Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar’s Greig Ryan hopes to pick up first win of 2023

Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan hopes getting off the mark in 2023 can kick-start a survival push.

For the second season running, Grammar are entangled in a relegation battle, with three teams dropping down from National One this season.

Grammar find themselves second-bottom, ahead of a visit from promotion-chasing Melrose on Saturday.

Their two wins this season, against Stewart’s Melville and Stirling County, both came at Rubislaw, but breaking their current run would do wonders for confidence among the squad.

“It’s a tricky one with three teams going down this year,” said Ryan. “It’s a weird way the SRU are trying to do things.

“There’s still eight games left. We’ve got a gameplan for Melrose on Saturday; it’s a long way for them to travel and we’re definitely up for the challenge.

“When we beat Stirling and Stu Mel – you then come up against good teams like Biggar and places like Ayr, which are difficult places to go and play.

“If we can get that monkey off our backs and get that first win of 2023, it would see the boys good for the rest of the season, I would like to think.

“It’s tough to see the guys put in a good shift then come away disheartened at the end of the game. It means a lot to them.”

‘We’re there for 50-60 minutes in some games’

Grammar lost their reverse fixture with Stirling last weekend away from home and the challenge is to figure out how to put a complete 80-minute performance together.

“We’re there for 50-60 minutes in some games but lose a bit of cohesion and let other teams get on top of us,” said Ryan.

“The guys are trying their best and there’s no faulting them – we’re still getting good numbers at training.

“It’s tough, but it’s where we’re at. Hopefully the guys can keep the squad together and keep morale up.

“As coaches, we can give the players all the tools they need at training and it’s up to them to figure it out on a Saturday how they do it.

“I would love to be out there pulling on the boots again, but the guys need to be taking what we do at training, on a Tuesday and Thursday, into a game.”

Sam Knudson returns after a back injury and Doug Russell is also available again. Jonny Spence drops out of the side, while it may also be the last game for Seb Stephen in Grammar colours.

“He’s come to us from Glenalmond through the academy system,” added Ryan. “He’s a 17-year-old lad who played 80 minutes against Stirling County and did really well.

“It came through Chris Burnie and Kev Wyness. They’re looking for academy players who haven’t played much senior rugby and trying to get them out into clubs.

“He lives up here and was up over Christmas. He first came to us in the October holidays and is playing the odd game where his school rugby allows him, too. He’s an exciting young player.”