“I am 100% sure we are going to find a way out, but right now it is a difficult time.”