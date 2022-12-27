Snow delays on A9 Inverness to Perth as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow delays on A9 Inverness to Perth as yellow weather warning issued

By Louise Glen and Chris Cromar
December 27, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: December 27, 2022, 1:43 pm
A9 traffic in snow in the Highlands earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 traffic in snow in the Highlands earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 3pm today until 10am on Wednesday morning with snow already causing problems on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Traffic cameras show heavy snow on the A9 at Drumochter in the Highlands, while in the north-east, there has also been reports of snow on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness route between Huntly and Keith.

Snow on the A9 at Drumochter. Image: Traffic Scotland.
There is also snow on the A9 at Bogbuie. Image: Traffic Scotland.

On the A90 Dundee road to the south of Aberdeen, road conditions and visibility are also reportedly getting worse due to snow.

The Met Office has said people throughout the north and north-east, as well as parts of the west coast, should expect icy weather – as rain and melting snow freeze overnight.

While temperatures expected are not as low as some experienced over recent weeks, yet the region is likely to feel cold.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.”

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could lead to some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

She continued: “A band of rain and snow will clear north through Tuesday afternoon and evening with scattered showers following through the first part of Tuesday night.

“With surfaces falling below freezing after dusk, patchy ice is likely to develop on untreated surfaces with the potential for some wash-off of previously treated surfaces where showers fall.”

What will the temperatures be like?

Minimum overnight temperatures on December 27 and into the morning of Wednesday 28.

  • Aberdeen: 2C, dry today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.
  • Braemar: 3C, snow today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.
  • Elgin: 3C, dry today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.
  • Fort William: -2C, cold day with fresh southeasterly winds. Overnight frost and some icy patches.
Weather will be cold and crisp in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Inverness: -1C, cold day with fresh southeasterly winds. Overnight frost and some icy patches.
  • Kirkwall: -3C, thickening cloud bringing rain, with southeast winds. Overnight frost, light winds.
  • Lerwick: -3C, cloud bringing rain. Rain overnight.
  • Newtonmore: 0C, sleet today. Icy patches overnight.
  • Oban: 5C, dry today, snow in places. Touch of frost overnight.
  • Stornoway: 3C, dry bright start, mainly dry tomorrow.
  • Tomintoul: 1C, rain and snow this afternoon. Overnight light winds.
  • Wick: -1C, rain and snow spreading north. Snow on higher ground overnight.

The wintry weather across the region has affected sporting fixtures, with three Breedon Highland Football League matches that were due to be played tonight being postponed.

These are Nairn County against Clachnacuddin, Rothes versus Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy’s match against Brora Rangers.

