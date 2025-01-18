Richard Gordon: Aberdeen transfer window signings must thrive – or it could yet be bottom six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen transfer window signings must thrive – or it could yet be bottom six

It has been a productive January for Aberdeen so far, but after two more disappointing matches, the season depends on those new faces hitting the ground running.

Left to right, Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen, Alfie Dorrington, Kristers Tobers and Shayden Morris look dejected at full-time following the Premiership defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

Aberdeen’s alarming fall from grace continued this week with two more desperately disappointing performances.

Further evidence of the remarkable dip in form arrived in the manner of the 3-0 defeat by Rangers, the current gulf between the sides there for all to see as Aberdeen meekly surrendered.

The contrast between that, and the all-action, high-intensity showing when the teams last met at Pittodrie was a stark reminder of how the campaign has turned.

The 2-1 win that memorable night at the end of October opened up a nine-point gap in Aberdeen’s favour; Rangers are now 12 points in front.

The trip to Ibrox followed the drab goalless draw against Hearts – a game Aberdeen were lucky to take even a point from.

They would not have done so but for a couple of excellent saves from Ross Doohan, the second of which, keeping out Jorge Grant’s stoppage-time penalty, at least allowed the fans to head home having experienced a rare minor high.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan saves a penalty from Hearts' Jorge Grant. Image: SNS
The rest of the match was as poor as I have seen from the team this season. Craig Gordon was troubled only rarely, if at all, and to be honest, the Tynecastle side – who were not much better – probably deserved to secure the victory.

The winless run has now extended to 12 matches, the longest suffered by any of the top-flight sides in 2024-25.

In fact, there have only been four worse sequences since the Premiership was formed 12 years ago, and two of those teams, Caley Thistle in 16-17 and Livingston last year, were relegated.

That will not be a concern for Aberdeen, but unless Jimmy Thelin can halt the slide, finishing in the bottom six – unthinkable a couple of months ago – could become a serious possibility.

Having made a real splash, and spent a significant sum of money, it has so far been a productive January transfer window, but the season now depends on those new faces hitting the ground running.

From what I have so far seen, Kristers Tobers looks like he will be a strong addition, and both Alfie Dorrington and Alexander Jensen caught the eye as substitutes against Rangers.

Jeppe Okkels has been anonymous, having displayed neither pace nor a trick in his two outings, but it is early days, and the manager clearly has faith in the player.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels controls the ball against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
The signings of Tobers, Dorrington and Jensen was an attempt to address the defensive frailties, now Jimmy must surely be concentrating on trying to bring in a dependable goalscorer.

It is three-and-a-half games since the Dons last scored; rectifying that will be another crucial aspect in turning the campaign round.

Finding a productive striker is not easy in the winter window, but if they do not, I fear further difficult times ahead.

Next up is Saturday’s Scottish Cup meeting with Elgin City, a tie, given the current run, which has revived painful memories of the Darvel defeat two years ago.

A repeat of that – and given the season Elgin are enjoying, it cannot be ruled out – would have serious consequences for the campaign.

I would expect the team to prevail, lifting the gloom just a little in the process, but it could be a nervy afternoon.

Scottish Cup fourth round

Away from Borough Briggs, the Scottish Cup fourth round continues all across the country as clubs from the various levels of the football pyramid look to realise their own particular cup dreams.

Cove Rangers were handed as favourable a tie as they might have wished for, and will be favourites to progress against Forfar Athletic. If they do so, and given the likely absence of any real minnows, the hope will be for a money-spinner in the fifth round.

Fraserburgh will have their big payday at Ibrox – I hope they enjoy the occasion and keep the score respectable, but their adventure will clearly end in Glasgow.

The game of the round will be the derby at Dens on Monday night, one I will be covering for the BBC, and cannot wait to experience. It is difficult to predict which of the Dundee sides will go through, but it seems certain to be an explosive and dramatic occasion.

