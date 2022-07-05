Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs happy to take on demands of new boss Jim McIntyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs happy to take on demands of new boss Jim McIntyre

By Jamie Durent
July 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 5, 2022, 12:07 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs.
Cove Rangers midfielder Iain Vigurs. Picture by Scott Baxter

Iain Vigurs has no qualms about adjusting to a more demanding style of play at Cove Rangers – even if it means more running for himself.

Vigurs is in the latter stages of his career and in recent years has transitioned into being a deeper-lying midfielder, rather than the winger he was in his younger days.

He regularly joked last season about having others to do his running in the middle of the park, but he accepts he may not get that luxury under Jim McIntyre.

Vigurs played alongside Blair Yule and Connor Scully in the Cove midfield last season, both players who have the energy levels to get up and down the park.

Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs and Dunfermline's Matthew Todd
Cove Rangers’ Iain Vigurs and Dunfermline’s Matthew Todd.

New manager McIntyre preferred a 4-4-2 system at Ross County and Vigurs played in the middle of that system in the second half of the friendly against Gala Fairydean, scoring Cove’s fourth goal.

“He wants a high-intensity, high-press and we’re trying to do that,” said Vigurs. “The best way to implement it is in the pre-season games and get miles in the legs for the boys.

“It’s going to mean more running for myself – I’m never one to welcome that – but if it has to be done then you have to go with how the gaffer wants to play. Everyone has to move in the same direction.

“It’s ways that I’ve done many a time, but each and every manager has a different outlook. You just need to change with that.

“It’s no different to how I’ve played back in the day, but I was younger then and had more legs. We’ve got a fit team and with each game we have we’ll get fitter and better.”

Squad additions needed

There is still a pressing need for Cove to add to their squad before the season starts. Their first competitive game is in the Premier Sports Cup against Albion Rovers on July 12 before their Championship opener against Raith Rovers on July 30.

To date their only addition has been striker Gerry McDonagh, who joined last week on a one-year deal after leaving English National League side Halifax Town.

Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers after leaving Halifax
Gerry McDonagh joined Cove Rangers after leaving Halifax.

He was unavailable for the Gala game as his international clearance had not come through.

Vigurs said: “We had a few bodies on the bench on Saturday, but to compete in the Championship, we need three or four more bodies to complement the squad we’ve got already.

“We’ve had a couple of sessions with Gerry. He’s a big lad and we know what we’re going to get from him.

“He’s strong, he’s a target man and he’ll hold it up for us. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]