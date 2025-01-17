Rangers v Fraserburgh: Alex Mair’s national triumphs, Mark Cowie on the benefits of the big game and Joshua Hawkins’ special mission

Alex Mair is a three-time Scottish Cup winner – but the Fraserburgh coach says if they manage to upset Rangers it would be a result that couldn’t be topped.

The Broch travel to Ibrox on Sunday in the fourth round of the national tournament (2.15pm kick-off).

Long-serving Mair has been with Fraserburgh since the 90s as a coach with the first-team squad and the youth development sides.

The retired PE teacher also used to coach school football teams and it was in this environment where he experienced success at national level.

In 2002 Mair was assistant manager to Duncan Massie as the Aberdeenshire under-18s select side, captained by current Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, won the Scottish Senior National Trophy.

Seven years later Mair was the manager as an Aberdeenshire Select team, which included current Broch players Paul Young and Lewis Davidson, triumphed in the National Trophy.

And in 2007 the Mintlaw Academy U16s team he coached claimed the Scottish Shield.

When asked if he could dare to dream of more glory in a national competition as Fraserburgh try to shock Rangers, Mair, 74, said: “It would be incredible and completely different to anything else.

“It was really good to be involved and see those Aberdeenshire teams and the Mintlaw team have that success.

“But I don’t think you could get better than if we managed to get a result at Ibrox.

“For everyone connected with Fraserburgh this game will be a fantastic experience and an occasion nobody will ever forget.”

Long time link

Although he’s been with Fraserburgh for decades, Mair has only worked with three first-team managers: Charlie Duncan, Kris Hunter and current boss Cowie.

His relationship with Cowie, who is in 10th season as Broch gaffer, goes back a long way.

Mair added: “The first time I came across Mark was when he was playing in an under-10s league at Ellon on a Sunday night.

“We had a team in from New Aberdour and Mark was playing in another team, then when he came to Mintlaw Academy I coached the team he was in.

“Gordon, my son, played in the same team and he told me a story years after.

“We were playing a Scottish Cup match away from home and on the way back the players said to Gordon to ask me if we could stop at McDonald’s.

“Gordon said ‘if I ask he won’t stop, but if Mark asks we’ll get to stop because he’s his favourite.’

“So Mark came down the bus and asked and we did stop!

“Mark was a great player and it’s been great to see what he’s has done as a manager as well. He’s had a lot of success and hopefully there’s plenty more to come.”

As a club Fraserburgh are proud to give local talent a chance with current stars such as Willie West, Bryan Hay and Scott Barbour among the players who have been given opportunities at a young age.

Working within the youth development set-up at Bellslea, Mair has seen plenty of players progress into the Broch first-team.

Recognition for unsung heroes

He believes there are many people who should take credit for that.

Mair said: “Fraserburgh is a great club to be at. It’s a very well-run club and the support you get is fantastic, it’s an absolute pleasure to be involved.

“In terms of my time at the club there have been a lot of people involved in youth development, who I need to mention.

“Charlie Duncan and Bruce Buchan have always had a great knowledge of the local talent.

“Martin Buchan’s Fraserburgh Boys’ Club provided a host of players for Fraserburgh over many years, including the likes of Michael Stephen and Russell McBride.

“Over the years we’ve tapped into Fraserburgh Link Up, Peterhead Boys’ Club, Mintlaw and Ellon at times and sometimes Turriff and Banff as well to find players.

“A lot of players from Fraserburgh Academy, Mintlaw Academy and Peterhead Academy teams have gone to play for Fraserburgh.

“In my early days Willie Watt, Peter Stephen and Gordon Robertson were all heavily involved.

“Later on, the late James Strachan, Stephen Sutherland and Mark Cowie, when he was still a player, were involved.

“Charles West and Brent Bruce have also made great contributions. Nowadays there’s Matthew West, Graham Johnston, Dean Cowie, Will Ramsay, Ian Wheeler, Emma Thoirs and, of course, the main man Zander Smith who all contribute.

