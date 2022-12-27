Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have never shied away from being an ambitious club. It is what has fuelled their rapid rise to the Championship.

It is also what convinces Terry Cobban, managing director of club sponsors ACE, bigger horizons lie ahead for Cove.

Their promotion to the SPFL came early in a five-year plan from club chairman Keith Moorhouse to get them into the Championship.

It was achieved earlier this year, two ahead of schedule.

But upon the completion of the original plan, a new one was required, and Moorhouse said in the summer there was nothing stopping the club dreaming of an ascension to the Premiership.

Come the end of this next five years, Cobban sees no reason why that cannot be accomplished.

“I think they’ll be in the Premiership,” said Cobban.

“There’s a few changes that the club itself has to make, but I think they’ll do that, as a progression, over a period of time. But I wouldn’t be surprised (if they made the Premiership).

“When I joined here, Keith said they had a five-year plan, to be in the Championship in five years. They did it in three.

“There are ambitions to go further and I don’t disbelieve him – I don’t think it’ll be too long before they’re in the Premiership.”

ACE started their partnership with Cove in 2019, joining forces upon their promotion to the SPFL.

Earlier this year, at the club’s centenary dinner, it was announced their sponsorship deal would be extended until 2025, following a six-figure investment.

📘 𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗙𝗖 | 𝗢𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼𝘄! As the club’s centenary year draws to a close, the first official history of Cove Rangers FC is now available to buy. Find out more about the book here, including information on how to purchase 👇 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) December 19, 2022

It has been a beneficial relationship for Cobban, an Aberdeen fan who sees room in the city for both clubs to thrive.

“I’ve always liked football and always been involved in some way,” he said. “I don’t think Aberdeen is too small for more than one club – there’s plenty of room for other clubs.”

Explaining how he came to be involved at the city’s other club, Cobban added: “Angela Bruce (Cove commercial manager) – who had worked at Pittodrie – invited me along to a game, and within 20 minutes, I thought: ‘wow’.

“There’s just a different family feel and that’s what I like about it. Everybody knows everybody and you feel wanted.

“I think Aberdeen has been spoiled by just having Aberdeen, and I do think it’s big enough for two teams.”

Cobban has built up a strong relationship with Moorhouse, whose own association with Cove goes back to 1997.

“Keith hasn’t changed,” said Cobban. “He’s still the same jovial guy, but you can see the drive and ambition.

“He never deters from where he wants to go. That stays with him.

“ACE only been involved a short time, but when you look at celebrating 100 years this year, it’s truly remarkable.

“For the club to still to be around, still be doing what it’s doing in the Championship, is a true achievement.”

Cove celebrated their centenary this year and last week launched a book to commemorate the milestone.

They have spent the second half of the year in the Championship, where they are holding their own just out of trouble in the bottom half.

“This season has been up and down,” added Cobban. “There are harder teams in the Championship.

“The disappointments have been some of the late goals – but they will get where they need to be.”