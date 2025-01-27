Aberdeen defender James McGarry targeted by Greek club for January move

Greek Super League club Kallithea have reportedly launched a bid to sign Aberdeen left-back James McGarry.

New Zealand international McGarry has 18-months remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

McGarry has fallen down the left-back pecking order following the January transfer window signing of Alexander Jensen.

Aberdeen splashed out £545,000 to sign full-back Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna.

That deal could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also set to return to action having been ruled out by injury.

Athens-based Kallithea reportedly want McGarry to bolster their bid to maintain their top-flight status.

Kallithea are currently second bottom of the Greek top flight.

McGarry returned to the starting line-up under Jimmy Thelin recently due to the injury absence of MacKenzie.

The 26-year-old was signed from Australian club Central Coast Mariners in summer 2023 but his Pittodrie career has been hampered by injuries.

McGarry has made 28 appearances for Aberdeen with 10 starts and has scored once.

Aberdeen boss Thelin is still looking to add further signings before the January transfer window closes, with a striker a priority.