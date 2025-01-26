Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie delivers ‘talk is cheap’ message amid Premiership form crisis

Captain Graeme Shinnie says talk is cheap and only actions will haul Aberdeen out of their Premiership form tailspin.

The Dons’ damaging winless league run extended to 13 games with a 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have the worst form in the Scottish top flight with only four points secured from the last possible 39.

Despite the nosedive in results the Dons remain fourth in the Premiership table, a spot that secures a Uefa Conference League second qualifying round slot.

However, straight-talking Shinnie warned Aberdeen’s league position will deteriorate rapidly if they do not resurrect their form.

The 33-year-old said: “We need to fix this and we need to fix it fast.

“It is very easy to talk but you need to put that into action on the pitch.

“That’s where you do your talking and we’re not just now so it’s hard to sit here and speak because words are cheap.

“So we come we need to work even harder to put it right in the next game.”

Aberdeen face a big test of character

Aberdeen are now only five points off the bottom six and have failed to score in the previous four Premiership matches.

In the aftermath of the loss to St Mirren, manager Jimmy Thelin said he accepted full responsibility for the form crash, and it was on him to fix it.

Shinnie insists the players are culpable and must put it right.

And with the Dons suffering the worst league form since 1999 Shinnie says it is a test of character that will show who is up for the fight… and who is not.

He said: “We’re the ones that go on the pitch so we take full responsibility for it.

“In the last 13 games we have been miles off it.

“It’s the biggest test and this is the time you see what characters want it and what characters don’t.

“So we need to stand up.”

Shinnie offers sobering warning

Aberdeen’s failure to defend long-balls hoisted up-field was the cause of all three of St Mirren’s goals.

Dons boss Thelin has signed three defenders in the January transfer window.

Centre-back Kirsters Tobers and full-back Alexander Jensen both started against St Mirren with Alfie Dorrington coming off the bench.

Yet still they were defensively fragile.

Shinnie said: “It’s a hard one because it sounds mad but St Mirren didn’t do enough to win the game.

“They’ve won 3-0 but we’ve given away three goals that are far too easy and they’ve defended really well.

“Teams aren’t having to work really hard to beat us.

“We need to find a way to fix that and and quick.

“It’s working hard on how we want to play and nullifying errors because teams are beating us too easily.

“We’re still in a reasonable position because of the start that we’ve had.

“But if we don’t change things around now then that’ll quickly deteriorate.

“It’s a big job now to turn this form around, but if we can do that then we’ve still got a lot to play for.”

Shinnie will support Rubezic

Montenegro international centre-back Slobodan Rubezic was at fault for both of St Mirren’s opening two goals.

After the Dons went 2-0 down Rubezic asked to be substituted after 39 minutes.

Having been taken off the defender then ran to the tunnel.

In the immediate aftermath of the loss Thelin admitted he did not know if Rubezic was injured

Shinnie said: “Goals come from all different areas of the pitch, it’s not just one area.

“We evaluate every part of a goal so it’s not the full blame on him.”

Asked why Rubezic came off, Shinnie said: “I don’t know, I haven’t spoken to him so I don’t know anything about that.”

As captain does Shinnie put a supporting arm around Rubezic?

He said: “I’ve got an arm around everyone.

“You need to have a strong mentality.

“You gain credit when you do well and you get a lot of stick when it’s not going as well.

“Now we’re on one of the worst runs and you’ve got to meet it head on, you can’t shy away from it.”