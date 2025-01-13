Alfie Dorrington hopes to emulate Tottenham Hotspur team-mate James Maddison after making move to Aberdeen

Alfie Dorrington hopes he can emulate James Maddison’s impact at Aberdeen following his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs defender has followed in the footsteps of his team-mate Maddison, who spent the first half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Pittodrie from Norwich City.

Maddison endeared himself to the Dons support by scoring a last-minute free kick winner against Rangers at Pittodrie – and Dorrington hopes he too can make a lasting impression on the Red Army.

The centre-half said: “Obviously, I’ve done my research before and saw he came here when he was a similar age to me – the impact he had was amazing.

“I’ve seen the goal he scored against Rangers in the last minute. It was a big performance from him really.

“It was like a stepping stone in his career as well, because he kind of put his name on the map and then just gave him the platform to perform on the highest level possible for him.”

‘Move to the Dons was a no-brainer’

Aberdeen made an approach for Dorrington a week ago, and since hearing of the Dons’ interest, the Spurs defender has been eager to make the move to Scotland.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin also helped sell the Dons to the player, and Dorrington, who was on the bench for his club in their FA Cup win at Tamworth on Sunday, is excited by his new challenge in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “It feels amazing to finally be here – I just wanted to be here as soon as possible, as soon as I spoke to the manager. I heard about what he wants.

“It’s been quite hectic. A lot of phone calls – I spoke to the boss (Thelin) when I was in the hotel room the night before the (Tamworth) game.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I’m just happy to be here finally and settle in as quickly as possible.

“The players have been proper welcoming. I feel at home and feel a part of them already.

“I trained earlier with some of them just to get the feel of what it’s all about.

“I first heard about Aberdeen’s interest about a week ago. My agent called me, and said: ‘I know it’s a big club. They’ve got big, big supporters. Passionate supporters.’

“Obviously, I know about the history of the club. It was kind of a no-brainer to come here.

“As soon as I found out what the manager wants from me, what he wants me to do, how he wants the team to play, it suits my style quite well.”

Dorrington excited at first loan move of his career

Thelin’s words of encouragement to his new recruit convinced Dorrington the move to Pittodrie was the right one for him at the stage of his career – both on and off the pitch.

Dorrington said: “He has said he fully believes in me. He has full faith. He just wants me to play brave.

“He said he wants this part of my career to be the best part of it.

“This is my first loan. My first proper experience playing men’s football.

“I just want to play and repay the faith that he showed in me.”

The 19 year-old’s loan move to Aberdeen is the first loan of his career and the teenager is ready to embrace his new challenge of living away from his family in London and is pleased the loan deal has been agreed quickly.

He said: “It’ll be very good.

“I joked with my mum and dad because I’m known to not be very domesticated – I’ll be looking at YouTube for how to cook and probably clean as well.

“It’ll be a good experience to grow up. I’m here on my own as well, so I’m looking forward to the experience.

“It’s better to come in early – like I said, you develop the relationships with the players. You know what everyone’s about.

“Getting in early helps the team as well when it comes to match day. Everyone knows how each other play. I’m learning how people play.

“I’ve got an idea already from training. When it comes into the game, it just makes it a lot easier.”

Fit-again defender excited at Ibrox return

Dorrington was due to go on loan in the summer, but his hopes were dashed by a serious hamstring injury – the second of his career – which required surgery.

Now fit again, the defender is eager to show what he can do and he hopes he gets that chance at Ibrox on Wednesday when the Dons face Rangers.

He said: “When my injury first happened, there was a lot of emotions.

“It was the first time I had surgery, I didn’t really know what to expect.

“I just took the advice from the club and just listened to them every day and got back as quickly as I could.

“I didn’t rush anything because I knew that I’d missed the summer window.

“I was just thinking: ‘I need to put myself in the best possible position for the opportunity to play men’s football, whether that be for Tottenham or somewhere else.’

“It was a long journey, but I wouldn’t change anything about it because it’s taught me so much.”

On the prospect of making his debut at Ibrox, Dorrington – who was on the bench in Glasgow for Spurs in their visit to Rangers in the Europa League last month – said: “It was my first taste of Scottish football.

“I’m looking forward to it.”