“There’s been a huge amount of people involved. They all deserve recognition for what they’ve done for the club and if I’ve missed anybody out I apologise. It’s been great to work with so many good people.”

Manager hails huge impact of facing Gers

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is delighted with the revenue and exposure facing Rangers will bring.

But as he prepares for Sunday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round tie at Ibrox he admits even his best laid plans could go up in smoke.

As well as increased media interest in the Breedon Highland League club due to this tie, the money earned from the match being shown live on BBC One and their share of the gate receipts will be a welcome boost for the Broch, who are set to be backed by 1,800 travelling fans.

Manager Cowie said: “The town comes alive on occasions like this. We’re leaving at 12pm on Saturday and staying overnight, but there’s a mass of schoolkids going to come down and wave us off.

“I’ve asked the players to come down an hour early to mingle with all the fans and sign autographs and things before we head off.

“It’s difficult because we have to cherish this time and make the most of it.

“But we’re here as a team trying to compete in the Scottish Cup, albeit the challenge ahead of us is huge and we’ve got a job to do.

“We’ve tried to maximise the exposure, but at the same time concentrate on the job in hand.”

Tie provides stability

Assessing the financial impact of this game, he added: “It’s huge, we all know how hard it can be for part-time clubs year on year.

“This gives us stability, especially with things like ground maintenance and things around the club that we want to improve, which may in turn allow us to generate more income.

“It’s all about the occasion for us, that’s always been the main thing, but if we can make a pound or two while we’re at it then great.”

Tough to predict

Cowie and his coaching staff have been busy coming up with a gameplan for facing Rangers.

But he says given the depth of the Gers’ squad and the quality of their performances in wins against St Johnstone (3-1) on Sunday and Aberdeen (3-0) on Wednesday it’s tough to prepare.

Cowie said: “It’s difficult because you try to predict what Rangers will do, they have a pool of X amount of players they could pick from.

“I discounted James Tavernier and Leon Balogun, thinking they wouldn’t play. But then they make an appearance on Wednesday night, so they’re back in contention.

“I think the results in the last two home games have increased the atmosphere, especially in Wednesday night’s win over Aberdeen.

“I think that reinstated what I think most of the supporters are looking for. We know we’re up against probably an impossible task, but we’ll give it a go.

“We’ve worked on a plan for the last couple of weeks, and we’ll try and implement that as best as possible.

“But I’ve told the guys that even our best laid plan, they will find gaps in it, so it’s all about reacting to situations.

“Once the day comes on Sunday, they’ll have to try and take ownership themselves.”

Hawkins has eyes on a prize

Fraserburgh youngster Joshua Hawkins is determined to savour the experience of facing Rangers and revealed he’s been tasked with getting a souvenir.

The Broch take on the Gers at Ibrox on Sunday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hawkins, 18, has been around the Fraserburgh squad since making his debut in April 2023 and is looking forward to the Buchan outfit’s meeting with one of Scotland’s biggest clubs.

As well as focusing on the game, the left-back – who can also play in midfield – has been asked to get a memento for one of this relatives.

Hawkins said: “There’s been a great buzz this week ahead of us going to Ibrox.

“My cousins are Rangers fans and my girlfriend Olivia’s family are Rangers fans – but they’ll be supporting the Broch on Sunday.

“Although, I’ve been told to try to get a Rangers top for my cousin Jackson.”

‘I’ve learned a lot’

Hawkins is hopeful both he and Fraserburgh can impress against Rangers.

He added: “Hopefully I might get on, whatever happens it’s going to be a great experience for all of us and something we’ll all be talking about for years.

“This season I’ve just been trying to keep pushing and get more involved in the team.

“I’ve learned a lot this season, with my position I’ve taken a lot from Willie West.

“He’s played so many games (703) he reads the game so well and I’ve tried to take a few things from him.

“Even though we’re trying to play in the same position Willie’s been really good at trying to help whether it’s on the pitch stuff or what to do in the gym.

“Hopefully as a squad we can show what we’re about and showcase the club on the big stage.

“We know we’re massive underdogs, but we want to show everyone what we’re capable of in what will be a very difficult game.”