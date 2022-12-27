Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers benefactor Terry Cobban predicts Premiership rise in club’s future

By Jamie Durent
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers' main sponsor, Terry Cobban of ACE. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have never shied away from being an ambitious club. It is what has fuelled their rapid rise to the Championship.

It is also what convinces Terry Cobban, managing director of club sponsors ACE, bigger horizons lie ahead for Cove.

Their promotion to the SPFL came early in a five-year plan from club chairman Keith Moorhouse to get them into the Championship.

It was achieved earlier this year, two ahead of schedule.

But upon the completion of the original plan, a new one was required, and Moorhouse said in the summer there was nothing stopping the club dreaming of an ascension to the Premiership.

Come the end of this next five years, Cobban sees no reason why that cannot be accomplished.

“I think they’ll be in the Premiership,” said Cobban.

“There’s a few changes that the club itself has to make, but I think they’ll do that, as a progression, over a period of time. But I wouldn’t be surprised (if they made the Premiership).

Terry Cobban came on board with Cove Rangers in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Terry Cobban came on board with Cove Rangers in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“When I joined here, Keith said they had a five-year plan, to be in the Championship in five years. They did it in three.

“There are ambitions to go further and I don’t disbelieve him – I don’t think it’ll be too long before they’re in the Premiership.”

ACE started their partnership with Cove in 2019, joining forces upon their promotion to the SPFL.

Earlier this year, at the club’s centenary dinner, it was announced their sponsorship deal would be extended until 2025, following a six-figure investment.

It has been a beneficial relationship for Cobban, an Aberdeen fan who sees room in the city for both clubs to thrive.

“I’ve always liked football and always been involved in some way,” he said. “I don’t think Aberdeen is too small for more than one club – there’s plenty of room for other clubs.”

Explaining how he came to be involved at the city’s other club, Cobban added: “Angela Bruce (Cove commercial manager) – who had worked at Pittodrie – invited me along to a game, and within 20 minutes, I thought: ‘wow’.

“There’s just a different family feel and that’s what I like about it. Everybody knows everybody and you feel wanted.

“I think Aberdeen has been spoiled by just having Aberdeen, and I do think it’s big enough for two teams.”

Cobban has built up a strong relationship with Moorhouse, whose own association with Cove goes back to 1997.

“Keith hasn’t changed,” said Cobban. “He’s still the same jovial guy, but you can see the drive and ambition.

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He never deters from where he wants to go. That stays with him.

“ACE only been involved a short time, but when you look at celebrating 100 years this year, it’s truly remarkable.

“For the club to still to be around, still be doing what it’s doing in the Championship, is a true achievement.”

Cove celebrated their centenary this year and last week launched a book to commemorate the milestone.

They have spent the second half of the year in the Championship, where they are holding their own just out of trouble in the bottom half.

“This season has been up and down,” added Cobban. “There are harder teams in the Championship.

“The disappointments have been some of the late goals – but they will get where they need to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Billy Mckay is on hand to head home Caley Thistle's leveller to kake it 1-1 against Cove Rangers. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle start year with a bang as 6-1 rout against Cove Rangers smashes…
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Stuart McKenzie keen for Cove Rangers to end away-day hoodoo
Cove Rangers defender Max Johnston. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Defender Max Johnston recalled by Motherwell
Cove Rangers players congratulate Blair Yule after his late leveller. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Room to grow for Championship club after promising 2022
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers dealt Charlie Gilmour injury blow ahead of Inverness trip
Duncan Little at Cove Rangers' old ground at Allan Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Duncan Little reflects on more than 30 years of service to Cove Rangers
Kyle McClelland in action for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Kyle McClelland thanks family for support after 'tough' injury comeback
Leighton McIntosh celebrates scoring his second goal in Cove Rangers' 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers: Leighton McIntosh happy to make goal-scoring impact from the bench in Hamilton…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented