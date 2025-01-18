Rory runs first marathon at 58 thanks to the Fit Like Joggers run club

“It’s never too late to take up running”, says Rory Smith who completed his first marathon at the age of 58.

Describing himself as someone who was relatively unfit, everything changed for the determined dad-of-two when he joined the Fit Like Joggers, a free Aberdeen-based running group aimed at all ages and abilities.

In just a short space of time, Rory went from someone who used to struggle running 5ks to running a 26.2-mile marathon.

“Before I joined Fit Like Joggers, I could do a 5k or a 10k at a push but certainly not well,” says Rory.

“I would just plod along as my fitness wasn’t great at that point.

“But after joining the group, I feel fitter than ever.

“It feels good to know that I’m 58 and I can run 26 miles albeit slowly.”

Struggling to find the motivation to run…

Before joining the group, Rory, who works for fleet services at Aberdeen City Council, says he would always struggle to find the motivation to run.

“I’d always run a little bit but it never really came to much,” says Rory, who lives in Aberdeen with his wife Emma, son Rory-Joe, 24, and daughter Neve, 23.

“I would run for a couple of years and then I’d stop doing it.”

But all that changed when he stumbled across the Fit Like Joggers group.

“One day, I saw a lady wearing a Fit Like Joggers t-shirt in the supermarket,” says Rory.

“I’d heard of the group so I decided to join them.”

‘Fit Like Joggers is a very sociable running club’

Super friendly and welcoming, Rory instantly felt at home during his first run with the club.

“Everyone is so supportive,” says Rory.

“The club is there for everyone, it’s very inclusive and we’re a very social club.”

One of the first events that Rory did with the group was a 10k in Aberdeen back in 2020.

“It was fantastic and afterwards we met and had some drinks – it was amazing,” says Rory.

“I’ve been running with them ever since.”

‘Running helped me massively during lockdown’

During lockdown, Rory says the running club came into its own.

“We couldn’t get out running in large groups like before so a couple of us ran in a very loose group so we kept running right through lockdown,” says Rory.

“It was hugely beneficial because, lets me honest, we were all struggling in our own ways so running for me was a big thing.”

Come rain, hail, snow and sunshine, Rory says there’s no better feeling than joining the group for a sociable run.

“We were out running recently and it was absolutely chucking it down but 11 of us turned up and ran and it was fun,” says Rory.

“So the weather was bad but the banter was good.

“Sometimes you really don’t want to do it but once you get there and you start running, it’s great and afterwards you feel really energised.”

The club is for absolutely everyone…

It’s this friendship and camaraderie that Rory says is key to the club’s growing success.

“I’ve met some lovely, really motivational people,” says Rory.

“There are people from all walks of life who come along.

“Also, we’re not all young loons and quines, people of all ages come along which is great.”

Feeling both physically and mentally fitter than ever, Rory decided to run his very first marathon last year.

“Running a marathon was something I had always wanted to do and as I was heading towards 60, I thought it was now or never,” says Rory.

“I was just about to sign up for the Loch Ness marathon but I didn’t want to do a run in Inverness, I wanted to do it in Aberdeen because Aberdeen is my hometown.

“So the club decided to organise the Rorython, a marathon in Aberdeen for me.

“It was amazing from start to finish.”

The club went the extra mile for Rory’s marathon…

Despite feeling nervous, the club went the extra mile to ensure he was supported throughout the 26.2-mile route.

“I turned up on the day quite nervous,” says Rory.

“But throughout the whole run I always had at least a dozen people from the club running alongside me which was incredible.

“The club also organised hydration stations and had a red carpet for me at the end.

“When people do that for you, you just think ‘wow’.”

‘Come along to the club and give it a try’

To show his gratitude to the club, Rory has become one of their motivational jog leaders.

“It’s lovely to give back,” says Rory.

“For me the biggest reward is seeing other people succeed.”

For anyone who is keen to join the club but is a little daunted, Rory is keen to give some reassurance.

“You definitely don’t need to be a runner to come along, our club is for everyone,” says Rory.

“We have a Couch to 5k programme specifically for beginner runners or people who are getting back into running after a break.

“We have running groups for all levels.

“Nobody gets left behind as we run at the pace of the group not at the pace of the guys at the front.

“So just come along and give it a try.”

So what’s Rory’s next challenge?

Feeling better than ever, Rory now has his sights set on the London Marathon.

“I would love to do the London Marathon so I’ll keep putting my name in the ballot every year and who knows, maybe I’ll get a space,” says Rory.

“In the meantime I’ll just keep helping other people with their running as I love doing that.”

Wellbeing diary with Rory Smith

What are your top three tips for health and wellbeing?

1: Enjoy everything in moderation.

2: Try to find your way to exercise. Walking is good for your heart and for breathing plus it’s free.

3: Fresh air is key. An hour outside clears the head.

How do you like to de-stress?

Running is my way of de-stressing, especially running as part of a group.

Do you have any daily habits which help your mental health?

Reading is one I use as the pages take you away to somewhere totally different. It relaxes me.

What advice would you give to anyone who is keen to try running for the first time?

Start very slowly and join a Couch to 5K program like the free one at Fit Like Joggers. Also, don’t be hard on yourself. If you miss a day or have a hard run, don’t give yourself a hard time. Just move on.

The Fit Like Joggers meet a various locations including the Hammerton Store in Great Western Road.

For more details or to join, go to their Facebook page @Fitlikejoggers or website fitlikejoggers.com or email fitlikejoggers@gmail.com

