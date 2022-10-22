Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim McIntyre accepts the longer Cove Rangers go without an away win, the more questions will be asked.

Cove’s only point on the road this season came in a 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle and they have lost at Caley Thistle, Queen’s Park, Morton and Raith Rovers.

They have back-to-back away games to come, starting with Ayr United today and then fellow strugglers Hamilton Accies in seven days’ time.

Cove’s home form had been among the best in the division but their woes on the road have been well-documented, something McIntyre would like to address.

“Against Queen’s Park we could have nicked a point and the Morton game we should have won. But we didn’t,” said McIntyre.

“Ultimately we need to go win an away game as the longer it goes on, the more questions will be asked about why we can’t win game away from home.

“The goals we’ve lost have been a lot of individual errors, at key points in the game. We’ve showed plenty of resolve to fight back, taking away the Raith Rovers performance.

“We need to stop gifting goals and giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”

There were some signs of improvement against Caley Thistle a week ago but not enough to get anything against one of the Championship’s more consistent outfits.

“The biggest thing from the Inverness game is end product,” said McIntyre. “We need to be more direct and ruthless within the front part of the pitch, or we’re not going to win enough games.

“The Raith game we weren’t at the races one iota. But the Inverness game, I felt the least we deserved was a point.

“Our final cross or ball wasn’t good enough. There was plenty of endeavour against a good side but we lacked that bit of quality in and around the box.”

Cove will be without Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Kyle McClelland through injury. McClelland is continuing his recovery from ankle-ligament damage with parent club Hibernian while Masson is still suffering difficulties stemming from a rib injury suffered against Arbroath.

Fyvie’s issue is more complicated, however, as what initially seemed a hamstring problem might be something more complex.

“We’ve asked the surgeon to have another look at his scan,” added McIntyre. “It had been reported as a hamstring tear but it may be a bit higher up.

“It’s been very frustrating for Fraser and ourselves, as we’re missing a very good player.”