Snow delays on A9 Inverness to Perth as yellow weather warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 3pm today until 10am on Wednesday morning with snow already causing problems on the A9 Inverness to Perth road.

Traffic cameras show heavy snow on the A9 at Drumochter in the Highlands, while in the north-east, there has also been reports of snow on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness route between Huntly and Keith.

On the A90 Dundee road to the south of Aberdeen, road conditions and visibility are also reportedly getting worse due to snow.

The Met Office has said people throughout the north and north-east, as well as parts of the west coast, should expect icy weather – as rain and melting snow freeze overnight.

While temperatures expected are not as low as some experienced over recent weeks, yet the region is likely to feel cold.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Patchy ice is expected to develop on untreated surfaces as rain and snow eases this evening.”

⛆ A wet and windy Bank Holiday Tuesday for many as rain pushes east 🌨️ This will initially fall as snow for parts of Scotland with a continuing ice risk ⛅ A few sunnier spells following for Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/QvS853e6pr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2022

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths could lead to some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

She continued: “A band of rain and snow will clear north through Tuesday afternoon and evening with scattered showers following through the first part of Tuesday night.

“With surfaces falling below freezing after dusk, patchy ice is likely to develop on untreated surfaces with the potential for some wash-off of previously treated surfaces where showers fall.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Ice across northern parts of Scotland Tuesday 1500 – Wednesday 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/70U4MenrDe — Met Office (@metoffice) December 27, 2022

What will the temperatures be like?

Minimum overnight temperatures on December 27 and into the morning of Wednesday 28.

Aberdeen: 2C, dry today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.

Braemar: 3C, snow today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.

Elgin: 3C, dry today becoming cloudy with rain. Overnight frost, icy patches and some mist.

Fort William: -2C, cold day with fresh southeasterly winds. Overnight frost and some icy patches.

Inverness: -1C, cold day with fresh southeasterly winds. Overnight frost and some icy patches.

Kirkwall: -3C, thickening cloud bringing rain, with southeast winds. Overnight frost, light winds.

Lerwick: -3C, cloud bringing rain. Rain overnight.

Newtonmore: 0C, sleet today. Icy patches overnight.

Oban: 5C, dry today, snow in places. Touch of frost overnight.

Stornoway: 3C, dry bright start, mainly dry tomorrow.

Tomintoul: 1C, rain and snow this afternoon. Overnight light winds.

Wick: -1C, rain and snow spreading north. Snow on higher ground overnight.

The wintry weather across the region has affected sporting fixtures, with three Breedon Highland Football League matches that were due to be played tonight being postponed.

These are Nairn County against Clachnacuddin, Rothes versus Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy’s match against Brora Rangers.