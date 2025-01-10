Pape Gueye return to action timeline update delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen attacker Pape Gueye has returned to training and is set to be back in action in two weeks, confirmed boss Jimmy Thelin.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye has been sidelined for four months by a quad muscle tear that required surgery.

Gueye was in impressive form and hit five goals in four games before suffering his injury setback during a training session.

A £500,000 signing in the summer of 2023, Gueye was top scorer in the Premiership prior to his injury.

Gueye’s imminent return is a welcome boost following confirmation of the extent of Gavin Molloy and Ester Sokler’s long-term injuries.

Asked when Gueye will return, Thelin said: “Maybe two weeks.

“It’s good that he’s on the pitch now and adapting again to play football.

“That’s really helpful”

Defender Molloy sidelined until May

Gueye’s imminent return to boost the attack comes as confirmation striker Sokler will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Centre-back Molloy will be sidelined until May having suffered a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Thelin said: “It’s clearly a big disappointment for us to lose both Gavin and Ester for extended time periods.

“However. our medical team will provide excellent guidance and rehabilitation for both players in the next few months to help get them back to fitness as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work to find solutions to help ensure the squad remains competitive.

“The players want to play, they want to get healthy and they want to be on the pitch and help the team.

“We have to support them so they can get stronger.”