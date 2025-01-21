Willie Miller: New signing Alexander Jensen brings energy and directness to Aberdeen

New signing Alexander Jensen is already showing signs he can make a major impact at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen had to move to sign a left-back because Jack MacKenzie is out of contract in the summer and has yet to pen a new deal.

Jensen can not only play at left-back but also right-back and midfield so that versatility could be key going forward.

Signed from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna, full-back Jensen has made a positive impression in his two appearances so far.

He started in the 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth round win at Elgin City and came off the bench for his debut in the 3-0 Premiership loss at Rangers.

It will take time to fully assess Jensen but the early signs are he will be a very positive addition to manager Jimmy Thelin’s team.

Jensen is clearly the type of player who wants to get forward and be in the heart of the action.

Uncertainty over MacKenzie’s future

In his two games so far Jensen has brought energy and directness to that left-back position.

Aberdeen have left-back MacKenzie but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

When a contract is set to run out and there is no answer from the player Aberdeen cannot just leave it hanging in air.

They have to make their own plans.

The club will have knowledge of how their conversations have been with MacKenzie and his agent.

If they think it is not going anywhere, or if there is any doubt, they have to secure cover.

Thelin also knows what Jensen can do due having seen him in action whilst managing in the Swedish top flight.

It is very wise to make sure the bases are covered when a player’s contract is coming to an end and you are not getting positive signals that he will sign.

If MacKenzie decides to stay at Pittodrie then it is good competition in that left-back position.

Competition is needed for every position.

Aberdeen board are backing Thelin

Signing Jensen is another signal that the board are backing the manager.

Aberdeen splashed out £545,000 to sign Jensen which shows Thelin believes he is a player who will make a difference.

Thelin is not going to spend that much money and sign him on a four-year contract unless there is confidence he will make a major long-term impact.

The board and chairman Dave Cormack are backing Thelin’s judgement on the signing of Jensen.

The January transfer window so far has been positive with the permanent signing of Jensen and Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

Centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan from Tottenham with winger Jeppe Okkels coming in on loan from Preston North End.

Duk finally ends long scoring drought

There is still plenty of time left before the transfer window closed and I’m sure supporters will be hoping there are more new additions.

Another bonus in the win at Elgin City was Duk ending a goal-scoring drought that had stretched almost a year.

The last time Duk scored was in February last year.

However he ended the long wait to score when netting twice against Elgin.

It is good to see Duk playing more like his own self.

Make no mistake there was immense pressure on Aberdeen going into that Scottish Cup tie at Elgin after a 12 game winless run.

Observers maybe pinpointed that as a potential cup upset.

Other than the opening 15 minutes Aberdeen constantly created opportunities.

The concern is the amount of chances they missed.

Welcome return of attacker Gueye

Which is why it was a positive to see Pape Gueye return to action at Elgin after four months out injured.

Gueye came of the bench in the second half at Borough Briggs and looked pretty sharp.

His return gives manager Thelin options up top as a number nine or 10.

Gueye’s form was good before suffering that injury as he had scored five goals in five Premiership matches.

It is a case of recapturing that form.

Gueye has a lot going for him as he is skilful, direct and quick.

He just needs to deliver high levels consistently.

Thelin certainly needed another option in attack, particularly with Ester Sokler being out for two months with a hamstring injury.