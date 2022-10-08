Cove Rangers getting rewards for hard work, says captain Mitch Megginson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mitch Megginson reckons Cove Rangers are starting to get the rewards of their hard work in the Championship.

Cove are up to sixth after consecutive wins and head into today’s game against Raith Rovers buoyed by an upturn in results.

They won just once in their opening seven games – against today’s opponents on the opening day – prior to a memorable four days at the Balmoral Stadium.

“It was always going to take time for us to gel as a team with a lot of new boys, a new manager and new tactics,” said Megginson.

“It’s been all about settling in, working hard in training and you’ve seen lately that it’s all coming together.

“We went two down away to Partick but we dug-in and fought back for a draw and have shown some good performances.

“The hard work has been there and now it’s starting to pay-off in terms of results.

“We were frustrated by the start as we were used to winning but we also have to be realistic as well. Playing in the Championship is a big step up and it’s not going to be roses every week at this level.

“There could be times when we lose a few in a row again but it’s how we react to that and making sure we pick up points at home.”

Megginson reserved praise for Connor Scully, the club stalwart whose goalscoring spurt has helped deliver back-to-back wins for Cove.

Scully, who scored two acrobatic finishes against Dundee in midweek, has spent his entire career with Cove and while he started his Highland League career as a winger, has spent much of his time with the club as a holding midfielder.

“It’s taken me a couple of months to get four goals and it’s taken him just four days,” said Megginson. “Those finishes were different class and that’s his role to get in the box from midfield.

“The thing is he used to be a flying winger so he has goal scoring in him and shown that in the last two games.

“Connor’s first one was fantastic then the height he got up to for the second was amazing and when it left his foot you knew it was in.

“He’s been with the club for numerous years from the Highland League and each time we’ve stepped up he’s stepped up. He’s got the dedication, character and ability to do that and after getting the two last weekend he was full of confidence against Dundee.

“You don’t go for those sorts of chances unless you feel that and hopefully he’ll get another two against Raith.”

✂️ 😮‍💨 The first of Connor Scully's two wonder goals last night!#CRFC pic.twitter.com/E3EBJWcdiS — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) October 5, 2022

Tuesday’s game saw Megginson end his own goal drought, having not scored since the first game of the season.

“I’ve got a different role to the year before linking up play and trying to win us free kicks to get us up the park,” he added.

“I’m maybe not going to get as many chances now but for me it’s all about winning football matches for the team.

“I get the opportunities now and then and if I take them I’ll be happy with that.”