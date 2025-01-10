Pape Gueye return to action timeline update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pape Gueye return to action timeline update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Centre-back Gavin Molloy is out with a shoulder injury until May and striker Ester Sokler is sidelined for at least eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye has returned to training and is set to be back in action in two weeks, confirmed boss Jimmy Thelin.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye has been sidelined for four months by a quad muscle tear that required surgery.

Gueye was in impressive form and hit five goals in four games before suffering his injury setback during a training session.

A £500,000 signing in the summer of 2023, Gueye was top scorer in the Premiership prior to his injury.

Gueye’s imminent return is a welcome boost following confirmation of the extent of Gavin Molloy and Ester Sokler’s long-term injuries.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Asked when Gueye will return, Thelin said: “Maybe two weeks.

“It’s good that he’s on the pitch now and adapting again to play football.

“That’s really helpful”

Defender Molloy sidelined until May

Gueye’s imminent return to boost the attack comes as confirmation striker Sokler will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Centre-back Molloy will be sidelined until May having suffered a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy heads the ball back to Dimitar Mitov but it goes out for a corner against Hearts. Imager: SNS

Thelin said: “It’s clearly a big disappointment for us to lose both Gavin and Ester for extended time periods.

“However. our medical team will provide excellent guidance and rehabilitation for both players in the next few months to help get them back to fitness as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work to find solutions to help ensure the squad remains competitive.

“The players want to play, they want to get healthy and they want to be on the pitch and help the team.

“We have to support them so they can get stronger.”

 

Conversation