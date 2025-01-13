Lowdown on Aberdeen loan deal target Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lowdown on Aberdeen loan deal target Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur

Aberdeen are understood to be in talks to secure a loan deal for Spurs' England under-19 international Dorrington.

By Sean Wallace
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur, left, is substituted on against Southampton. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are targeting a loan move for 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington in the January transfer window – but who is he?

The Dons are understood to be in talks with the English Premier League club regarding a switch for the England U19 international until the end of the season.

Boss Jimmy Thelin has already bolstered the defence during the winter window with the capture of centre-back Kristers Tobers.

Latvia international captain Tobers, 24, was secured in a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers and made an impressive debut in the 0-0 draw with Hearts.

Hearts’ keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen’s Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

However, Thelin aims to further strengthen his backline with Dorrington.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, the former Celtic manager, recently confirmed he aimed to send Dorrington out on loan to get regular game-time.

But who is the teen defender and why is he so highly rated at Spurs?

Dorrington’s pride at Premier League debut for Spurs

A commanding centre-back, Dorrington made his first team debut for Tottenham in a 5-0 Premier League away win against Southampton last month.

He came on for Djed Spence after 77 minutes.

Dorrington had been pushing for a Tottenham debut for some time, having been on the bench for 14 previous games without getting on.

The youngster was an integral part of Spurs’ youth side who completed the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cup double in 2022-23.

He was also a regular for Tottenham’s under-21s, and started five of Spurs’ six games in the UEFA Youth League.

A product of Tottenham’s youth academy, Dorrington joined the club at U13 level from Cockfosters FC.

On making his first team debut, he told Tottenham’s official website: “It’s a true honour.

“I’ve watched so many of those players, now I’m part of it.

“It’s funny, when I was a young boy, I didn’t even think of being here on a day like this.

“I just enjoyed playing football.

“Now, I’ve come on and made my Premier League debut for the team I grew up watching.

“It’s unbelievable, really.

“My whole family are Spurs (fans) – for them to be here when I made my debut, that was special.

“It’s amazing to think I started in the academy with the under-13s, straight from Sunday league, five years ago now.

Alfie Dorrington on the ball while playing for Tottenham Hotspur's under-21s against AS Monaco.
Alfie Dorrington playing for Tottenham Hotspur’s under-21s against AS Monaco. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve been around the squad, been on the bench a few times, but never actually came on.

“It’s about being patient, but this shows you can do it.

“Then the moment comes, and I was thinking: ‘This is what I’ve worked for my whole life’.”

Learning from the stars at Spurs

Defender Dorrington was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 3-0 victory at Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. after the full time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth.
Alfie Dorrington of Tottenham Hotspur after the full-time whistle in the FA Cup tie against Tamworth. Image: Shutterstock.

In 2023, he signed a contract extension tying him to Tottenham Hotspur until summer 2026.

Dorrington was a stand-out at the club’s academy due to his commanding presence, calmness in possession and passing range.

He made three appearances for Spurs’ under-18s while he was still at school.

The defender was named in a first-team match-day squad for the first time in November 2023 against Wolves – but had to wait for his debut.

When it finally came against Southampton, he was given some valuable advice by Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son.

Dorrington said: “It’s amazing to learn from the best, every day.

“Even when I’m not training, I’m still looking at the games, looking at what the players do to try to continue developing my game.

“The players are so welcoming.

“I didn’t feel as if I was a young player, as such, with that pressure.

“They just treated me as normal and that really helped me settle in.

“Just before I went on, Sonny was behind me, shouting at me to be ready, telling me this is what I’d worked for. “

