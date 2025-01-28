Highland League digest: Latest news from Keith and Deveronvale

Keith manager Craig Ewen hopes Zane Laird can add some cutting edge to their attack.

The Maroons have recruited the attacker on loan from Inverurie Locos for the rest of the season and he made his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s defeat to Lossiemouth.

Ewen is currently without the likes of Jake Stewart, James Brownie, Craig Gill, Joey Wilson, Ryan Spink and Callum Robertson due to injury.

He has also been keen to increase the goal-threat within the Keith side and reckons Laird, 20, can do just that.

Ewen said: “With our injury situation at the minute we’re not flush with options and Zane is a good attacking player to be able to bring in.

“He’s looking to try to get himself up to speed as quickly as possible and to try to create and score some goals for us.

“Zane’s quite direct and he can play in any of the forward positions, he’s comfortable on either flank, or in the hole, or even right up front.

“He’s still a young player, but I’m hopeful he can come in and add something to our attacking play.

“At the minute we’re short on goals so we need to try to do more in that area.”

New recruit trying to establish himself

Laird started his Breedon Highland League career at Fraserburgh.

He made 35 appearances for the Broch and also had a loan spell with Deveronvale during the latter part of the 2022-23 season.

At the beginning of August 2024 Laird signed for Inverurie, however, injury has limited his game time for the Railwaymen.

But now that he has returned to fitness Ewen believes Laird can establish himself with Keith and push on in the future.

He added: “Zane has got a good track record in the Under-18s and Under-21s when he was coming through at Fraserburgh.

“As well as featuring for Fraserburgh’s first-team he had a good loan spell at Deveronvale a couple of seasons ago.

“Right now Zane’s probably just trying to find a bit of form and be a regular player at this level and if he does that I’m sure he can kick on from there.

“I’m sure he can do that, he seems to have that desire to establish him.

“He’s only been back in training in the last couple of weeks so we’ll see the best of him as he builds up his match fitness.”

Deveronvale boss chuffed with contract extensions

Garry Wood is pleased Murray Esson and Olek Dlugosz have committed their futures to Deveronvale.

Defender Esson, 23, and 20-year-old attacker Dlugosz have both penned contract extensions to remain at Princess Royal Park.

Esson joined the Banffers from Junior side Bridge of Don Thistle last summer, while Dlugosz progressed to Vale’s first-team from their Under-18 side.

Player-manager Wood said: “It’s pleasing that the players wanted to extend their stay with Deveronvale.

“There wasn’t much persuasion needed which was pleasing and hopefully shows we’re going in the right direction.

“Murray has come up from the Juniors and has done really well this season. When’s he’s been available he’s played pretty much every minute for us.

“He’s done well and thoroughly deserves his new contract.

“Olek maybe didn’t feature too much last season, but he came back for pre-season really fit and when he’s played he’s performed well and scored some crucial goals for us.

“I didn’t know too much about Olek before I came in, but he’s performed really well for us and deserves his new contract.

“Like most of our squad Murray and Olek are still quite young and the best is still to come from them.”

Planning for the future

With most of his players signed up for next season and beyond Wood believes Deveronvale have good stability within their squad as they plan for the future.

Wood added: “We’ve been going through the squad and getting players tied down and it’s pleasing to have the majority of the squad signed up long term.

“It gives us a platform to build on and add to in the future.

“When I came into the job last summer, we were maybe behind schedule in terms of what we were doing with transfers and contracts and things.

“But this year we’re getting our house in order and now we can start to look towards areas we want to strengthen for next season.”