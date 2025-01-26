Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie delivers ‘talk is cheap’ message amid Premiership form crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie delivers ‘talk is cheap’ message amid Premiership form crisis

Straight talking Aberdeen captain Shinnie issues brutal warning as the club's worst league winless run since 1999 extends to 13 games.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie.. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie.. Image: SNS

Captain Graeme Shinnie says talk is cheap and only actions will haul Aberdeen out of their Premiership form tailspin.

The Dons’ damaging winless league run extended to 13 games with a 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have the worst form in the Scottish top flight with only four points secured from the last possible 39.

Despite the nosedive in results the Dons remain fourth in the Premiership table, a spot that secures a Uefa Conference League second qualifying round slot.

However, straight-talking Shinnie warned Aberdeen’s league position will deteriorate rapidly if they do not resurrect their form.

Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen fights for possession in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie (4) of Aberdeen fights for possession in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The 33-year-old said: “We need to fix this and we need to fix it fast.

“It is very easy to talk but you need to put that into action on the pitch.

“That’s where you do your talking and we’re not just now so it’s hard to sit here and speak because words are cheap.

“So we come we need to work even harder to put it right in the next game.”

Aberdeen face a big test of character

Aberdeen are now only five points off the bottom six and have failed to score in the previous four Premiership matches.

In the aftermath of the loss to St Mirren, manager Jimmy Thelin said he accepted full responsibility for the form crash, and it was on him to fix it.

Shinnie insists the players are culpable and must put it right.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touch-line during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

And with the Dons suffering the worst league form since 1999 Shinnie says it is a test of character that will show who is up for the fight… and who is not.

He said: “We’re the ones that go on the pitch so we take full responsibility for it.

“In the last 13 games we have been miles off it.

“It’s the biggest test and this is the time you see what characters want it and what characters don’t.

“So we need to stand up.”

Shinnie offers sobering warning

Aberdeen’s failure to defend long-balls hoisted up-field was the cause of all three of St Mirren’s goals.

Dons boss Thelin has signed three defenders in the January transfer window.

Centre-back Kirsters Tobers and full-back Alexander Jensen both started against St Mirren with Alfie Dorrington coming off the bench.

St MIrren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
St MIrren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Yet still they were defensively fragile.

Shinnie said: “It’s a hard one because it sounds mad but St Mirren didn’t do enough to win the game.

“They’ve won 3-0 but we’ve given away three goals that are far too easy and they’ve defended really well.

“Teams aren’t having to work really hard to beat us.

“We need to find a way to fix that and and quick.

“It’s working hard on how we want to play and nullifying errors because teams are beating us too easily.

“We’re still in a reasonable position because of the start that we’ve had.

“But if we don’t change things around now then that’ll quickly deteriorate.

“It’s a big job now to turn this form around, but if we can do that then we’ve still got a lot to play for.”

Shinnie will support Rubezic

Montenegro international centre-back Slobodan Rubezic was at fault for both of St Mirren’s opening two goals.

After the Dons went 2-0 down Rubezic asked to be substituted after 39 minutes.

Having been taken off the defender then ran to the tunnel.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

In the immediate aftermath of the loss Thelin admitted he did not know if Rubezic was injured

Shinnie said: “Goals come from all different areas of the pitch, it’s not just one area.

“We evaluate every part of a goal so it’s not the full blame on him.”

Asked why Rubezic came off, Shinnie said: “I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to him so I don’t know anything about that.”

Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off by manager Jimmy Thelin (right) in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock

As captain does Shinnie put a supporting arm around Rubezic?

He said: “I’ve got an arm around everyone.

“You need to have a strong mentality.

“You gain credit when you do well and you get a lot of stick when it’s not going as well.

“Now we’re on one of the worst runs and you’ve got to meet it head on, you can’t shy away from it.”

 

Conversation