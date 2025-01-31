Aberdeen winger Jeppe Okkels reveals bizarre injury that derailed spell in Netherlands

Aberdeen winger Jeppe Okkels has revealed the bizarre injury that derailed his time with Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Okkels previously played under Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin for three-and-a-half years at Elfsborg before he was sold to Utrecht in January 2024.

However the 25-year-old says he suffered a “really weird” injury that ruled him out of action for two months.

While cycling the Dane twisted a testicle and the pain was so extreme he had to call the emergency services.

He then underwent surgery.

It hindered his time at Utrecht where he made just five appearances and he was sold to Preston North End six months later.

Thelin swooped to reunite with the winger when securing Okkels on loan from the Englsih Championship club during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen have the option to make Okkels’ move permanent if the loan, until the end of the season, is a success.

Okkels said: “I can say it’s a really weird one.

“It’s not something you usually hear a player have, but I twisted one testicle.

“I had to have an operation then lie down for some weeks.

“Then I had to build it up again so it took quite a long time.

“It was really frustrating but it is something that can happen to men.

“It was so painful.

“I was on the bike and started to feel pain.

“I lifted up off the bike and it kept staying painful.

“Then when I had a look it didn’t look how it should.

“It was so painful in the end that I had to call the emergency service.

“So I went there and we had to do an operation. It was scary.”

Thelin brought Okkels to Swedish top flight Elfsborg from Silkeborg in Denmark in August 2020.

He netted 29 goals in 118 matches across three-and-a-half years for Elfsborg.

In his final campaign Okkels scored 11 goals and pitched in with seven assists.

That earned a move to Utrecht on a three-year deal.

Difficult time for winger Okkels

Now he has reunited with Thelin in a bid to kickstart his career following frustrating times at Utrecht and Preston.

Okkels said: “It’s a part of the journey where there are some bumps on the road.

“I think it was almost two months I was out (following surgery).

“I was not allowed to do anything at all for maybe two weeks

“And it was quite sensitive down there as well.

“I could walk and do some things but I couldn’t do physical loads like gym.

“I had only played a few games when it happened.

“But I can’t use it as an excuse because maybe when I came back if I’d scored a hat-trick things might have been different.

“I signed for Preston, Ryan Lowe was the manager and then he left the following day.

“So I didn’t have a single session with him, then Paul Heckingbottom came in.

“At the moment Preston are doing well with a five back line and no wingers.

“So it has been a difficult time.”

Okkels was pitched straight into the starting line-up by Thelin when making his debut in the 0-0 draw with Hearts just days after signing.

He has started three Premiership games since arriving on loan.

Okkels aims to enjoy football again

Okkels’ performance was one of the few positives to take from the loss to St Mirren.

He said: “I just want to take one game at a time and enjoy my football with a good group of lads.

“That is what I was searching for and that is what I have found here.

“I want to take it step by step because it has been a difficult year before.

“I was pleased with the way I played last weekend (against St Mirren).

“On one hand it was nice to show myself and showcase my abilities.

“I think it was my best game so far since I came here, although I can improve on that in terms of assisting goals and scoring them.

“However. it is all about the three points.

“And when you don’t get that it’s difficult to be happy about something you have done yourself.

“I would change a good performance personally for the team winning.

“Football is always about emotions so I just want to enjoy myself again.

“You sometimes have good periods and you sometimes have bad periods.

“It’s about getting your head on the right track and focusing on the things you can control.

“That is what I’m trying to do right now, starting with the Hibs game this weekend.”