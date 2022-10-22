Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues

By Jamie Durent
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre accepts the longer Cove Rangers go without an away win, the more questions will be asked.

Cove’s only point on the road this season came in a 2-2 draw against Partick Thistle and they have lost at Caley Thistle, Queen’s Park, Morton and Raith Rovers.

They have back-to-back away games to come, starting with Ayr United today and then fellow strugglers Hamilton Accies in seven days’ time.

Cove’s home form had been among the best in the division but their woes on the road have been well-documented, something McIntyre would like to address.

“Against Queen’s Park we could have nicked a point and the Morton game we should have won. But we didn’t,” said McIntyre.

“Ultimately we need to go win an away game as the longer it goes on, the more questions will be asked about why we can’t win game away from home.

Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The goals we’ve lost have been a lot of individual errors, at key points in the game. We’ve showed plenty of resolve to fight back, taking away the Raith Rovers performance.

“We need to stop gifting goals and giving ourselves a mountain to climb.”

There were some signs of improvement against Caley Thistle a week ago but not enough to get anything against one of the Championship’s more consistent outfits.

“The biggest thing from the Inverness game is end product,” said McIntyre. “We need to be more direct and ruthless within the front part of the pitch, or we’re not going to win enough games.

The Raith game we weren’t at the races one iota. But the Inverness game, I felt the least we deserved was a point.

“Our final cross or ball wasn’t good enough. There was plenty of endeavour against a good side but we lacked that bit of quality in and around the box.”

Cove will be without Fraser Fyvie, Jamie Masson and Kyle McClelland through injury. McClelland is continuing his recovery from ankle-ligament damage with parent club Hibernian while Masson is still suffering difficulties stemming from a rib injury suffered against Arbroath.

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Fyvie’s issue is more complicated, however, as what initially seemed a hamstring problem might be something more complex.

“We’ve asked the surgeon to have another look at his scan,” added McIntyre. “It had been reported as a hamstring tear but it may be a bit higher up.

“It’s been very frustrating for Fraser and ourselves, as we’re missing a very good player.”

