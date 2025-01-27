Aberdeen defender James McGarry targeted by Greek club for January move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender James McGarry targeted by Greek club for January move

New Zealand international left-back McGarry still has 18-months left on his Aberdeen contract.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's James McGarry (L) and Hearts' James Wilson in action. Image SNS
Greek Super League club Kallithea have reportedly launched a bid to sign Aberdeen left-back James McGarry.

New Zealand international McGarry has 18-months remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

McGarry has fallen down the left-back pecking order following the January transfer window signing of Alexander Jensen.

Aberdeen splashed out £545,000 to sign full-back Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who is out of contract at the end of the season,  is also set to return to action having been ruled out by injury.

Athens-based Kallithea reportedly want McGarry to bolster their bid to maintain their top-flight status.

Kallithea are currently second bottom of the Greek top flight.

Abnerdeen's James McGarry and St Johnstone's Makenzie Kirk in action. Image: SNS.
McGarry returned to the starting line-up under Jimmy Thelin recently due to the injury absence of MacKenzie.

The 26-year-old was signed from Australian club Central Coast Mariners in summer 2023 but his Pittodrie career has been hampered by injuries.

McGarry has made 28 appearances for Aberdeen with 10 starts and has scored once.

Aberdeen boss Thelin is still looking to add further signings before the January transfer window closes, with a striker a priority.

