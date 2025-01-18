Richard Gordon: Aberdeen transfer window signings must thrive – or it could yet be bottom six

Aberdeen’s alarming fall from grace continued this week with two more desperately disappointing performances.

Further evidence of the remarkable dip in form arrived in the manner of the 3-0 defeat by Rangers, the current gulf between the sides there for all to see as Aberdeen meekly surrendered.

The contrast between that, and the all-action, high-intensity showing when the teams last met at Pittodrie was a stark reminder of how the campaign has turned.

The 2-1 win that memorable night at the end of October opened up a nine-point gap in Aberdeen’s favour; Rangers are now 12 points in front.

The trip to Ibrox followed the drab goalless draw against Hearts – a game Aberdeen were lucky to take even a point from.

They would not have done so but for a couple of excellent saves from Ross Doohan, the second of which, keeping out Jorge Grant’s stoppage-time penalty, at least allowed the fans to head home having experienced a rare minor high.

The rest of the match was as poor as I have seen from the team this season. Craig Gordon was troubled only rarely, if at all, and to be honest, the Tynecastle side – who were not much better – probably deserved to secure the victory.

The winless run has now extended to 12 matches, the longest suffered by any of the top-flight sides in 2024-25.

In fact, there have only been four worse sequences since the Premiership was formed 12 years ago, and two of those teams, Caley Thistle in 16-17 and Livingston last year, were relegated.

That will not be a concern for Aberdeen, but unless Jimmy Thelin can halt the slide, finishing in the bottom six – unthinkable a couple of months ago – could become a serious possibility.

Having made a real splash, and spent a significant sum of money, it has so far been a productive January transfer window, but the season now depends on those new faces hitting the ground running.

From what I have so far seen, Kristers Tobers looks like he will be a strong addition, and both Alfie Dorrington and Alexander Jensen caught the eye as substitutes against Rangers.

Jeppe Okkels has been anonymous, having displayed neither pace nor a trick in his two outings, but it is early days, and the manager clearly has faith in the player.

The signings of Tobers, Dorrington and Jensen was an attempt to address the defensive frailties, now Jimmy must surely be concentrating on trying to bring in a dependable goalscorer.

It is three-and-a-half games since the Dons last scored; rectifying that will be another crucial aspect in turning the campaign round.

Finding a productive striker is not easy in the winter window, but if they do not, I fear further difficult times ahead.

Next up is Saturday’s Scottish Cup meeting with Elgin City, a tie, given the current run, which has revived painful memories of the Darvel defeat two years ago.

A repeat of that – and given the season Elgin are enjoying, it cannot be ruled out – would have serious consequences for the campaign.

I would expect the team to prevail, lifting the gloom just a little in the process, but it could be a nervy afternoon.

Scottish Cup fourth round

Away from Borough Briggs, the Scottish Cup fourth round continues all across the country as clubs from the various levels of the football pyramid look to realise their own particular cup dreams.

Cove Rangers were handed as favourable a tie as they might have wished for, and will be favourites to progress against Forfar Athletic. If they do so, and given the likely absence of any real minnows, the hope will be for a money-spinner in the fifth round.

Fraserburgh will have their big payday at Ibrox – I hope they enjoy the occasion and keep the score respectable, but their adventure will clearly end in Glasgow.

The game of the round will be the derby at Dens on Monday night, one I will be covering for the BBC, and cannot wait to experience. It is difficult to predict which of the Dundee sides will go through, but it seems certain to be an explosive and dramatic occasion.