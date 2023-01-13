Cove Rangers: Defence on the agenda for Paul Hartley in January transfer window

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fixing Cove Rangers’ defensive issues is a pressing issue for manager Paul Hartley after their recent heavy defeats.

Cove have shipped six goals in each of their last two games, against Caley Thistle and Queen’s Park, with their shortcomings in defence laid bare.

In their back three last weekend, Kyle McClelland had played just 45 minutes since October, Morgyn Neill was starting his first league game since August and Scott Ross had only been recalled to the starting line-up for the first time in three months the week previous.

Cove added Brody Paterson on loan from Hartlepool United this week and there may well be more defensive reinforcements to come.

“We had a good chat after the game on Saturday because we didn’t see that coming,” said Hartley. “We’ve conceded too many goals in the last two games and over the season as a whole. That’s the team as a collective.

“We’re on-record as saying we need to bring reinforcements in. The three loan signings – (Jack) Sanders, Max (Johnston) and Charlie (Gilmour) – had an impact because they did really well.

“Our back three last week hadn’t played in months and (Declan) Glass hadn’t played in a while. (Cieran) Dunne hadn’t played since October.

“It definitely had an impact on the team, but that’s no excuse. I don’t really like chopping and changing back threes or fours. I like to have a bit of continuity there.

“We’re in the market to bring players in, but at this moment in time, it’ll be a short fix until the end of the season.”

Search for new recruits will persist

The club confirms Evan Towler has been recalled from his loan with @CoveRangersFC and will immediately join @ElginCityFC on loan for the remainder of the season. Good luck Evan! pic.twitter.com/EM3p5ZuJkU — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 11, 2023

Cove have lost Max Johnston and Jack Sanders back to their parent clubs Motherwell and Kilmarnock, while full-back Evan Towler was recalled by Aberdeen and subsequently loaned to Elgin City.

“I spoke to Jim (Goodwin) last week. I’ve spoken to nearly every manager in the Premiership,” said Hartley. “It’s hard to get really good players at this stage of the season as most of them tend to stay at their clubs.

“This is a good club for younger ones to come and play. We’ve got good players and we’ve shown over the years we’re a team that can progress.

“We’ll be working hard right up until the end of January and beyond that, because of the loan market in Scotland.

“We’ve got some loans we can bring in – we can bring in loans from England that don’t affect your loans here (in Scotland). That could be an option for us.

“We’ve been really busy trying to see what’s there. I think every other manager is facing the same problem as, in January, it’s tough to bring really good players in.”

Paterson and Neill’s futures lie with Cove

Paterson became Hartley’s second signing of the window, after Declan Glass, and the pair worked with each other during the Cove boss’ brief stint with Hartlepool United.

The left-back had been out of the Pools side and was initially broached by previous boss Jim McIntyre about joining.

“He gives us that balance of being a left-back or left wing-back, depending how we play,” said Hartley.

“He’s a modern day full-back and can get up and down the pitch. We played Cieran at left wing-back last week and he’s more attack-minded; in this league if you’re not on your game, then you can get punished.”

Hartley was pleased to retain Neill, who was a regular under him last season.

Neill had been set to move to Alloa Athletic on loan, before a late intervention from Cove to keep him on board.

“I know his character, his personality and what he can do,” he said. “He had a good season for us last year and I felt with the numbers we have, we try keep some of our players here.

“It was important to keep Morgyn here and maybe it gives him a new lease of life. He’d not played for a while, but he’d been a good professional in the time he’d not played.

“He’s eager and keen. I think you can see with the five that hadn’t played a lot, you could tell they hadn’t.”

Fraser Fyvie is a doubt for tomorrow’s game with Raith Rovers with a foot injury, while Shay Logan (calf) and Gerry McDonagh (dead leg) remain out.