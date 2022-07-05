Cove Rangers: Iain Vigurs happy to take on demands of new boss Jim McIntyre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Vigurs has no qualms about adjusting to a more demanding style of play at Cove Rangers – even if it means more running for himself.

Vigurs is in the latter stages of his career and in recent years has transitioned into being a deeper-lying midfielder, rather than the winger he was in his younger days.

He regularly joked last season about having others to do his running in the middle of the park, but he accepts he may not get that luxury under Jim McIntyre.

Vigurs played alongside Blair Yule and Connor Scully in the Cove midfield last season, both players who have the energy levels to get up and down the park.

New manager McIntyre preferred a 4-4-2 system at Ross County and Vigurs played in the middle of that system in the second half of the friendly against Gala Fairydean, scoring Cove’s fourth goal.

“He wants a high-intensity, high-press and we’re trying to do that,” said Vigurs. “The best way to implement it is in the pre-season games and get miles in the legs for the boys.

“It’s going to mean more running for myself – I’m never one to welcome that – but if it has to be done then you have to go with how the gaffer wants to play. Everyone has to move in the same direction.

“It’s ways that I’ve done many a time, but each and every manager has a different outlook. You just need to change with that.

“It’s no different to how I’ve played back in the day, but I was younger then and had more legs. We’ve got a fit team and with each game we have we’ll get fitter and better.”

Squad additions needed

There is still a pressing need for Cove to add to their squad before the season starts. Their first competitive game is in the Premier Sports Cup against Albion Rovers on July 12 before their Championship opener against Raith Rovers on July 30.

To date their only addition has been striker Gerry McDonagh, who joined last week on a one-year deal after leaving English National League side Halifax Town.

He was unavailable for the Gala game as his international clearance had not come through.

Vigurs said: “We had a few bodies on the bench on Saturday, but to compete in the Championship, we need three or four more bodies to complement the squad we’ve got already.

“We’ve had a couple of sessions with Gerry. He’s a big lad and we know what we’re going to get from him.

“He’s strong, he’s a target man and he’ll hold it up for us. We’re excited to see what he can do.”