Cove Rangers: Defence on the agenda for Paul Hartley in January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Defence on the agenda for Paul Hartley in January transfer window

By Jamie Durent
January 13, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 1:39 pm
Paul Hartley made his return to the Cove dugout. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS

Fixing Cove Rangers’ defensive issues is a pressing issue for manager Paul Hartley after their recent heavy defeats.

Cove have shipped six goals in each of their last two games, against Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park, with their shortcomings in defence laid bare.

In their back three last weekend, Kyle McClelland had played just 45 minutes since October, Morgyn Neill was starting his first league game since August and Scott Ross had only been recalled to the starting line-up for the first time in three months the week previous.

Cove added Brody Paterson on loan from Hartlepool United this week and there may well be more defensive reinforcements to come.

“We had a good chat after the game on Saturday because we didn’t see that coming,” said Hartley. “We’ve conceded too many goals in the last two games and over the season as a whole. That’s the team as a collective.

“We’re on-record as saying we need to bring reinforcements in. The three loan signings – (Jack) Sanders, Max (Johnston) and Charlie (Gilmour) – had an impact because they did really well.

“Our back three last week hadn’t played in months and (Declan) Glass hadn’t played in a while. (Cieran) Dunne hadn’t played since October.

“It definitely had an impact on the team, but that’s no excuse. I don’t really like chopping and changing back threes or fours. I like to have a bit of continuity there.

“We’re in the market to bring players in, but at this moment in time, it’ll be a short fix until the end of the season.”

Search for new recruits will persist

Cove have lost Max Johnston and Jack Sanders back to their parent clubs Motherwell and Kilmarnock, while full-back Evan Towler was recalled by Aberdeen and subsequently loaned to Elgin City.

“I spoke to Jim (Goodwin) last week. I’ve spoken to nearly every manager in the Premiership,” said Hartley. “It’s hard to get really good players at this stage of the season as most of them tend to stay at their clubs.

“This is a good club for younger ones to come and play. We’ve got good players and we’ve shown over the years we’re a team that can progress.

“We’ll be working hard right up until the end of January and beyond that, because of the loan market in Scotland.

“We’ve got some loans we can bring in – we can bring in loans from England that don’t affect your loans here (in Scotland). That could be an option for us.

“We’ve been really busy trying to see what’s there. I think every other manager is facing the same problem as, in January, it’s tough to bring really good players in.”

Paterson and Neill’s futures lie with Cove

Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)

Paterson became Hartley’s second signing of the window, after Declan Glass, and the pair worked with each other during the Cove boss’ brief stint with Hartlepool United.

The left-back had been out of  the Pools side and was initially broached by previous boss Jim McIntyre about joining.

“He gives us that balance of being a left-back or left wing-back, depending how we play,” said Hartley.

“He’s a modern day full-back and can get up and down the pitch. We played Cieran at left wing-back last week and he’s more attack-minded; in this league if you’re not on your game, then you can get punished.”

Hartley was pleased to retain Neill, who was a regular under him last season.

Neill had been set to move to Alloa Athletic on loan, before a late intervention from Cove to keep him on board.

“I know his character, his personality and what he can do,” he said. “He had a good season for us last year and I felt with the numbers we have, we try keep some of our players here.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It was important to keep Morgyn here and maybe it gives him a new lease of life. He’d not played for a while, but he’d been a good professional in the time he’d not played.

“He’s eager and keen. I think you can see with the five that hadn’t played a lot, you could tell they hadn’t.”

Fraser Fyvie is a doubt for tomorrow’s game with Raith Rovers with a foot injury, while Shay Logan (calf) and Gerry McDonagh (dead leg) remain out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley feels Raith Rovers point could be important
Morgyn Neill celebrates his late equaliser for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 2-2 Raith Rovers: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Morgyn Neill lifts lid on Cove Rangers exit U-turn after almost joining Alloa Athletic
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour: St Johnstone recall midfielder from Cove Rangers loan after ankle injury
Brody Paterson during his time with Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13632754k)
Brody Paterson eyes game-time after making Cove Rangers loan switch
Evan Towler, who is on loan at Cove Rangers from Aberdeen
Evan Towler heads to Elgin City after Aberdeen recall him from Cove Rangers loan
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers complete loan move for Hartlepool's Brody Paterson
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley singles out 'embarrassing' goals on his Balmoral return
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers 0-6 Queen's Park: The Verdict - ratings, talking points and star man…

Most Read

1
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley is looking to bolster his side's defence in the January transfer window. Image: SNS
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks