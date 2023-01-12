Charlie Gilmour: St Johnstone recall midfielder from Cove Rangers loan after ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Gilmour has been recalled by St Johnstone from his loan at Cove Rangers following his ankle injury.

Saints have decided to bring the midfielder back to the club as he looks set to be out for the rest of the season.

Gilmour picked up the injury in the 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies and then-boss Jim McIntyre initially feared he would be out for at least two months.

However, after a scan, it was determined the 23-year-old would need surgery to address the problem and it has curtailed his time with Cove.

Gilmour played 16 times for the Championship side and had established a good partnership in the centre of the park with Blair Yule.

🔵 We are disappointed to announce that Charlie Gilmour is returning to @StJohnstone following a serious ankle injury picked up last month. A popular figure in the dressing room, and a key performer on the pitch, Charlie will be missed by all of us at Balmoral Stadium. — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 12, 2023

“It’s been a difficult time since I picked up the injury at the end of December,” he told the St Johnstone website.

“Especially as I was enjoying my football when I joined Cove in the summer. I can’t thank them enough for my time there and I wish them all the best for the rest of the season.

“I need to keep my head up and begin the hard work of getting back fit and playing football.

“I have a great medical team around me to help me get back to where I want to be and doing what I love.”

With Gilmour’s departure, Cove have now seen four of their five loan signings from this season return to their parent clubs.

Max Johnston was recalled by Motherwell at the end of December, while Jack Sanders was brought back by Killie following the defeat to Inverness.

Evan Towler became the third loanee to depart, when his loan deal was cut short by Aberdeen and he subsequently joined Elgin City.

Hibernian defender Kyle McClelland is the only loanee signed in the summer who remains at Cove.