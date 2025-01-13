Aberdeen v Hearts Ref Watch: Baffling stuff from referee Steven McLean at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen v Hearts Ref Watch: Baffling stuff from referee Steven McLean at Pittodrie

Finlay Elder reviews a 'very poor' afternoon from referee Steven McLean during Aberdeen v Hearts on Sunday.

Referee Steven McLean during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen battled to a 0-0 draw with Hearts in a Pittodrie Premiership meeting lacking any consistent quality – including from a refereeing perspective.

The man in the middle for the game was Steven McLean, being assisted on VAR by John Beaton.

The officials’ first big decision of the game came in the fifth minute.

A Topi Keskinen ball into the box for Aberdeen was clearly blocked by the hand of Jamie McCart.

McLean only awarded a corner, much to the annoyance of the home crowd.

Having since seen a replay, the ball ricocheted off McCart’s foot first, so with the current guidelines, no penalty was the right decision.

Referee McLean’s inconsistent use of ‘wait and see’ protocol

I thought ref McLean was incredibly inconsistent throughout the game – the most glaring example being his use of the “wait and see” approach.

Since VAR has been introduced, referees are supposed to let play continue when it comes to potential goalscoring opportunities, with technology there to help them pull things back due to fouls/other infractions if needs be.

It is now common practice.

But, in first half, Aberdeen were breaking down the wing on a counter, with left-back James McGarry racing through on goal –  a real opportunity for the Dons.

However, McLean blew after judging Reds new boy Jeppe Okkels to have fouled Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin off the ball.

It was frustrating, as the foul given was a soft one and, by not letting play continue, the referee does not allow VAR to do its job.

James McGarry of Aberdeen blocks a shot from James Wilson of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry of Aberdeen blocks a shot from James Wilson of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Then, just five minutes later, there was a clear foul by an attacking Hearts player in the Aberdeen box.

On this occasion, McLean let play continue, with Hearts having at least a couple of attempts on goal before play was pulled back back for the foul.

You could not be more inconsistent if you tried, and I thought this was very, very poor refereeing.

Penalty call was correct… but shouldn’t cover up bad display

Hearts were awarded their first penalty of the Premiership season in the dying embers of the game at Pittodrie.

McLean was spot on with his decision – it was a clumsy challenge by Sivert Heltne Nilsen on Kenneth Vargas. And you could tell from his reaction Nilsen knew it.

Overall, though this late penalty – which Ross Doohan saved expertly –  was correct, it should not be ignored McLean had a very poor game.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen falls and trips Hearts’ James Penrice. Image: SNS.

He made some baffling decisions for both teams – including comically missing Aberdeen’s Keskinen taking James Penrice’s legs from under him using his head as the visiting player tried to drive into the Dons box early doors.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

