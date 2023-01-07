Malky Mackay urges Ross County supporters to stick by side following 2-0 defeat to Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County must turn key moments in their favour in order to find a way off the foot of the Premiership table.

County remain three points adrift at the bottom, following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Livingston.

The Staggies have now just scored one goal in five matches since returning from the World Cup break.

Gilt-edged chances fell to Ross Callachan and David Cancola early in the second half, before Bruce Anderson’s quickfire double secured the points.

Mackay insists the Staggies cannot afford to pass up potentially game-changing opportunities.

He said: “When a goal goes in, sometimes tactics and mentality are looked at. If we score, they have to then chase.

“That means tactical changes, substitutions and spaces becoming available even more. That’s exactly the case.

“It’s what I was looking at with the Ross Callachan chance. If that goes in early in the second half it really causes an issue.

“We then went again, and had a fantastic chance which Jordy Hiwula backheeled, and David Cancola was on to it.

“I think that going in would really settle the team down and make Livingston have to chase to get back into the game again.

“It’s fine lines in this league, but it’s something we’ve got to make sure we get right otherwise we are going to be sitting at the bottom of the table.”

County have lost five of their last six matches, and face a crucial trip to 10th placed Motherwell next weekend.

Despite the defeat to David Martindale’s side, Mackay remains adamant he is seeing the right signs from his squad.

He added: “If we weren’t creating chances, I would worry. But you saw the amount we created, and the amount of times we were in their box.

“There really wasn’t much between the two teams. Livingston are a well-drilled team and Davie is a good manager who have done well in this league.

“I knew we were going to have to be absolutely at it, and it was going to be a war of attrition, which I think it was.

“Both teams stood up to that and to a man, other than a couple of decisions for the two goals I can’t be too hard on them because they ran to the last breath.

“They tackled, and won a fair share of those and got into good positions. We went for it right to the last minute.

“There was a little bit of quality at one end for one of their goals, and a mistake. We didn’t take the two that were glaring, and we’ve got to take glaring chances. That’s how I see it.”

A crowd of 3,083 was in attendance for the match, with Mackay urging the Staggies supporters to stick by the side.

Mackay added: “Our fans have been fantastic, they are a terrific fanbase and great people.

“I hope they back the team. I think what they are seeing is a team running hard to the 90th minute, and in every game.

“If they want to voice their feeling or come away early, that’s absolutely up to themselves and I’ve got no issues with our fans. They have been great for the football club and they continue to be.

“All I would say is, were people watching a team that was very close to winning the game? Yes, they were.”